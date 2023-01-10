ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAAY-TV

Decatur celebrates migration of cranes with Festival of the Cranes

More than 14-thousand Sandhill and Whooping Cranes have returned to North Alabama, creating a buzz among bird watchers. To celebrate, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge held its 11th annual Festival of the Cranes over the weekend from Jan. 13 through the 15th. Guests were able to watch these birds from...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education approved the proposed plan that includes constructing a new K-6 elementary school on McKee Road in Toney. Madison County Board of Education District 4 board member, Heath Jones, released the following statement:. “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Jackson County Schools Get New Administrators

Taken for NSM Facebook “We are happy to announce Ms. Brooke Crawford as our new assistant principal! She has worked […]. Taken for NSM Facebook “We are happy to announce Ms. Brooke Crawford as our new assistant principal! She has worked at NSM since the 2016-2017 school year. During that time she taught Pre-k for two years and family and consumer sciences for four and a half years. She also coached…
WHNT-TV

Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, moved into central Lawrence County uprooting trees along CR 101....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council honors Shawn Crider

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council convened Monday, Jan. 9, in the Lucille N. Galin Municipal Auditorium at city hall where it recognized the contributions of community leader Shawn Crider, who passed away unexpectedly Dec. 30 at the age of 56.     The proclamation in Crider’s honor read:  MEMORIAL RESOLUTION  Honoring the Life and Service of Industrial Development Board Member Shawn Crider  WHEREAS, the people of Cullman were shocked and grieved to learn of the sudden and untimely death of Shawn Crider on December 30, 2022; and,  WHEREAS, Shawn was appointed to serve on the City of Cullman Industrial Development Board in November 2011 and...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone County Teen

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday. Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone …. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
256today.com

Broadband ‘groundbreaking’ held for DeKalb, Jackson counties

MONTGOMERY — Residents of more than 2,500 households in DeKalb and Jackson counties will have broadband access, thanks to the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. Gov. Kay Ivey today joined a ceremonial groundbreaking for broadband expansion projects in DeKalb and Jackson counties. The projects are funded by grants awarded through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Tornado Warning: Parts of DeKalb, Jackson Co. Until 10:30 am

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. Southeastern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama…. Northeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama…. * At 1000 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a. tornado was located near Pisgah, or 8 miles east of Scottsboro,. moving northeast at 55 mph.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

