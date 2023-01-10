ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Boston surgeon arrested, Southwest Florida PD seek info on possible victims

Naples, FL - Police in Southwest Florida are looking for possible victims of an orthopedic surgeon whose accused of inapprorpriate behavior towards patients in Boston.

According to the Naples Police Department, Dr. James Devellis, an orthopedic surgeon based in Boston, has been arrested on accusations of inappropriate behavior towards young men during check-ups and procedures.

The Naples Police Department is seeking any information on Devellis's activities in the area, as Devellis also has a home in Naples.

Lt. Bryan McGinn of the Naples Police Department tells NBC 2 News "we just wanted to get the word out that if anybody has any information of any kind of criminal or suspicious nature regarding James DeVellis within the City of Naples or the area, contact us so we can investigate it properly. Mr. DeVellis had an indictment regarding some criminal allegations he’s facing up in the Lexington, Massachusetts area. Having to do with some sexual assault allegations."

The accusations against Devellis is similar to that of Dr. Eric Salata, a Southwest Florida doctor who was accused of drugging and raping 14 women at his medspa in Naples before committing suicide last month.

Anyone with knowledge of inappropriate actions by Devellis is urged to contact the Naples Police Department's non-emergency line at 239-213-4844.

