Grand Rapids, MI

Agriculture featured at Thursday job fair

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan Works! is hosting a job fair this week featuring positions in the agriculture industry, including at large companies like Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch.

The Ag-Jobs-4-All job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 215 Straight Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

There will be more than 100 positions from entry-level to management advertised at the job fair. Employers that will be there include Herbruck’s, Walters Gardens, DJ’s Landscaping, JBS, Dunkin’ Donuts, Kelly Services, Michigan Turkey and SECOM.

People do not need to register to attend. They should bring their resume and be ready to talk with employers.

If you are an employer and would like to advertise your job at the fair, go to wegrowmi.org .

Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

