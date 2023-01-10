ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, IL

KFVS12

School threat investigation Perry County Mo.

The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Superintendent releases District 32 school board candidate’s list

PERRYVILLE – Perry County School District No. 32 Superintendent Andy Comstock Wednesday morning released a list of the names of individuals who have filed for the school board election in April. These are the candidates who will appear on the ballot:. Jamie Robinson. Nancy Voelker. Glendon Sattler. John Schaaf.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus man hurt in crash in St. Charles County

David R. Dix, 52, of Festus was injured Monday morning, Jan. 9, when he crashed a big rig on Hwy. W south of Superior Drive in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 a.m., Dix was driving a 2017 International Prostar north on the highway and...
FESTUS, MO
suntimesnews.com

Sr. Ann Francis Gross, ASC

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 for 88-year-old Sr. Ann Frances Gross, ASC who passed away peacefully at 9:40 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows near Belleville, Illinois. Sr....
BELLEVILLE, IL
suntimesnews.com

Peter Roth is Valle’s Elks Student of the Month

STE. GENEVIEVE — Peter Roth has been named the Valle Elks Student of the Month for January. Peter is the son of Dave and Sheila Roth of Ste. Genevieve County. Peter is a member of the National Honor Society, and he has achieved high honor roll, top ten of his class, and scholar-athlete awards each year of high school.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville

An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
BELLEVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Woman found dead in Freeburg, person of interest in custody

FREEBURG, Ill. — During a wellness check, Freeburg police officers found a woman dead Wednesday night. According to the Freeburg Police Department, officers discovered the woman dead upon arrival at about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Deerfield Court. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as 55-year-old...
FREEBURG, IL
KMOV

WANTED: Police searching for man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ronald Berry, 34, is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 12, 2022. According to police, a driver, that is suspected to be Berry, was speeding on West Florissant and ran a red light at Riverview Blvd., hitting another car. The driver of the hit car was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Highway patrol currently hiring for civilian employees

(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has plenty of jobs openings for not only for troopers, but for civilians as well. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says there is currently several civilian positions open. [. My MO Info · KJ010623A.WAV. The application process to begin your career...
suntimesnews.com

St. Agnes announces essay contest winners

BLOOMSDALE — St. Agnes Parish is congratulating St. Agnes Catholic School students who entered the Bloomsdale Knights of Columbus Council 1848 Essay Contests. This year’s essay theme was “How can you encourage others who have fallen away to return to Mass?”. The winners are:. 6th Grade-Logan Schilly.
BLOOMSDALE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus teen arrested in Arnold following accident in stolen car

A 13-year-old Festus girl was turned over to juvenile authorities for allegedly driving her parents’ car without permission and hitting another vehicle in Arnold, according to Arnold Police. At about 7 a.m. Dec. 30, the teenager allegedly was driving a 2008 Ford Focus north on Jeffco Boulevard and hit...
FESTUS, MO

