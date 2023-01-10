ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Addition to CPS Teachers, Lightfoot Campaign Also Asked City Colleges Instructors to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection – for Credit

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign not only sent emails to Chicago Public Schools teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit – but identical emails went to instructors at the City Colleges of Chicago.
New Guidance: Use Drugs, Surgery Early for Obesity in Kids

Video: Joining “Chicago Tonight” to discuss new guidelines around childhood obesity is Justin Ryder, vice chair of research for the Department of Surgery at Lurie Children's Hospital. (Produced by Blair Paddock) Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids...
It's Not Written in (Lime)Stone, Yet, But Promontory Point Is One Step Closer To Becoming a Chicago Landmark

Promontory Point received preliminary landmark status Thursday from the Commission on Chicago Landmarks, a long-awaited result that drew applause from the commission's chairman Ernie Wong. "The motion carries unanimously. Folks, there you go — 20 years," Wong said, referencing the lengthy battle by community members to preserve the Point.
Applications Open for Illinois Tax Credit Scholarship

For families facing sudden financial difficulties, private school tuition might become a low priority for stretched budgets — but there’s help out there. The Illinois Tax Credit Scholarship program offers tuition assistance for families who meet income thresholds. There are no merit components to eligibility. “The Illinois Tax...
Welcome to Chicago: Exploring What It Means to Be a Sanctuary City

Chicago's history as a self-proclaimed sanctuary city dates back to 1985, when then Mayor Harold Washington issued an executive order prohibiting city employees from enforcing federal immigration laws. But since that time, the term sanctuary city — and more recently, welcoming city — has evolved beyond law enforcement implications. As an increasing number of migrants and asylum seekers are making their homes in Chicago, the city's government and community organizations are grappling with what being a welcoming city means for all of its residents.
Jan. 12, 2023 - Full Show

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot responds to that campaign misstep. A special counsel appointed in Biden's documents investigation. Twenty years since the first step in abolishing Illinois' death penalty. And Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy in Marquette Park.
Woman Struck by CTA Bus to Receive $20M Settlement

A Chicago woman who was seriously injured after being struck and dragged by a CTA bus in Streeterville has agreed to a $20 million settlement. Attorneys for 59-year-old Diane Schachner announced the settlement Friday, more than three years after Schachner suffered serious leg injuries when she was dragged nearly 30 feet by the bus.
