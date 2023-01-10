ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti

Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move

USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
saturdaytradition.com

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State DL, announces transfer destination

Javontae Jean-Baptiste has a new football home. The former Ohio State DL will be headed four hours west to play for Notre Dame. On Friday, Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish with a twitter post, along with the caption “Proverbs 16:3.” A short video clip shows a card with the DL stating his last year would be played in South Bend.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal

Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023

One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former Big Ten Quarterback Lands Offensive Coordinator Job

A former Big Ten quarterback just received a significant promotion as an offensive coordinator. Akron head coach Joe Moorhead announced quarterbacks coach/co-pass game coordinator Billy Fessler is now the program's offensive coordinator.  “We are very excited to announce the promotion of ...
AKRON, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Keaton Ellis, star Penn State safety, announces decision on future with Penn State

Keaton Ellis announced Friday that he would be staying with Penn State for at least one more year, adding yet another strong returning face for the Nittany Lions next season. Ellis said prior to the Rose Bowl that he was leaning towards staying at Penn State and made it official Friday, writing “Job’s not finished” in his announcement post. He still has 2 years of eligibility remaining, taking advantage of the 2020 Covid-19 eligibility waiver granted to all athletes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

NFL Referees Have Reportedly Received Notable Instruction

With the NFL playoffs set to begin this Saturday, officials have received special instructions for the Wild Card round.  According to Football Zebras, officials have been told to watch for foreign objects being used to assist field goals and extra point attempts.  These "foreign objects" ...
ATLANTA, GA

