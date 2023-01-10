STE. GENEVIEVE — Peter Roth has been named the Valle Elks Student of the Month for January. Peter is the son of Dave and Sheila Roth of Ste. Genevieve County. Peter is a member of the National Honor Society, and he has achieved high honor roll, top ten of his class, and scholar-athlete awards each year of high school.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO