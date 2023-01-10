Read full article on original website
Could Saturday be the coldest Jaguars home game?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This story first appeared in our Weather Authority Insider newsletter. Subscribe here. It’s a big week for the home team, and it may well be the coldest home game. A glance at the Jaguars’ 27 years — has it been that long? — reveals that...
Friendship takes lead: Jags fan opts for standing-room-only seating to watch wild-card showdown with friends
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tickets for the Jaguars vs. Chargers wild-card playoff game were some of the hottest tickets in town this week. Some fans told News4JAX they were willing to do anything to get seats at the game -- including buying standing room only, despite spending hours on their feet while tailgating.
NFL Playoff Games on TV Today (Sunday, Jan. 15)
Here's a quick look at the NFL playoff games on today, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.
‘Not going to stop me’: Bundled-up fans don’t allow cold weather to hold them back from showing their game day thrill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The anticipation for the ‘Battle at The Bank’ between the Jags and Chargers has been building since last Saturday’s AFC South win against the Titans. The momentum has been up. The energy has been radiating, and the fans are making it known which...
Here’s what you need to know if you’re going to the Jaguars-Chargers playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night in an AFC wild-card round matchup. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field downtown. Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early. Upon entry, the first 64,500 fans through the gates will receive...
The Jaguars D-line and the Roar join us for our Jaguars Pregame Party
Today on River City Live we welcomed the sight, sound, and spirit of the Jags into our studio! The GAME DAY environment wouldn’t be the same without these two teams. The Roar of The Jaguars and the D-Line keep the pace on the sidelines, at centerfield, and throughout our community! The Roar Cheerleaders serve as spirit ambassadors for the team on a national stage and keep the fans on their feet! We also enjoyed a performance from the iconic D-Line, who takes to the field with cinematic sound and epic precision that keeps the fans cheering for more!
Clowns to crowns: How the Jags got to playoffs in turnaround season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just a week ago over 70,000 fans packed TIAA Bank Field and celebrated as the Jaguars won the AFC South title. Winning the division is always special, but the journey to Saturday’s wild-card playoff moment is what truly makes the Jags’ story shine. Let’s...
Businesses, transportation services gear up for large crowds ahead of Jaguars playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The excitement for the Jags playoff showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers is building as the final hours before kick off inch closer and closer. There’s been a lot of talk about transportation to the TIAA Bank Field and how businesses are going to benefit from the thousands of fans who are expected to flood Downtown Jacksonville Saturday.
From generation to generation: Family’s love of the Jaguars brings them together
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Even though the Jaguars have had quite a few bad seasons, Joe and Harriet Shaughnessy and their family have shared the Jaguars fan passion, each and every year. “We’re plank owners, as we say in the Navy. We’re here when they first started,” the Shaughnessys said....
It’s that time again: Mayor Curry calls for Jags fans to bring out their teal Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s time to turn the River City teal — again— as if Jags fans needed the push anyways. Enthusiasm for the Jags has been radiating through the city, and Mayor Lenny Curry wants to keep up that momentum ahead of Saturday’s primetime game.
Sound off: Fans clowned Jaguars GM Trent Baalke last season. Have you changed your mind?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Last season, Jacksonville Jaguars fans were in a much different place than they are right now. The team went 1-15 in 2020 and in 2021 made the decision to fire head coach Urban Meyer after a long list of controversies. With the team headed toward another top draft pick, fans showed up at the final game of the season wearing clown costumes.
Family grateful after 2-year-old with rare cancer recognized as ‘Jaguar for a day’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Boonie White is the Jaguars’ No. 1 player – she even has the jersey to prove it. The 2-year-old, who is battling a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma, was recognized as a Jaguar for the day during last week’s game against Tennessee.
Former Jacksonville Jaguars mascot Curtis Dvorak tell us his top moments
The entire 904 is excited about the rebuild and resurgence of the Jacksonville Jaguars. On a special River City Live Jaguars Show Curtis Dvorak walked down memory lane and shared some of his best moments performing as the original mascot of the Jacksonville Jaguars. From epic stunts to moments with the players, Curtis provides a unique perspective that all Jags fans will love and appreciate.
Tailgating tips for the Jags playoff game
Eric Dunn has been traveling to Jaguars road games since 2019, with the hopes to finish his bucket list of attending every NFL stadium at least once. It has led him to become a vocal leader in the fan base and build a loyal following of Jaguars fans. Eric uses this impact to raise money for kids through his charity H.E.A.D. On Youth Impact, which started a year ago. You can follow more from him at Facebook.com/ericvdunn.
Shopping Jags swag at Sports Mania
A new shipment is in! Jaguars gear is in high demand now that the team is officially AFC South Champions. Fans are grabbing up jerseys, shirts, hats, and whatever they can get their hands on in anticipation of this weekend’s game.
JAX is snappin’ it up in their teal, white for Jags vs. Chargers showdown at The Bank
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – DUUUVVVAALL is certainly showing up and showing out for the Jaguars. Fans decked out in their teal and white drip, face painting and Trevor Lawrence costumes flooded the TIAA Bank Field before the game to enjoy good vibes as excitement builds for the Saturday night showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Party for the Playoffs: We’re keeping up with the festive atmosphere live ahead of Jags’ wild-card game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are hosting the Chargers in the AFC playoffs and Jacksonville is pumped! But before tonight’s prime-time kickoff, it’s all about the tailgates and the pregame around TIAA Bank Field. News4JAX will be all around the pregame festivities on Saturday and will be tweeting out photos and videos throughout the lead up to the game.
Future service dog in training, ‘Duval’, is a big Jacksonville Jaguars fan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval, the Golden Retriever puppy, will be one of the thousands of fans cheering on the Jags this weekend. The pup is also one of thousand who are being trained to be service dogs for Canine Companions. The program provides service dogs to veterans with PTSD, adults, and children with mental health issues and those who are disabled.
