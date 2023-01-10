Read full article on original website
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Nolan Smith’s heartfelt farewell to Georgia football DawgNation
ATHENS — Nolan Smith came out of his Georgia football pads for the final time in the 42-20 win over Florida. But the UGA team captain persevered as a leader, proving valuable guidance as the Bulldogs completed a perfect 15-0 season culminating with a 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU last Monday night in Los Angeles.
Red and Black
Texas A&M cornerback Smoke Bouie transfers to Georgia
On Jan. 13, former Texas A&M cornerback Deyon “Smoke” Bouie announced his decision to transfer to the University of Georgia. The Bainbridge, Ga. native is a former four-star recruit and a part of Texas A&M’s 2022 class. Before joining Texas A&M, Bouie was previously a Georgia commit. He committed to Georgia back in 2020, but decommitted in 2021. Now Bouie has the opportunity to return to his home state and join the team he had first committed to.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Stetson Bennett celebration speech draws strong reaction from Georgia football fans
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett was historically good in the national championship game, but his speech at the team’s celebration ceremony at Sanford Stadium didn’t leave all of the Georgia football audience cheering. Bennett, less than a week removed from his six-touchdown effort in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win...
Georgia Coaches hit Ground Running as Recruiting Contact Period Begins
Although the 2023 National Championship is barely a week old, the Georgia coaching staff has already turned its attention to the future.
How many Quarterbacks will stay on Georgia's roster?
Andy & Randy were joined by Georgia Bulldogs Insider from UGA Sports Radi Nabulsi who talked about how many of the Quarterbacks that are currently on the Bulldog roster will be in Athens next season.
tigerdroppings.com
Mark Richt Asked If Georgia Can Win 3-Straight National Titles
During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, former Georgia head coach Mark Richt was asked about the Bulldogs' chances of winning a third straight national title... "It'll be tough, but the one thing they have, as you know, is great players," Richt said. "Just to get playing time, you better be ready to get after it every single day and take care of business. The thing that Georgia’s got now and similar to what we had at Florida State, we had kids that would stay and be a little patient and not just bolt every time something went wrong."
What the 2022 Season Proved About Todd Monken
Another season in the books and another season of offensive genius shown by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Last season for Georgia, a lot of the talk around the program was centered around the Bulldogs' immensely talented defense, and rightfully so. This year, the defense was still highly ...
dawgnation.com
The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart usually doesn’t care at all what the media has to write or say about his program. It’s not his job to do PR for his football team. But the Georgia head coach, fresh off winning a second-straight title, wanted to make sure that Georgia fans out there knew just how important the scout team was for the Bulldogs.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Kirby Smart showed his hand on Georgia 2023 season, if only for a moment
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart operates at a different intensity level on the sideline, matching or raising the emotions of the Georgia football players he coaches. That ability to stay in tune and motivate is part of what has separated Smart from his coaching brethren along with providing the Bulldogs with an unmistakable edge.
Five Star set to Visit Athens for National Championship Parade
5 star EDGE prospect Eddrick Houston will be an Athens this Saturday as Georgia celebrates its 2nd straight National Title
dawgnation.com
Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs. Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect...
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
PETA demands Georgia retire Uga mascot; school responds
The focus of the college football and broader world is on Georgia after it won a second-straight national championship and now some of that attention is coming from an unlikely source: PETA. The animal rights organization is going public with its request that Georgia stop using a live Bulldog as ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Georgia made 3 mistakes in the college championship game
JAN. 13, 2023 | Most Georgians, even us stalwart Georgia Tech fans, must be elated at the way the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the college championship game in defeating Texas Christian University 65-7. Yes, I’ll admit I was worried about playing TCU, for the manner it had shown in its 13-0 regular season, often coming back to win every game.
WGAU
UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A
The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
