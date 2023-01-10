Read full article on original website
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Kewanee pastor says he opposes local Pride festivalMike BerryKewanee, IL
Routine traffic stop leads to drug charge for Kewanee manSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Midland Plaza expansion planned -- if city helps outMike BerryKewanee, IL
Nominations sought for Kewanee's 'Outstanding Citizen'Susan DeVilderKewanee, IL
wrmj.com
Sherrard Takes TRAC West Battle At The Shoebox
Sherrard knocked off Monmouth-Roseville 50-36 in a match-up of the top two teams in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference West Division. Olivia Meskan scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Tigers. Violet Meskan added 12 in the win. Sherrard was 21-24 from the free-throw line. The Tigers improve to 14-6 and 6-1 in the TRAC West. Monmouth-Roseville is now 16-3 and 6-1 in conference play.
Prep Sports Wrap-Up for Jan. 13, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Braylon Roman scored 22 points and Jaheem Webber added 10 points and 12 rebounds to power visiting Normal Community past Richwoods, 55-42, in a key Big 12 boys basketball game Friday night. Other boys basketball winners Friday included Peoria High, Notre Dame, Normal West, Metamora, Morton, East Peoria, Canton, Prairie Central, […]
wrmj.com
Five Inducted To Mercer County High School HOF
Mercer County High School inducted their 10th class into their Hall of Fame Friday night. The diverse class was represented by inductees from Aledo, Westmer and Mercer County high schools. Those inducted included Gary Heard. Heard was an educator and coach who taught in the Westmer district for 16 years. Dennis Henderson, a 1967 graduate of Westmer High School. Henderson served as an educator in the district from 1971 through 2005. He was also the public address announcer for both Westmer and Mercer County for many years. Dan Lawson is a 1974 graduate of Aledo High School. He broke and held the school record for the half-mile, one mile and two mile run for over 40 years. Taylor Lane is a 2008 graduate of Aledo High School. Lane served as captain of the Aledo golf team and was four year letter winner, taking 10th place at state her senior season, earning All-State honors. She also holds the Mercer County record for low score for nine and 18 holes. Tanner Matlick is a 2013 graduate of Mercer County High School. He was a three sport standout participating in football, basketball and baseball. He was an all-conference performer in all three sports and was the Rock Island Argus Player of the Year in 2012 as he lead the Golden Eagles to the Class 2A state football championship.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria recognized as one of 7 underrated cities in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria was named one of seven underrated cities in Illinois by WorldAtlas Thursday. According to the list written by Alisa Mala of WorldAtlas, Peoria is home to more than 110,000 residents living their best life in a vastly diversified economy. The list...
Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know
Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
wrmj.com
Janet K. Occhi – Celebration Of Life 1/15/23
Janet K. Occhi, 70 of Keithsburg, Illinois, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, following a brief illness. A Celebration of Jan’s Life will be at Keithsburg First Christian Church at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 15, a luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for First Christian Church. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, assisted the family.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdown
Wethersfield School was placed under lockdown early Friday afternoon after a complaint of a man with a pistol led to a foot pursuit through a residential neighborhood near the school. The incident led to the arrest of a Peoria man and a Galesburg man on preliminary felony weapons and drug charges.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 5-11, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
1470 WMBD
Peoria business suffers fire damage Wednesday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a Peoria laundromat Wednesday morning. The Peoria Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Get the Funk Out Laundromat at N. Prospect and E. Frye at around 8:40 A.M. Firefighters discovered two dryers and clothes were on fire, which was soon put out.
wcbu.org
Former Obama reelection campaign staffer, Woodford High graduate speaks at Peoria Public Schools foundation breakfast
A Peoria native returned to the high school he graduated from Thursday morning to deliver the keynote speech at the Peoria Public Schools Foundation 365 Breakfast. Kouri Marshall is director of state and local government relations in the central region for the technology trade association, Chamber of Progress. However, throughout his political career, the Woodford High School and Eureka College graduate has worked in Barack Obama’s reelection campaign, Washington, D.C. city council member campaigns and in the office of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.
Midland Plaza expansion planned -- if city helps out
A major expansion of Midland Plaza in Kewanee is on the drawing board, and company officials are looking for financial help from the city for the project. Les Cohen, president and CEO of Cohen Development Group, the Peoria firm which owns the shopping center, outlined the expansion plans at Monday’s City Council meeting. Cohen said he hopes the project can be completed this year.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Peoria
Peoria might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Peoria.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
The Top Five Must-Try Restaurants In The Quad Cities, According To A Travel Magazine
The Quad Cities has many good places to eat but five of them got special recognition. Food Wine Travel Magazine recently made a visit to the Quad Cities and selected their top five places to eat. The QC has a pretty good variety of restaurants for us to enjoy. Here are the ones that the publication picked out:
starvedrock.media
New Drug Charges For Streator Woman
On probation for drug dealing, a Streator woman faces new drug charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Janessa Phillips was in an Ottawa courtroom Tuesday morning hearing that she's charged with two felony counts of dealing cocaine. The alleged sales happened in June. Phillips is being jailed on a million dollars bond. She was...
1470 WMBD
Man, suspected of recent armed robberies, arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody who they believe may have committed a number of recent armed robberies in the area. Police say Desmond Turner, 24, was arrested Wednesday night on four counts each of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, along with a single count of Attempted Armed Robbery.
