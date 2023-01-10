Live updates: Storm delivers heavy rain to Southern California

A powerful winter storm is drenching Southern California this week. Tuesday was expected to bring even more rain to the region, causing flooding and mudflow concerns, particularly in recent burn areas.

Follow KTLA’s live team coverage on how the storm is affecting Southern California residents and commuters.

8:20 a.m. : Photographers across California have captured the damage caused by powerful storms in the state. See our gallery:

8:15 a.m.: Rain water filled Union Station’s pedestrian tunnel, video showed. Metro officials advise commuters to use the B/D line subway to get from one end of the station to the other.

8 a.m.: KTLA’s Mt. Wilson camera shows rain in that area.

7 a.m.: Residents in a Studio City neighborhood were asked to shelter in place after mud and debris flowed into several yards. One resident KTLA spoke to was stuck in mud trying to get to work.

A driver tries to get through mud in Studio City on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

6:36 a.m.: Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains was closed Tuesday morning after a boulder ended up on the roadway.

6 a.m. : A flood warning is still in effect in Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

5 a.m.: Drivers were rescued and vehicles were cleared from Highway 126 after debris flows Monday night, but the roadway remains closed .

4:30 a.m.: The National Weather Service called rainfall totals for this week’s storm “incredible.”

Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County received 16.89 inches of rain as of this morning, while Warm Strings Camp in the mountains of Los Angeles County got 8 inches.

