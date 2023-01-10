Read full article on original website
KFVS12
School threat investigation Perry County Mo.
The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
suntimesnews.com
Superintendent releases District 32 school board candidate’s list
PERRYVILLE – Perry County School District No. 32 Superintendent Andy Comstock Wednesday morning released a list of the names of individuals who have filed for the school board election in April. These are the candidates who will appear on the ballot:. Jamie Robinson. Nancy Voelker. Glendon Sattler. John Schaaf.
Woman receives no financial help from Children’s Division with caring for kid
A south St. Louis resident says she was left high and dry by the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man hurt in crash in St. Charles County
David R. Dix, 52, of Festus was injured Monday morning, Jan. 9, when he crashed a big rig on Hwy. W south of Superior Drive in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 a.m., Dix was driving a 2017 International Prostar north on the highway and...
KFVS12
‘Juveniles need to know this is a serious game’: Williamson Co. sheriff speaks after series of drive-by shootings
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people face charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings in southern Ill. One of those suspects is a juvenile charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said juveniles who are unlawfully using firearms isn’t just a local issue,...
suntimesnews.com
Sr. Ann Francis Gross, ASC
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 for 88-year-old Sr. Ann Frances Gross, ASC who passed away peacefully at 9:40 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows near Belleville, Illinois. Sr....
suntimesnews.com
Peter Roth is Valle’s Elks Student of the Month
STE. GENEVIEVE — Peter Roth has been named the Valle Elks Student of the Month for January. Peter is the son of Dave and Sheila Roth of Ste. Genevieve County. Peter is a member of the National Honor Society, and he has achieved high honor roll, top ten of his class, and scholar-athlete awards each year of high school.
KFVS12
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is drawing attention. The boat has been anchored in the same location for several weeks. The engine has been removed and the cabin closed. The mast has been removed and tied to the rails to...
FOX2now.com
Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville
An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
KMOV
Jefferson County jury convicts Fenton man in DWI crash that killed couple, infant
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Jefferson County jury convicted a Fenton man who was accused of driving while intoxicating and causing a crash that killed three members of a family. According to arrest records, David Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting...
Woman found dead in Freeburg, person of interest in custody
FREEBURG, Ill. — During a wellness check, Freeburg police officers found a woman dead Wednesday night. According to the Freeburg Police Department, officers discovered the woman dead upon arrival at about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Deerfield Court. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as 55-year-old...
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
Charges filed in Town and Country would-be wine caper
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a recent attempted wine caper in Town and Country.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ronald Berry, 34, is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 12, 2022. According to police, a driver, that is suspected to be Berry, was speeding on West Florissant and ran a red light at Riverview Blvd., hitting another car. The driver of the hit car was pronounced dead at the scene.
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
Woman’s body found in Illinois home, man in custody
A woman's body was discovered at a Freeburg trailer park Wednesday evening, and police have a man in custody for homicide.
suntimesnews.com
Man from Colorado arrested in Ste. Genevieve Co. on a warrant out of Iowa
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Denver, Colorado was picked up in Ste. Genevieve County on a warrant out of Dallas County, Iowa. The patrol says 37-year-old David Alvarez Pau is charged with failure to appear on theft and forgery charges. He was being held without bond in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail.
mymoinfo.com
Highway patrol currently hiring for civilian employees
(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has plenty of jobs openings for not only for troopers, but for civilians as well. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says there is currently several civilian positions open. [. My MO Info · KJ010623A.WAV. The application process to begin your career...
suntimesnews.com
St. Agnes announces essay contest winners
BLOOMSDALE — St. Agnes Parish is congratulating St. Agnes Catholic School students who entered the Bloomsdale Knights of Columbus Council 1848 Essay Contests. This year’s essay theme was “How can you encourage others who have fallen away to return to Mass?”. The winners are:. 6th Grade-Logan Schilly.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus teen arrested in Arnold following accident in stolen car
A 13-year-old Festus girl was turned over to juvenile authorities for allegedly driving her parents’ car without permission and hitting another vehicle in Arnold, according to Arnold Police. At about 7 a.m. Dec. 30, the teenager allegedly was driving a 2008 Ford Focus north on Jeffco Boulevard and hit...
