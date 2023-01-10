Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
WAAY-TV
Decatur celebrates migration of cranes with Festival of the Cranes
More than 14-thousand Sandhill and Whooping Cranes have returned to North Alabama, creating a buzz among bird watchers. To celebrate, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge held its 11th annual Festival of the Cranes over the weekend from Jan. 13 through the 15th. Guests were able to watch these birds from...
Boardwalks in North Alabama that are perfect for kids and families
If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy some sunshine, these boardwalk hikes may be just what you need! These are especially great for littles that may still be in strollers, those new walkers, or those with limited mobility. Read below to find your next perfect adventure. Desoto State...
themadisonrecord.com
NEIGHBORS: Limestone resident took cover in closet; many in county lost power
When trees and power lines started falling during strong winds Thursday morning, John Evans thought it was a tornado and hunkered down in a closet in the middle of his house in Limestone County. “My girlfriend and I were up in the bedroom, and we were looking outside at the...
wvtm13.com
"We're a deeply rooted community": Double Springs comes together after tornado
DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. — Double Springs is one of many communities around the state that suffered damage during Thursday’s storms. Like many communities, this isn’t the first time Winston County town has faced difficulty. It’s a small town but the people are proud of their resiliency.
WHNT-TV
Festival of Cranes in Decatur features a weekend full of fun for the entire family
The 11th annual Festival of the Cranes will be a fully-immersed family-friendly event for an entire weekend in January at the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge in Decatur. Festival of Cranes in Decatur features a weekend …. The 11th annual Festival of the Cranes will be a fully-immersed family-friendly event for an...
WAFF
K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education approved the proposed plan that includes constructing a new K-6 elementary school on McKee Road in Toney. Madison County Board of Education District 4 board member, Heath Jones, released the following statement:. “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues...
Retiring Lauderdale County Sheriff looks back on half-century career
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton will officially retire next week after more than 50 years in law enforcement.
Reward offered for return of device found on road in Limestone County
TANNER, Ala. — A bright yellow box picked up from the road in Limestone County is a point of conversation and concern in the area. A post made on Reddit quickly gained traction as rumors floated about what was in the box marked "radioactive". According to Building & Earth...
NWS: EF-1 Tornado Struck Moulton & Decatur on Thursday
Damage in Moulton & Decatur was confirmed to have been caused by an EF-1 Tornado that occurred on Thursday Morning. The Tornado Started in Western Lawrence County eventually moving into Moulton – Causing Damage to Lawrence Medical Center. Roof Damage was also done to the Relax Inn at the...
northjacksonpress.com
Jackson County Schools Get New Administrators
Taken for NSM Facebook “We are happy to announce Ms. Brooke Crawford as our new assistant principal! She has worked […]. Taken for NSM Facebook “We are happy to announce Ms. Brooke Crawford as our new assistant principal! She has worked at NSM since the 2016-2017 school year. During that time she taught Pre-k for two years and family and consumer sciences for four and a half years. She also coached…
WHNT-TV
Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur
The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, moved into central Lawrence County uprooting trees along CR 101....
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Parts of Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Until 9 am: Numerous Reports of Damage in Morgan County
The most dangerous part of the storm is just north of I-565 near Mooresville. Moving Madison and northern parts of the Huntsville Metro. We are getting numerous reports of damage in Morgan County. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. West central Madison...
Cullman City Council honors Shawn Crider
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council convened Monday, Jan. 9, in the Lucille N. Galin Municipal Auditorium at city hall where it recognized the contributions of community leader Shawn Crider, who passed away unexpectedly Dec. 30 at the age of 56. The proclamation in Crider’s honor read: MEMORIAL RESOLUTION Honoring the Life and Service of Industrial Development Board Member Shawn Crider WHEREAS, the people of Cullman were shocked and grieved to learn of the sudden and untimely death of Shawn Crider on December 30, 2022; and, WHEREAS, Shawn was appointed to serve on the City of Cullman Industrial Development Board in November 2011 and...
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
WAAY-TV
Utility crews continue work to restore power knocked out by North Alabama storms
While the number of people still without power is much lower than it was Thursday morning, it hasn't reached zero, and that means the day isn't done for several utility crews in North Alabama. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Decatur Utilities reported only 18 customers without power, down from about...
WAAY-TV
'It was too late': Michigan woman, her husband survive Decatur tornado while trapped in RV
Residents at Jay Landings RV Park were trying to pick up the pieces Friday, seeing what’s salvageable and beginning the cleanup process. Thursday's storm really left its mark at Jay Landings. Recreational vehicles and boats were flipped upside down. Some were toppled onto their sides. Several sustained damage — some mild; others pretty severe.
WHNT-TV
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone County Teen
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday. Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone …. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens...
256today.com
Broadband ‘groundbreaking’ held for DeKalb, Jackson counties
MONTGOMERY — Residents of more than 2,500 households in DeKalb and Jackson counties will have broadband access, thanks to the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. Gov. Kay Ivey today joined a ceremonial groundbreaking for broadband expansion projects in DeKalb and Jackson counties. The projects are funded by grants awarded through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Portions of Franklin and Lawrence Counties Until 815 am
Rotation indicated in the storm just east of Phil Campbell. It is heading toward Moulton. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. Eastern Franklin County in northwestern Alabama…. Southwestern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama…. * Until 815 AM CST. * At 748 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning: Parts of DeKalb, Jackson Co. Until 10:30 am
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. Southeastern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama…. Northeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama…. * At 1000 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a. tornado was located near Pisgah, or 8 miles east of Scottsboro,. moving northeast at 55 mph.
