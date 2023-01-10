ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleville, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Make sure your plumbing issues are fixed for good

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mountaineer Plumbing is our Plumbing Expert and they’re with us today to talk about the importance of making sure your plumbing emergencies are fixed for good, so you don’t have to waste your time and money. Part of their process includes using top of the line products. Viega fittings come with a 50 year manufacturer warranty, and any copper we press we stand behind the lifetime of that section of repair.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Black Pigeon studios expands to new location

A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening Friday. Black Pigeon studios moved to the border of Grand Rapids and Walker. (Jan. 13, 2023) A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening Friday. Black Pigeon studios moved to the border of Grand Rapids and Walker. (Jan. 13, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Morris Manor saved mainly due to location of overnight fire

The 1850 Heritage Hill home, commonly referred to as Morris Manor, was saved mostly from flames Thursday night due to where the fire started. (Jan. 13, 2023) Morris Manor saved mainly due to location of overnight …. The 1850 Heritage Hill home, commonly referred to as Morris Manor, was saved...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Coco and Marv

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — These two dogs from the Kent County Animal Shelter are ready for a home. Marv is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He’s very happy and is a bit of a clown, though he’s usually calm. He loves meeting new people and has been gentle, including with children. When he wants your attention, he’ll paw at you.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Winter Wheat celebrates local music & dance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan is home to great summer and fall music festivals and this weekend that you can escape the winter blues with 12 hours of great music at the Intersection in Grand Rapids! It’s time for Winter Wheat and we have Banjo-Jim in studio to tell us all about it.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Maranda Samaritas Land Family

Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at …. Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at Rosa Parks Circle as Taliban restrictions against women and girls in Afghanistan continue. To The Point: Democrat control in Lansing. “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Here’s what’s going on this weekend in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We wanted to take a look today at some of the happenings around the area this weekend. First up — celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids tomorrow. He’s in town to promote his new line of alcohol called Irvine’s Spirits. The meet and greet and bottle signing is taking place at Total Wine on 28th street from noon until 2. Earlier this week, our WOOD TV Digital Team got a chance to interview Irvine about the event and his new line of spirits, you can see that here!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Irish on Ionia festival will be back in March

Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023) Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch outage

Following an outage earlier this week at multiple dispatch centers around Michigan, the network system that provides enhanced data sharing and connectivity to 911 centers statewide announced it is investing $6 million for upgrades. (Jan. 13, 2023) Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch …. Following an outage earlier...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 011523

Quiet weather continues for the second half of the weekend. (Jan. 15, 2023) Hockey player fired after tweet about K-Wings rainbow …. No injuries after mobile home fire in Lowell Twp. A fire broke out at a mobile home park in Lowell Township Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., firefighters from...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on teachers, peers

8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on …. An event happening later this month is all about trying out some delicious soups for a good cause. (Jan. 13, 2023) Doctors: ‘Tripledemic’ hits infants, toddlers harder. A new study by Michigan researchers shows that infants and toddlers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding

Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023) 7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding. Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023) Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games

Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools. (Jan. 13, 2023) Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on …. Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting

An early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids resulted in the death of a man. (Jan. 14, 2023) Clouds will gradually increase overnight, as will the breeze out of the southeast. Lows will fall to the freezing mark. Hockey player fired after tweet about K-Wings rainbow …. (Jan. 15, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy