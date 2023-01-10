When it was Winning Time, Clemson's veterans stepped up in Saturday's 72-64 win over Duke. Jon Scheyer trusted five five-star freshmen during key sequences down the stretch, but Duke's youngsters could not deliver the knockout punch. Duke wasted a five-point lead with less than 10 minutes to go and dropped to 4-3 in ACC play. Clemson (15-3, 7-0 in conference play) now has a two-game lead over the rest of the pack in the chase for the ACC crown.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO