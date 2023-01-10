Read full article on original website
Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado
The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
CBI hosts poster contest in honor of missing children
In honor of missing children across the country, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is hosting a poster contest for Colorado 5th grade students as part of a national campaign sponsored by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). Every year the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) takes time...
Thursday's Scores
Flatirons Academy 72, Front Range Christian School 7. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Public Utilities Commission hosts public comment hearing
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will conduct a public comment hearing seeking comment on Xcel's Demand Side Management (DSM) and Beneficial Electric (BE) Strategic Issues application. Meeting details. The hearings will combine proceedings: 22A-0309EG Public Service of Colorado - DSM & BE Strategic Issues and 22A-0315EG – 2023 DSM &...
Defendant in human trafficking case sentenced to 10 years
COLORADO'S 17TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE. Today, District Attorney Brian Mason is announcing the 10-year Department of Corrections sentence for Robert Stenschke, 33, following his guilty plea to Trafficking a Minor for Sexual Servitude on January 4, 2023. In October of 2020, the minor victim in this case, who was...
Utilities commission host hearing on railroad rule amendments
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will conduct a public comment hearing seeking comment on Railroad Rule Amendments. Topic: Hearing that is part of rulemaking session in Proceeding No. 21R-0538R, regarding railroad rules, rail fixed guideways, transportation by rail, and rail crossings. Date: January 17, 2023. Time: 11:30 a.m. continuing until...
Broomfield defendant convicted of first-degree assault
COLORADO'S 17TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE. Today, 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason is announcing the First-Degree Assault, Aggravated Robbery, and Attempted Manslaughter conviction of Angel Ramirez-Armas, 32, following a jury trial in Broomfield County District Court. On November 12, 2020, Broomfield Police were dispatched to an apartment complex along...
