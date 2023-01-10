ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Area Death Notices - Jan. 12, 13 & 14

Carolyn Ann Mills, 86, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She will be laid to rest privately at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Carolyn was born on November 17, 1936, in Somerset, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Elizabeth Sims. Charles...
NEWPORT, NC
Ruby Collins, 98; no service

Ruby Collins, 98, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Carteret Landing. The family will celebrate Ruby’s life privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. No service will be held at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences...
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
Linda Dorer, 73; service later

Linda B. Dorer, 73, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. The family will have a celebration of life service in the spring in Pennsylvania. Linda was born on October 16, 1949, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and...
NEWPORT, NC
Community Calendar - January 13, 2023 Edition

Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Astronomy Night-Friday, January 13, 2023at the Fort Macon State Park Beach Access , 6 p.m. Come out to the Beach Access (bathhouse) parking lot at Fort Macon and join us for a night of astronomy. Ranger Paul Terry will discuss the night sky and we will have telescopes set up for viewing the heavens. This is a clear weather event and may be canceled due to rain or heavy cloud cover. If you have a telescope feel free to bring it. No pets please.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Erica Lewis, 45; incomplete

Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, died Thursday, January 12, 2023. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Death Notcies - Jan. 9, 10 & 11

Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Dewey Willis Jr., 45; incomplete

Dewey W. Willis Jr., 45, of Newport, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Ebin Dilbeck, 20; service later

Ebin Blake Dilbeck, 20, of Newport, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Duke University Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Ebin was born on October 21, 2002, in Morehead City, North Carolina. Those left to treasure his memory are his mother, Michelle Preast...
NEWPORT, NC
Louann Malishewsky, 46; service Jan. 13

Louann Lewis Malishewsky, 46, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Louann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend to so many. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Malishewsky, children Brittney Anne Phelan (Ashley), Hailey Padgett Barnes, Landon Paul Barnes,...
BEAUFORT, NC
Governor releases reward offered in Atlantic Beach murder case

RALEIGH - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has confirmed an earlier announcement that a reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Randall Joseph Miller, age 65, of Apex. He was stabbed to death as he was preparing for an early morning fishing trip while visiting in Atlantic Beach.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive

When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
Coast Guard seeks public comment on proposal to discontinue buoy in Beaufort

BEAUFORT — The Coast Guard is seeking public comment and input from mariners regarding a proposal to discontinue the Beaufort Inlet Channel Lighted Whistle Buoy that recently sank in Beaufort. Interested mariners and stakeholders are strongly encouraged to comment on the potential impacts this proposal would have on navigational...
BEAUFORT, NC
Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab

JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Incoming recession indicated at annual economic luncheon

- Elected officials, business leaders and economists gathered Thursday evening at the Crystal Coast Civic Center for the 2023 Economic Outlook Luncheon. The informative meeting gave attendees a chance to discuss local, national and global economic trends that will affect the market and workforce. After enjoying a meal provided by...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
School board approves $2.1 million in bids for HVAC equipment

BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved a request Jan. 10 to award $2.1 million in bids to replace or repair heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment at four county schools. The board met in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. Members approved the...
BEAUFORT, NC
Morehead City Town Council discusses personnel in closed session

- The Morehead City Town Council gathered Tuesday afternoon in their first regular meeting of the new year. In a quick and unanimous vote, the council approved minutes of their Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 meetings, along with 2023 budget ordinances, 2022 financial statements and reports from the town's finance director and tax collector.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

