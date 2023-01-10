Read full article on original website
WOOD
Make sure your plumbing issues are fixed for good
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mountaineer Plumbing is our Plumbing Expert and they’re with us today to talk about the importance of making sure your plumbing emergencies are fixed for good, so you don’t have to waste your time and money. Part of their process includes using top of the line products. Viega fittings come with a 50 year manufacturer warranty, and any copper we press we stand behind the lifetime of that section of repair.
WOOD
Black Pigeon studios expands to new location
A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening Friday. Black Pigeon studios moved to the border of Grand Rapids and Walker. (Jan. 13, 2023) A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening Friday. Black Pigeon studios moved to the border of Grand Rapids and Walker. (Jan. 13, 2023)
WOOD
Morris Manor saved mainly due to location of overnight fire
The 1850 Heritage Hill home, commonly referred to as Morris Manor, was saved mostly from flames Thursday night due to where the fire started. (Jan. 13, 2023) Morris Manor saved mainly due to location of overnight …. The 1850 Heritage Hill home, commonly referred to as Morris Manor, was saved...
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Coco and Marv
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — These two dogs from the Kent County Animal Shelter are ready for a home. Marv is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He’s very happy and is a bit of a clown, though he’s usually calm. He loves meeting new people and has been gentle, including with children. When he wants your attention, he’ll paw at you.
WOOD
Bienvenue! Chartreuse Sisters brings Paris pastries to Grand Rapids’ Uptown
Two sisters from Grand Rapids are bringing the flavors of France to Grand Rapids’ Uptown with their new patisserie. (Jan. 14, 2023) Bienvenue! Chartreuse Sisters brings Paris pastries …. Two sisters from Grand Rapids are bringing the flavors of France to Grand Rapids’ Uptown with their new patisserie. (Jan....
WOOD
Winter Wheat celebrates local music & dance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan is home to great summer and fall music festivals and this weekend that you can escape the winter blues with 12 hours of great music at the Intersection in Grand Rapids! It’s time for Winter Wheat and we have Banjo-Jim in studio to tell us all about it.
WOOD
Maranda Samaritas Land Family
Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at …. Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at Rosa Parks Circle as Taliban restrictions against women and girls in Afghanistan continue. To The Point: Democrat control in Lansing. “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan....
WOOD
Here’s what’s going on this weekend in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We wanted to take a look today at some of the happenings around the area this weekend. First up — celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids tomorrow. He’s in town to promote his new line of alcohol called Irvine’s Spirits. The meet and greet and bottle signing is taking place at Total Wine on 28th street from noon until 2. Earlier this week, our WOOD TV Digital Team got a chance to interview Irvine about the event and his new line of spirits, you can see that here!
WOOD
Irish on Ionia festival will be back in March
Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023) Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023)
WOOD
Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch outage
Following an outage earlier this week at multiple dispatch centers around Michigan, the network system that provides enhanced data sharing and connectivity to 911 centers statewide announced it is investing $6 million for upgrades. (Jan. 13, 2023) Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch …. Following an outage earlier...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 011523
Quiet weather continues for the second half of the weekend. (Jan. 15, 2023) Hockey player fired after tweet about K-Wings rainbow …. No injuries after mobile home fire in Lowell Twp. A fire broke out at a mobile home park in Lowell Township Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., firefighters from...
WOOD
8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on teachers, peers
8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on …. An event happening later this month is all about trying out some delicious soups for a good cause. (Jan. 13, 2023) Doctors: ‘Tripledemic’ hits infants, toddlers harder. A new study by Michigan researchers shows that infants and toddlers...
WOOD
7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding
Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023) 7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding. Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023) Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at...
WOOD
Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games
Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools. (Jan. 13, 2023) Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on …. Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two...
WOOD
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
An early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids resulted in the death of a man. (Jan. 14, 2023) Clouds will gradually increase overnight, as will the breeze out of the southeast. Lows will fall to the freezing mark. Hockey player fired after tweet about K-Wings rainbow …. (Jan. 15, 2023)
WOOD
Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. …. Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. No injuries after mobile home fire in Lowell Twp. A fire broke out at a mobile home...
WOOD
Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at Rosa Parks Circle as Taliban restrictions against women and girls in Afghanistan continue
Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at Rosa Parks Circle as Taliban restrictions against women and girls in Afghanistan continue. Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at …. Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at Rosa Parks Circle as Taliban restrictions...
