Could Saturday be the coldest Jaguars home game?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This story first appeared in our Weather Authority Insider newsletter. Subscribe here. It’s a big week for the home team, and it may well be the coldest home game. A glance at the Jaguars’ 27 years — has it been that long? — reveals that...
The Jaguars D-line and the Roar join us for our Jaguars Pregame Party

Today on River City Live we welcomed the sight, sound, and spirit of the Jags into our studio! The GAME DAY environment wouldn’t be the same without these two teams. The Roar of The Jaguars and the D-Line keep the pace on the sidelines, at centerfield, and throughout our community! The Roar Cheerleaders serve as spirit ambassadors for the team on a national stage and keep the fans on their feet! We also enjoyed a performance from the iconic D-Line, who takes to the field with cinematic sound and epic precision that keeps the fans cheering for more!
Businesses, transportation services gear up for large crowds ahead of Jaguars playoff game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The excitement for the Jags playoff showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers is building as the final hours before kick off inch closer and closer. There’s been a lot of talk about transportation to the TIAA Bank Field and how businesses are going to benefit from the thousands of fans who are expected to flood Downtown Jacksonville Saturday.
Sound off: Fans clowned Jaguars GM Trent Baalke last season. Have you changed your mind?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Last season, Jacksonville Jaguars fans were in a much different place than they are right now. The team went 1-15 in 2020 and in 2021 made the decision to fire head coach Urban Meyer after a long list of controversies. With the team headed toward another top draft pick, fans showed up at the final game of the season wearing clown costumes.
Former Jacksonville Jaguars mascot Curtis Dvorak tell us his top moments

The entire 904 is excited about the rebuild and resurgence of the Jacksonville Jaguars. On a special River City Live Jaguars Show Curtis Dvorak walked down memory lane and shared some of his best moments performing as the original mascot of the Jacksonville Jaguars. From epic stunts to moments with the players, Curtis provides a unique perspective that all Jags fans will love and appreciate.
Tailgating tips for the Jags playoff game

Eric Dunn has been traveling to Jaguars road games since 2019, with the hopes to finish his bucket list of attending every NFL stadium at least once. It has led him to become a vocal leader in the fan base and build a loyal following of Jaguars fans. Eric uses this impact to raise money for kids through his charity H.E.A.D. On Youth Impact, which started a year ago. You can follow more from him at Facebook.com/ericvdunn.
Shopping Jags swag at Sports Mania

A new shipment is in! Jaguars gear is in high demand now that the team is officially AFC South Champions. Fans are grabbing up jerseys, shirts, hats, and whatever they can get their hands on in anticipation of this weekend’s game.
Party for the Playoffs: We’re keeping up with the festive atmosphere live ahead of Jags’ wild-card game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are hosting the Chargers in the AFC playoffs and Jacksonville is pumped! But before tonight’s prime-time kickoff, it’s all about the tailgates and the pregame around TIAA Bank Field. News4JAX will be all around the pregame festivities on Saturday and will be tweeting out photos and videos throughout the lead up to the game.
Future service dog in training, ‘Duval’, is a big Jacksonville Jaguars fan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval, the Golden Retriever puppy, will be one of the thousands of fans cheering on the Jags this weekend. The pup is also one of thousand who are being trained to be service dogs for Canine Companions. The program provides service dogs to veterans with PTSD, adults, and children with mental health issues and those who are disabled.
