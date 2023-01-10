ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Drugs located in impounded vehicle following a traffic stop in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A Nelsonville traffic stop led to the discovery of a large quantity of suspected narcotics. According to the Nelsonville Police Department, officers initiated a traffic stop along Poplar Street for a vehicle registration violation. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle had a suspended license, and the registration was expired.
NELSONVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lootpress

Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Burton admitted to distributing approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Serious Vehicle Crash with Ejection in Circleville

Circleville – Emergency services are heading to a single-vehicle crash with Ejection in Circleville around 2:45 pm. According to early reports the vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected in the area of Kingston Pike and Barthmas park. Several people are on the scene now with a man who is breathing but were thrown into the field away from his vehicle.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Glouster man sentenced to 10 years in relation to overdose death

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Athens County Prosecuting Office a Glouster man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Athens County Common Pleas Court. Thomas Thomas, of Glouster, pled guilty to charges related to the September 2021 overdose death of Gary Gardner. Thomas pled guilty to...
GLOUSTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced to 12+ years for drug trafficking

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Columbus man will spend the next 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case in northern Ohio. Patrick A. Anaya was sentenced on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

18 charged in Scioto County drug sting

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Eighteen people have been charged and 11 have been arrested on drug charges after an investigation in Scioto County. The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI served arrest warrants Tuesday in Dayton and Portsmouth, resulting in the arrest of several people allegedly […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Drug trafficking crime group dismantled in Scioto Co.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced today that an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force has dismantled a drug trafficking organization operating within Scioto County. The task force, which is made up of narcotics detectives from the Portsmouth Police Department, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, presented findings of a drug trafficking investigation involving the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” to a special session of a Scioto County Grand Jury on December 31st, 2022.
PORTSMOUTH, OH

