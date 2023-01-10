Read full article on original website
Related
More Chicago Families Turning to Private, Charter Schools as CPS Enrollment Declines
This story was produced in partnership with students at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and WTTW News. Chicago Public Schools has been working to combat declining enrollment and funding challenges — but a significant number of low-income families of color are choosing to leave the district, opting for private and charter schools.
Negotiations to Continue Next Week Ahead of Possible UIC Faculty Strike
Faculty at the University of Illinois-Chicago are planning to go on strike next week unless an agreement can be struck with administration on a new contract that includes pay increases and expanded mental health services for students. Negotiations between the sides will continue Monday, one day before members of the...
In Addition to CPS Teachers, Lightfoot Campaign Also Asked City Colleges Instructors to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection – for Credit
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign not only sent emails to Chicago Public Schools teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit – but identical emails went to instructors at the City Colleges of Chicago.
Pritzker Signs Law Expanding Access to Abortion, Protecting Out-of-State Patients
Illinois will provide legal protections to the swell of out-of-state residents seeking abortion care in the state since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, per a law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Friday, days after its passage by Democrats in the state legislature. The law also expands the number of health...
García Blasts Lightfoot on Public Safety, Vows Collaboration — Not ‘Finger Pointing, Insults’
Mayoral challenger U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García took direct aim at Mayor Lori Lightfoot Friday, blasting her for failing to prevent a tide of crime and violence from washing over the city and turning her back on efforts to reform the beleaguered Chicago Police Department. Instead...
U.S. Attorney John Lausch to Step Down Early This Year, Attorney General Says
Chicago’s top federal prosecutor, who recently has been tasked with probing classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home and office, will be leaving his post sometime this year. John Lausch, who has served as U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Illinois since 2017, is planning to...
New Guidance: Use Drugs, Surgery Early for Obesity in Kids
Video: Joining “Chicago Tonight” to discuss new guidelines around childhood obesity is Justin Ryder, vice chair of research for the Department of Surgery at Lurie Children's Hospital. (Produced by Blair Paddock) Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids...
Week in Review: Lightfoot’s Response to Campaign Emails; Assault Weapons Ban
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot ran as an ethics reformer, but now her campaign is being investigated for reaching out to Chicago Public Schools teachers to get students to work on her mayoral race for credit. Lightfoot apologized for the move, but the Chicago Teachers Union and her mayoral challengers cry foul.
New Documentary Follows Local Reparations Debate in Evanston
In 2021, Evanston became the first town in the country to pass an official government reparations program for Black residents. A documentary premiering on Independent Lens on January 16, called The Big Payback, follows an Evanston alderwoman, as well as other activists and residents, on the road to the plan’s passage.
58 Years After MLK’s Campaign to End Slums, a Look at Affordable Housing in Chicago
When Martin Luther King Jr. came to Chicago in 1965, his mission was to end the slum housing conditions that many Black residents were forced to live in. For 17 months, he fought with boycotts, rallies and marches — a campaign that ultimately contributed to the passage of the Fair Housing Act in 1968, not long after his assassination.
Week in Review: Lightfoot on Campaign Email Questions
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s campaign under investigation for CPS student recruitment. Assault weapons now banned in Illinois as lawsuits await. And the new Hail Mary plans for Soldier Field unveiled as the Bears hire a bigwig for their new president.
It's Not Written in (Lime)Stone, Yet, But Promontory Point Is One Step Closer To Becoming a Chicago Landmark
Promontory Point received preliminary landmark status Thursday from the Commission on Chicago Landmarks, a long-awaited result that drew applause from the commission's chairman Ernie Wong. "The motion carries unanimously. Folks, there you go — 20 years," Wong said, referencing the lengthy battle by community members to preserve the Point.
Applications Open for Illinois Tax Credit Scholarship
For families facing sudden financial difficulties, private school tuition might become a low priority for stretched budgets — but there’s help out there. The Illinois Tax Credit Scholarship program offers tuition assistance for families who meet income thresholds. There are no merit components to eligibility. “The Illinois Tax...
Chicago Police Officer Who Admitted Being a Member of the Oath Keepers Won’t Be Fired: City Watchdog
A Chicago police officer who admitted belonging to the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that has clashed with the United States government, will not be fired by city officials — or even disciplined, according to a report released Friday by the city’s watchdog. The Oath Keepers, whose...
Welcome to Chicago: Exploring What It Means to Be a Sanctuary City
Chicago's history as a self-proclaimed sanctuary city dates back to 1985, when then Mayor Harold Washington issued an executive order prohibiting city employees from enforcing federal immigration laws. But since that time, the term sanctuary city — and more recently, welcoming city — has evolved beyond law enforcement implications. As an increasing number of migrants and asylum seekers are making their homes in Chicago, the city's government and community organizations are grappling with what being a welcoming city means for all of its residents.
Average Chicago-Area Driver Spent 155 Hours Waiting In Traffic in 2022, Report Says
Chicagoans are all too familiar with having to sit through the frustration of traffic. And now, there's data to prove just how bad it is. A recent report shows that the average Chicago-area driver spent 155 hours in traffic last year. That's the highest number in North America and second...
Lightfoot Campaign Also Emailed City Colleges Instructors
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign not only sent emails to Chicago Public Schools teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor — and earn class credit — but identical emails went to instructors at the City Colleges of Chicago.
Jan. 12, 2023 - Full Show
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot responds to that campaign misstep. A special counsel appointed in Biden's documents investigation. Twenty years since the first step in abolishing Illinois' death penalty. And Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy in Marquette Park.
Woman Struck by CTA Bus to Receive $20M Settlement
A Chicago woman who was seriously injured after being struck and dragged by a CTA bus in Streeterville has agreed to a $20 million settlement. Attorneys for 59-year-old Diane Schachner announced the settlement Friday, more than three years after Schachner suffered serious leg injuries when she was dragged nearly 30 feet by the bus.
Effort to Expand Protection for Trans Chicagoans and Those Seeking Abortions Advances
Chicago landlords and employers would be banned from discriminating or retaliating against Chicagoans who seek gender-affirming care or reproductive health care under a measure that cleared a City Council committee Monday. With the unanimous endorsement of the City Council’s Health and Human Relations Committee, the full City Council is scheduled...
WTTW - Chicago PBS
Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0