Read full article on original website
Related
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Green Party kicks off 2024 ballot access campaign
Saint Louis, MO – Last year, the Missouri Green Party turned in over 10,000 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office to regain statewide ballot access,but fell just short of achieving that goal. Undeterred and now informed with lessons learned from the 2022 campaign, the Green Party is...
suntimesnews.com
Ashcroft requires transparency regarding ESG
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Secretary Jay Ashcroft has submitted language to the Administrative Rules Division within his office that would implement disclosure standards pertaining to security investments and how investment advisors and broker-dealers disclose to clients investment strategies that propagate values-based agendas that are not purely focused on generating profit for their clients.
suntimesnews.com
Attorney General Bailey announces Deputy AG for Policy Maddie McMillian Green
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Monday, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that he has recruited Maddie McMillian Green to serve as Deputy Attorney General for Policy. In this role, Green will handle policy, legislation, and stakeholder outreach for the office. “I have had the pleasure of working with...
suntimesnews.com
Sheriff Peters says he will not enforce HB 5471
CHESTER – Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters issued a public statement today indicating he and his deputies will not be enforcing certain provisions of the newly passed Protect Illinois Communities Act. The law bans several types of firearms under the catch-all term “assault weapons.” The law allows persons who...
suntimesnews.com
Mo Gov seeks ‘well-deserved’ wage increases for state workers
JEFFERSON CITY – On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson announced that he has recommended an 8.7 percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all state team members and a $2 per hour shift differential to eligible state team members working in certain congregate care facilities. “There is no question that...
suntimesnews.com
National Association of Educational Translators and Interpreters of Spoken Languages (NAETISL) awarded $200,000 for supporting language access in schools
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) awarded the National Association of Educational Translators and Interpreters of Spoken Languages (NAETISL) with a $200,000 grant to support language access in schools. “I am excited to work with NAETISL on this project,” says Katheryne Staeger-Wilson, MODDC project coordinator, “They...
suntimesnews.com
Illinois Manufacturers’ Association welcomes new lawmakers
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) has issued the following statement regarding the inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly:. “Congratulations to the dedicated public servants who were sworn in today to represent their communities in the Illinois General Assembly. As the largest contributor of any industry to Illinois’ Gross Domestic Product, manufacturers across the state stand ready to work with lawmakers to grow jobs, strengthen our economy, and lead Illinois forward,” said Mark Denzler, President & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “Illinois manufacturers feed the world, make life saving products, power our homes and businesses, build our infrastructure, transport people and products around the globe, and provide for our nation’s defense. They are the innovators and entrepreneurs, builders and producers, dreamers and leaders who are solving our challenges and creating our future. By working together, we can enact polices to build on that success and continue Illinois’ strong manufacturing legacy.”
suntimesnews.com
Rep. Moeller, colleagues promote Cervical Health Awareness Month in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – January is a time of renewal and recommitment for many. A group of legislators and advocates say it’s the right time to focus on cervical health. State Rep. Anna Moeller and several female colleagues in the Legislature joined together Tuesday at a Statehouse news conference to discuss new legislation declaring January 2023 as Cervical Health Awareness Month in Illinois.
suntimesnews.com
Illinois State Senator Terri Bryant looks forward to session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – As the 103rd General Assembly begins its work in Springfield, State Senator Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) has been named as the Assistant Republican Leader for the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus. “I am tremendously honored to be given the opportunity to serve in Leader Curran’s leadership team,” said...
suntimesnews.com
Illinois Freedom Caucus says Jim Durkin’s rewrite of history won’t mask his failings as a leader
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Freedom Caucus is issuing the following statement on the news current Republican Leader Jim Durkin will be resigning as a state legislator. “Leader Jim Durkin is offering all kinds of excuses as he leaves the General Assembly, but the truth is under his leadership our caucus is at its lowest point in membership in a very long time. Leader Durkin squandered money in the 2022 Primary to secure legislative candidates in open seats who were loyal to him and who were not necessarily the best fit for the districts in which they ran, and this proved to be a disastrous decision. We are in this mess not because of our principles but because of our leadership’ lack of commitment to our principles.
suntimesnews.com
Tax Form 1099-G available online for individuals who received unemployment benefits from Missouri in 2022
JEFFERSON CITY – Individuals who received unemployment benefits from Missouri in 2022 can now view, print and download their 1099-G tax form online at www.uinteract.labor.mo.gov. Form 1099-G details all unemployment benefits an individual received during the calendar year as well as information about taxes withheld from their benefits. It...
suntimesnews.com
IARF statement on Illinois Budget Supplemental Action
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Association of Rehabilitation Facilities (IARF), representing community-based providers serving children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and serious mental illnesses, today issued the following statement after Illinois lawmakers approved supplemental funding for the Fiscal Year 2023 state budget:. “As the 102nd General Assembly ends,...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks applicants for 118th Recruit Class
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol, a premier law enforcement agency, is testing for new troopers. The Patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply, and will offer testing at nine different locations in Missouri. Those who successfully complete testing will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 118th Recruit Class, scheduled to begin training on July 3, 2023. The application deadline is March 1, 2023.
suntimesnews.com
Eastern Missouri Girl Scouts build ‘GaGa Pit’ for elementary school
ST. LOUIS — January 9 is National Fourth Graders Day, a time to celebrate the magic of being nine and 10 years old. Fourth-grade students take on more challenges in elementary school while still letting their imaginations shine. Eureka Girl Scout Troop 2996 showcased their fourth-grade spirit when they...
suntimesnews.com
Top candidate for Ste. Gen tourism marketing director job wants to work from home part of the time
STE. GENEVIEVE — The individual who is apparently the top candidate for the job of Ste. Genevieve Tourism Marketing Director wants to work remotely, at home in Hillsboro, and not have to come to Ste. Genevieve on a daily basis. The request was disclosed in a memo from City...
suntimesnews.com
St. Mary Board of Aldermen meets Thursday
ST. MARY — St. Mary Board of Alderman will meet in regular and closed sessions Thursday. Notice is hereby given that the St. Mary Board of Aldermen will have a Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on January 12, 2023 at the St. Mary City Hall located at 782 Third Street.
suntimesnews.com
Robert Eugene ‘Gene’ Dollar
A graveside service will be held Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 for 87-year-old Robert Eugene “Gene” Dollar, of Ste. Genevieve who passed away Jan. 4, 2023, at Ste. Genevieve Care Center. He was born April 25, 1935, in Festus, the son of the late Celeste (Vinyard) and Robert “Buck”...
suntimesnews.com
January 10 river Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVILLE – The 9-6 varsity St. Vincent Indians lost at Advance 71-58. St. Vincent led 22-19 after one, Advance led 37-33 at the half and Advance was up 49-43 after three. Advance outscored St. Vincent 22-15 in the fourth quarter for the final margin. Simon Unterreiner has 19 points,...
Comments / 0