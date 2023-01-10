ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

UNC’s D’Marco Dunn Funnels Energy Into Career-Best Effort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From his spot on the North Carolina bench, guard D'Marco Dunn’s personal process for getting himself mentally dialed into games before checking in and playing tends to focus on a certain question: What are we lacking?. “I think in this game, we just lacked energy,”...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Condensed Game: NC State 83, Miami 81

NC State (14-4, 4-3 ACC) picked up a huge 83-81 home win over No. 16 Miami Saturday. Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith led the way for State with 20 points. State also got strong performances from sophomore Ernest Ross, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, graduate forward D.J. Burns, who totaled 13 points and nine rebounds, and graduate guard Jarkel Joiner, who had 11 points.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Duke falls to Clemson on the road to move to 13-5

Duke Basketball had one of their best halves of the season on Wednesday night, coming back from down by eleven points and pulling off a nine-point win over Pittsburgh. But Clemson was undefeated in league play and had a sellout atmosphere inside of Littlejohn Coliseum, presenting one of, if not the toughest, challenge for Jon Scheyer's team in ACC play thus far.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke player grades: Tyrese Proctor's career night not enough in loss to Clemson

When it was Winning Time, Clemson's veterans stepped up in Saturday's 72-64 win over Duke. Jon Scheyer trusted five five-star freshmen during key sequences down the stretch, but Duke's youngsters could not deliver the knockout punch. Duke wasted a five-point lead with less than 10 minutes to go and dropped to 4-3 in ACC play. Clemson (15-3, 7-0 in conference play) now has a two-game lead over the rest of the pack in the chase for the ACC crown.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Hoops: Clemson knocks off No. 24 Duke 72-64

CLEMSON – Clemson University men’s basketball earned a hard-fought win over No. 24 Duke on Saturday. The win for Clemson helped secure Head Coach Brad Brownell’s 400th of his career. The Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) were led by PJ Hall(Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) who scored a season-high 26 points....
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

FINAL: Texas A&M 94 - Carolina 53

The South Carolina basketball team is coming off of one of its biggest wins of the season leading Kentucky wire-to-wire at Rupp Arena. Now, the Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2) welcome Texas A&M to the Colonial Life Arena looking to get back to even in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies (11-5, 3-0) come into the game on a five-game winning streak with an 18-point victory against Missouri as its last game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

247Sports

