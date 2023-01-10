Read full article on original website
Area Death Notices - Jan. 12, 13 & 14
Carolyn Ann Mills, 86, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She will be laid to rest privately at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Carolyn was born on November 17, 1936, in Somerset, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Elizabeth Sims. Charles...
Ruby Collins, 98; no service
Ruby Collins, 98, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Carteret Landing. The family will celebrate Ruby’s life privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. No service will be held at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences...
Linda Dorer, 73; service later
Linda B. Dorer, 73, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. The family will have a celebration of life service in the spring in Pennsylvania. Linda was born on October 16, 1949, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and...
Community Calendar - January 13, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Astronomy Night-Friday, January 13, 2023at the Fort Macon State Park Beach Access , 6 p.m. Come out to the Beach Access (bathhouse) parking lot at Fort Macon and join us for a night of astronomy. Ranger Paul Terry will discuss the night sky and we will have telescopes set up for viewing the heavens. This is a clear weather event and may be canceled due to rain or heavy cloud cover. If you have a telescope feel free to bring it. No pets please.
Erica Lewis, 45; incomplete
Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, died Thursday, January 12, 2023. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Death Notcies - Jan. 9, 10 & 11
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
Dewey Willis Jr., 45; incomplete
Dewey W. Willis Jr., 45, of Newport, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Ebin Dilbeck, 20; service later
Ebin Blake Dilbeck, 20, of Newport, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Duke University Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Ebin was born on October 21, 2002, in Morehead City, North Carolina. Those left to treasure his memory are his mother, Michelle Preast...
Louann Malishewsky, 46; service Jan. 13
Louann Lewis Malishewsky, 46, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Louann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend to so many. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Malishewsky, children Brittney Anne Phelan (Ashley), Hailey Padgett Barnes, Landon Paul Barnes,...
Governor releases reward offered in Atlantic Beach murder case
RALEIGH - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has confirmed an earlier announcement that a reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Randall Joseph Miller, age 65, of Apex. He was stabbed to death as he was preparing for an early morning fishing trip while visiting in Atlantic Beach.
Fisheries division sets Feb. 15 public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in county
— The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in Carteret County at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The hearing will be held in-person at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ Central District Office, 5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City, and by WebEx.
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
Murphy picked as Carteret County school system’s interim chief operations officer
BEAUFORT — Dr. Jeff Murphy has been named the county school system’s interim chief operations officer, taking over many of the duties previously held by Superintendent Richie Paylor when he served as the district’s assistant superintendent of operations. Paylor began his new post as superintendent Nov. 1,...
Coast Guard seeks public comment on proposal to discontinue buoy in Beaufort
BEAUFORT — The Coast Guard is seeking public comment and input from mariners regarding a proposal to discontinue the Beaufort Inlet Channel Lighted Whistle Buoy that recently sank in Beaufort. Interested mariners and stakeholders are strongly encouraged to comment on the potential impacts this proposal would have on navigational...
Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab
JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
Carteret Community College reports students taken to hospital after report of ‘potential distress’
— Carteret Community College (CCC) Public Information Officer Logan Okun said that a number of emergency services personnel responded Thursday afternoon to CCC after campus security was alerted that “three students were potentially in distress.” She did not specify what the distress was at the time of this posting.
Incoming recession indicated at annual economic luncheon
- Elected officials, business leaders and economists gathered Thursday evening at the Crystal Coast Civic Center for the 2023 Economic Outlook Luncheon. The informative meeting gave attendees a chance to discuss local, national and global economic trends that will affect the market and workforce. After enjoying a meal provided by...
School board approves $2.1 million in bids for HVAC equipment
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved a request Jan. 10 to award $2.1 million in bids to replace or repair heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment at four county schools. The board met in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. Members approved the...
Morehead City Town Council discusses personnel in closed session
- The Morehead City Town Council gathered Tuesday afternoon in their first regular meeting of the new year. In a quick and unanimous vote, the council approved minutes of their Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 meetings, along with 2023 budget ordinances, 2022 financial statements and reports from the town's finance director and tax collector.
Peletier commissioner resigns, citing frustration over resistance to change he sought
PELETIER — Peletier Commissioner Steven Overby resigned his position Thursday, citing frustration that changes he sought to bring to the fast-growing western Carteret County have been stymied by those with whom he has served and by lack of involvement by a sufficient number of residents. He said he notified...
