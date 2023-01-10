ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Live updates: Storm delivers heavy rain to Southern California

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

A powerful winter storm is drenching Southern California this week. Tuesday was expected to bring even more rain to the region, causing flooding and mudflow concerns, particularly in recent burn areas.

Follow KTLA’s live team coverage on how the storm is affecting Southern California residents and commuters.

8:20 a.m. : Photographers across California have captured the damage caused by powerful storms in the state. See our gallery:

California storm damage in photos

8:15 a.m.: Rain water filled Union Station’s pedestrian tunnel, video showed. Metro officials advise commuters to use the B/D line subway to get from one end of the station to the other.

8 a.m.: KTLA’s Mt. Wilson camera shows rain in that area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e20h7_0k9iCchv00

7 a.m.: Residents in a Studio City neighborhood were asked to shelter in place after mud and debris flowed into several yards. One resident KTLA spoke to was stuck in mud trying to get to work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXOb7_0k9iCchv00
A driver tries to get through mud in Studio City on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

6:36 a.m.: Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains was closed Tuesday morning after a boulder ended up on the roadway.

6 a.m. : A flood warning is still in effect in Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

5 a.m.: Drivers were rescued and vehicles were cleared from Highway 126 after debris flows Monday night, but the roadway remains closed .

4:30 a.m.: The National Weather Service called rainfall totals for this week’s storm “incredible.”

Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County received 16.89 inches of rain as of this morning, while Warm Strings Camp in the mountains of Los Angeles County got 8 inches.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Woman rescued from rushing waters in Orange County (video)

Video shows emergency crews rescuing a woman in Laguna Hills who was trapped under rushing waters amid Saturday’s storm. Crews received calls of a person hanging onto a tree inside a creek bed among rapidly moving water around 3:28 p.m., said the Orange County Fire Authority. Multiple swift water rescue teams responded to the 24400 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Slope slide closes lanes of 5 Fwy in Castaic

A large slope slide has led to the closure of two lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Castaic. The slide appears to have destroyed part of the road and caused a large traffic slowdown, as shown in an image posted to Twitter by Caltrans. The two lanes are closed from Templin Highway to three […]
CASTAIC, CA
KTLA

Hillside collapses next to 110 Freeway in Elysian Park

Officials shut down the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway Thursday due to a hillside collapsing near the roadway in Elysian Park. This route is a major thoroughfare into downtown Los Angeles. There was no estimated time frame for when the section will reopen. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the damage caused […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Back to back storms to drench Southern California this weekend

More significant rainfall is in the forecast for rain-soaked Southern California. Two storms will move through the region this weekend, bringing the threat of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. “The rain will be spread out over this time period, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash

Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the […]
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Series of storms heading to Southern California

Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Community mourns Riverside County deputy killed in Lake Elsinore shooting

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot in Lake Elsinore on Friday has died from his injuries, authorities confirm. The deputy has been identified as Darnell Calhoun, 30. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon,” said the sheriff’s department. The […]
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
CBS News

Storm Watch: Here are the evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories

Heavy rain is hitting all parts of Southern California prompting weather advisories in many areas. We've gathered the latest evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories in live posts below. Pasadena fallen tree damages 2 cars. A tree fell and damaged two vehicles in the 100 block of N.Oak Knoll Ave....
PASADENA, CA
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NewsChannel 36

California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers

(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Orange County wildlife center looks toward recovery after storm damage

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County typically rehabilitates animals, but after the recent rains, it’s the center itself that needs some rehab. The Huntington Beach sustained major damage to its electrical system, which Executive Director Debbie McGuire called “a safety issue,” and it’s one not covered by insurance. McGuire and the rest […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

97K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy