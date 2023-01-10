ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Illinois Proud

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
muddyrivernews.com

Gov. Pritzker to attend ceremony today at Illinois Veterans Home

QUINCY — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will attend a ceremony today where the last structural beam will be placed atop the new long-term care facility at the Illinois Veterans Home. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Capital Development Board are hosting the topping-off ceremony at 10:30 a.m...
Chalkbeat

Here’s what you missed during Illinois lame-duck legislative session

Illinois lawmakers focused their short lame-duck session on passing an assault weapons ban, expanding reproductive rights, and increasing their salaries. But several important education bills are also headed to the governor’s desk for approval.Lawmakers returned to the state’s capitol last week to push through several major bills before new and returning lawmakers were inducted into office Wednesday afternoon. Legislators passed an assault weapons ban that would immediately prevent the sale and distribution...
enewspf.com

Preckwinkle Statement on Signing of Protect Illinois Communities Act

Toni Preckwinkle. (Cook County Government) Cook County, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Illinois lawmakers took an important step toward protecting our residents by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. These weapons were designed for the military and have no place in our communities. Assault weapons have resulted in devastating, unnecessary loss of life in...
Central Illinois Proud

Workers rights groups hail passage of Paid Leave bill

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local workers rights groups are celebrating the passage of the Paid Leave Bill in the Illinois Senate. The Paid Leave for All Workers Act (SB 208) will require employers to provide at least 40 hours, or five days, of paid leave per year to be used for any reason. Employees will also have the ability to rollover unused hours to the next year.
suntimesnews.com

Illinois State Senator Terri Bryant looks forward to session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – As the 103rd General Assembly begins its work in Springfield, State Senator Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) has been named as the Assistant Republican Leader for the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus. “I am tremendously honored to be given the opportunity to serve in Leader Curran’s leadership team,” said...
WSPY NEWS

Illinois House approves solar and wind energy bill

A bill that would restrict county and township control over where solar and wind energy facilities are located has now cleared the Illinois House and Senate. The Illinois House voted along party lines to approve the bill on Tuesday. The bill requires to counties and townships to comply with state-set setbacks for solar and wind facilities.
aclu-il.org

ACLU of Illinois Hails Passage of House Bill 2542 Modernizing Illinois’ Name Change Statute

SPRINGFIELD – A few minute ago, the Illinois Senate passed and sent to Governor House Bill 2542, a measure that repeals and amends restrictions and outdated provisions contained in Illinois’ name change law - one of the most restrictive in the nation. The current law creates yet another barrier for people living with felony records, and has an especially harmful impact on vulnerable communities who face mistreatment and identity based discrimination, including transgender and gender expansive individuals, survivors of human trafficking, and poor people of color who occupy one, or both, of those identities.
suntimesnews.com

Sheriff Peters says he will not enforce HB 5471

CHESTER – Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters issued a public statement today indicating he and his deputies will not be enforcing certain provisions of the newly passed Protect Illinois Communities Act. The law bans several types of firearms under the catch-all term “assault weapons.” The law allows persons who...
Effingham Radio

Governor Pritzker Signs Off On Pay Raises For Lawmakers

Governor Pritzker is signing off on pay raises for state lawmakers. The governor announced yesterday that he signed a bill that provides salary increases for members of the Illinois legislative and executive branches. The raises go into effect this week. State senators passed the measure Sunday after it was approved by the Illinois House last Friday.
97ZOK

Seriously? Governor Pritzker Just Gave Lawmakers A $12K Raise

Regardless of how your own personal finances are faring, you, as a proud Illinois citizen, should be happy and grateful to know that Illinois' governor, JB Pritzker, put pen-to-page a couple of days back, and gave raises to all the state’s top leaders, his department chiefs, and big boost in the base pay for being a state lawmaker.
suntimesnews.com

Illinois Freedom Caucus says Jim Durkin’s rewrite of history won’t mask his failings as a leader

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Freedom Caucus is issuing the following statement on the news current Republican Leader Jim Durkin will be resigning as a state legislator. “Leader Jim Durkin is offering all kinds of excuses as he leaves the General Assembly, but the truth is under his leadership our caucus is at its lowest point in membership in a very long time. Leader Durkin squandered money in the 2022 Primary to secure legislative candidates in open seats who were loyal to him and who were not necessarily the best fit for the districts in which they ran, and this proved to be a disastrous decision. We are in this mess not because of our principles but because of our leadership’ lack of commitment to our principles.
suntimesnews.com

Mo Gov seeks ‘well-deserved’ wage increases for state workers

JEFFERSON CITY – On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson announced that he has recommended an 8.7 percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all state team members and a $2 per hour shift differential to eligible state team members working in certain congregate care facilities. “There is no question that...
WGN Radio

Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?

Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
