Fight over Kan. budget surplus: GOP leaders propose flat income tax
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature are headed toward big fights over spending on special education programs, pay raises for government workers and how much the cash-flush state should sock away for worse economic times. Kelly released budget proposals Thursday that include...
How Kansas lawmakers could try to restrict abortion this year
WICHITA, Kansas — A resounding statewide vote in Kansas to protect abortion rights last summer won’t stop the Republican-controlled Legislature from attempting to make it harder to get an abortion this year. Whether anti-abortion lawmakers will be able to enact further restrictions this legislative session — in spite...
New AG wants Kan. court to rethink abortion rights protections
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' pro-life Republican attorney general is asking the state's highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider...
Marshall, 3 Kan. reps request extension for Lesser Prairie-Chicken listing
Washington— On Thursday, Senator Roger Marshall and ten of his colleagues from both the U.S. Senate and U.S House of Representatives sent a letter to Deb Haaland, Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, requesting an extension to delay the final rule that will list the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act.
US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
Governor's plan would fully fund Kan. special-ed for first time in years
TOPEKA — After years of school districts shouldering the burden for special education costs, the governor announced a five-year plan to fully fund special education across the state. Adam Proffitt, Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget director, explained the particulars of her plans for fiscal year 2024 during a Thursday meeting....
KDHE: Governor Kelly's COVID test was false positive
TOPEKA —Governor Laura Kelly does not have COVID-19, according to a statement from her office and the Kansas Department of Health. “On Tuesday, after experiencing cold-like symptoms, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19. In order to be safe and transparent with Kansans, the Governor then shared the news publicly, self-isolated, and worked from home."
Kan. set aside millions for youth crisis centers, but no one's using it
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would...
WSU economist: Even in tight market, there will be more jobs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeremy Hill, Director of the Center For Economic Development And Business Research at Wichita State University is still optimistic about job growth in Kansas, even though finding workers is hard. "The labor market is getting tighter and tighter," Hill said. "Because it's getting tighter, employers, when...
Keystone operator must repay some, not all, tax dollars spent on oil spill
When the Keystone pipeline burst in rural Kansas last month, county workers rushed to build an emergency dam on Mill Creek. Meanwhile, federal agencies dispatched pipeline and environmental experts to the scene. And the state set about sampling water and searching for injured animals. All of this costs taxpayers —...
Woman, boyfriend jailed in Missouri plead guilty to killing her mother
GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — A young woman and her boyfriend have pleaded guilty to fatally shooting the woman's mother in her upstate New York home in 2020. Hannah Thomas, who was 17 years old at the time of the killing and is now 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of Ottilia Piros. Thomas' boyfriend, Richard Avila, 16 when the murder occurred and now 18, pleaded guilty to the same charge on Tuesday.
