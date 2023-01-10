Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansionAndrei TapalagaFlorida State
Related
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
Volusia sheriff’s helicopter tracks down suspect after he runs from deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is under arrest after he ran from deputies and led them on a 30-minute chase. The incident began Friday around 4 p.m. in DeLand when a license plate reader caught Kyle Bellantoni’s tag. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
villages-news.com
Woman trauma alerted after crash shuts down traffic on Cherry Lake Road
A woman was trauma alerted from the scene of a crash that shut down traffic Thursday night on Cherry Lake Road. The crash occurred at 5:18 p.m. at Keystone Lane and Cherry Lake Road in the Lake County portion of the roadway that runs behind the Village of Caroline and the Village of Mallory Square.
click orlando
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling operation at gas station convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An illegal gambling operation at a gas station convenience store in Daytona Beach was busted Friday by police, according to the department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said a search warrant was executed at a Get n Go location on North Nova Road. [TRENDING: Central...
click orlando
2 men, teen arrested in shooting that injured 2 in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two men and a 19-year-old woman were booked into Volusia County’s jail Thursday afternoon, accused of having roles in a shooting last week in Daytona Beach that left two women injured, records show. The shooting was reported Saturday at 5:29 p.m., prompting a police...
Woman found shot dead at car crash scene in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was found fatally shot at a car crash scene in Orange County, deputies said. Deputies responded just after 7:15 p.m. to the 5200 block of North Powers Drive in reference to a car crash. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman in...
Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
Deputies search for gunman after woman found shot in crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot and killed a woman Thursday night. Deputies were called out to the Pine Hills area around 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. The victim was found inside of a car on...
WESH
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
WESH
Man accused of fleeing from Volusia County deputies faces several new charges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after fleeing from deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was driving a grey Dodge Challenger around 4 p.m. as deputies were searching for him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for domestic...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Traffic Still a Long Way from Calming Its Discontents as Council Bumps Against Limitations
For years, Palm Coast residents in surveys about the local quality of life have been giving some of their lowest marks to traffic flow in the city. In 2005 it hit bottom, with 89 percent of respondents rating traffic poorly. It improved after the Great Recession, but by 2017 it was falling again, and last year 66 percent of respondents were complaining. By way of comparison, 94 percent of respondents felt safe in their neighborhood, 92 percent loved their fire services and 79 percent gave high marks for the quality of the city’s natural environment.
click orlando
20-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fal. – A 20-year-old man killed late Monday in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach, police said. The fatal shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Tucker Street, between North Nova Road and U.S. 1. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Daytona Beach police said officers were...
Daytona Beach police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen at a local middle school. Police say Gary Mitchell Holmes was last seen approximately 4 p.m. at Campbell Middle School wearing a black Adidas sweatsuit with black Adidas shoes. Daytona Beach...
St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for patients of a local doctor to come forward over concerns they may have interacted with them inappropriately. Police also said the doctor is facing accusations he operated a pill mill. Dr. Scott Hollington has an office on Memorial Circle near Nova...
fox35orlando.com
SeaWorld: Killer whale found dead on Florida beach was not pregnant, showed signs of 'various illnesses'
PALM COAST, Fla. - The death of a killer whale found stranded on a beach in Flagler County may have been due to various illnesses, SeaWorld said in a statement. The female orca whale was found dead in Palm Coast on Jan. 11 after beaching itself on the shore. The whale was almost 22-feet in length and weighed 9,000 pounds.
fox35orlando.com
Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video. The shooting happened shortly...
WESH
Officials: Man convicted of setting Volusia County woman on fire, killing her
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a jury has found a man guilty after a woman was set on fire in August 2017. The victim, Tracy Adams, was on fire as she ran into her DeLand home on Aug. 27, 2017. Her car was also engulfed...
10NEWS
Cause of death identified in orca whale found beached off Florida's east coast
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Days after an orca was found beached in Flagler County, experts were able to identify what led to the death of the animal. The orca whale, described as being older, died onshore Wednesday in the area of Jungle Hut Park as a result of illness, according to WESH.
flaglerlive.com
Divided Flagler Beach Commission Will Require Inspections of Street Golf Carts Every 2 Years
A divided Flagler Beach City Commission agreed Thursday evening to change the frequency of required inspections of golf carts used as street vehicles from every year to every two years. Some commissioners and the mayor wanted only one inspection, and none after that. The city has a few hundred residents using golf carts as street vehicles.
WESH
21-year-old man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In Daytona Beach, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was stabbed to death following a shooting. The victim is 21-year-old Devon Strickland. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said before the shooting, there was an altercation at a residence on Shady Place. The altercation involved a woman, her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend.
Comments / 0