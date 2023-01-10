Read full article on original website
247Sports
UNC’s D’Marco Dunn Funnels Energy Into Career-Best Effort
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From his spot on the North Carolina bench, guard D'Marco Dunn’s personal process for getting himself mentally dialed into games before checking in and playing tends to focus on a certain question: What are we lacking?. “I think in this game, we just lacked energy,”...
247Sports
Condensed Game: NC State 83, Miami 81
NC State (14-4, 4-3 ACC) picked up a huge 83-81 home win over No. 16 Miami Saturday. Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith led the way for State with 20 points. State also got strong performances from sophomore Ernest Ross, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, graduate forward D.J. Burns, who totaled 13 points and nine rebounds, and graduate guard Jarkel Joiner, who had 11 points.
Postgame Podcast: NC State gets revenge over No. 16 Miami in OT
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State notched its third straight win over a potential Quad I opponent with an 83-81 overtime victory against Miami on Saturday afternoon. Cory Smith and Brian Geisinger discuss the win and why it was so important for the Pack's resume on the latest Postgame Podcast. What...
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
247Sports
Duke falls to Clemson on the road to move to 13-5
Duke Basketball had one of their best halves of the season on Wednesday night, coming back from down by eleven points and pulling off a nine-point win over Pittsburgh. But Clemson was undefeated in league play and had a sellout atmosphere inside of Littlejohn Coliseum, presenting one of, if not the toughest, challenge for Jon Scheyer's team in ACC play thus far.
247Sports
Duke player grades: Tyrese Proctor's career night not enough in loss to Clemson
When it was Winning Time, Clemson's veterans stepped up in Saturday's 72-64 win over Duke. Jon Scheyer trusted five five-star freshmen during key sequences down the stretch, but Duke's youngsters could not deliver the knockout punch. Duke wasted a five-point lead with less than 10 minutes to go and dropped to 4-3 in ACC play. Clemson (15-3, 7-0 in conference play) now has a two-game lead over the rest of the pack in the chase for the ACC crown.
Hoops: Clemson knocks off No. 24 Duke 72-64
CLEMSON – Clemson University men’s basketball earned a hard-fought win over No. 24 Duke on Saturday. The win for Clemson helped secure Head Coach Brad Brownell’s 400th of his career. The Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) were led by PJ Hall(Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) who scored a season-high 26 points....
FINAL: Texas A&M 94 - Carolina 53
The South Carolina basketball team is coming off of one of its biggest wins of the season leading Kentucky wire-to-wire at Rupp Arena. Now, the Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2) welcome Texas A&M to the Colonial Life Arena looking to get back to even in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies (11-5, 3-0) come into the game on a five-game winning streak with an 18-point victory against Missouri as its last game.
247Sports
