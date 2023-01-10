Read full article on original website
Peter Roth is Valle’s Elks Student of the Month
STE. GENEVIEVE — Peter Roth has been named the Valle Elks Student of the Month for January. Peter is the son of Dave and Sheila Roth of Ste. Genevieve County. Peter is a member of the National Honor Society, and he has achieved high honor roll, top ten of his class, and scholar-athlete awards each year of high school.
2023 Winter Heartland Blood Drive includes Perryville site
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The American Red Cross and KFVS12 are once again encouraging area blood donors to roll up a sleeve this winter at the annual KFVS12 Winter Heartland Blood Drive Jan. 19, 20 and 21 in Southeast Missouri and Southeast Illinois. For more than 20 years, the...
January 12 River Region Sports Wrap
CHESTER – Chester Invitational Tournament had two more games last night: Lovejoy beat Valmeyer 78-47 in a consolation semifinal and Saxony Lutheran lost to Gibault 50-41 in a championship semifinal. There will be two more games tonight: consolation semifinal with Valle vs Perryville at 6 p.m. and a championship...
Sr. Ann Francis Gross, ASC
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 for 88-year-old Sr. Ann Frances Gross, ASC who passed away peacefully at 9:40 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows near Belleville, Illinois. Sr....
Kimberly Fulmer named Memorial Hospital Employee of the Quarter
CHESTER – Memorial Hospital in Chester has announced Kimberly Fulmer is the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter. Brett Bollmann, CEO at Memorial Hospital made the announcement Monday. Fulmer, a Health Information Management Associate, has worked at Memorial Hospital for two years. When asked what she likes most about...
Lady Jackets win 2023 Lady Jackets Mid-Winter Classic
CHESTER – The 2023 Lady Jackets Mid-Winter Classic Girls’ Basketball Tournament is in the books! Chester High School hosted the 16th Annual event and the host Lady Jackets were the tournament Champions. Sparta won the 3rd Place game and corresponding trophy, and the New Athens Lady YellowJackets won...
Man from Colorado arrested in Ste. Genevieve Co. on a warrant out of Iowa
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Denver, Colorado was picked up in Ste. Genevieve County on a warrant out of Dallas County, Iowa. The patrol says 37-year-old David Alvarez Pau is charged with failure to appear on theft and forgery charges. He was being held without bond in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail.
Sheriff Peters says he will not enforce HB 5471
CHESTER – Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters issued a public statement today indicating he and his deputies will not be enforcing certain provisions of the newly passed Protect Illinois Communities Act. The law bans several types of firearms under the catch-all term “assault weapons.” The law allows persons who...
MSHP reports arrests
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 31-year-old St. Louis man is being held without bond in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail following his arrest in Ste. Genevieve County Friday afternoon at 4:57. The patrol says Joe L. Shields is charged with felony driving while revoked...
Route 51 in Bollinger, Perry Counties reduced for drainage repairs
SIKESTON—Route 51 in Bollinger and Perry Counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route KK to Route 72 near Patton. Weather permitting, work will take place from Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Thursday, Jan....
