Ormond Beach, FL

WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Palm Coast Traffic Still a Long Way from Calming Its Discontents as Council Bumps Against Limitations

For years, Palm Coast residents in surveys about the local quality of life have been giving some of their lowest marks to traffic flow in the city. In 2005 it hit bottom, with 89 percent of respondents rating traffic poorly. It improved after the Great Recession, but by 2017 it was falling again, and last year 66 percent of respondents were complaining. By way of comparison, 94 percent of respondents felt safe in their neighborhood, 92 percent loved their fire services and 79 percent gave high marks for the quality of the city’s natural environment.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

20-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fal. – A 20-year-old man killed late Monday in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach, police said. The fatal shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Tucker Street, between North Nova Road and U.S. 1. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Daytona Beach police said officers were...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

21-year-old man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In Daytona Beach, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was stabbed to death following a shooting. The victim is 21-year-old Devon Strickland. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said before the shooting, there was an altercation at a residence on Shady Place. The altercation involved a woman, her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

