WICHITA, Kan. —The Rudd Foundation announced the 51 finalists for the 2023 Rudd Scholarship. These fifty-one finalists were chosen from a large applicant pool of highly talented, accomplished Kansas high school seniors and will advance to the next level of competition. Each of these finalists will be invited to interview in the coming weeks for one of 25 full scholarships to attend either Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University or Wichita State University. The 25 winners will be announced later in March.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO