sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drugs located in impounded vehicle following a traffic stop in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A Nelsonville traffic stop led to the discovery of a large quantity of suspected narcotics. According to the Nelsonville Police Department, officers initiated a traffic stop along Poplar Street for a vehicle registration violation. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle had a suspended license, and the registration was expired.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drug trafficking operation discovered following investigation into alleged assault
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — What began as a call regarding a man threatening his brother with an AR-15-style rifle ended in a drug bust. It happened yesterday afternoon in the 5000 block of Denver Road in Ross County. According to the 9-1-1 caller, his fiancé was allegedly assaulted by...
Pounds of marijuana and $8,000 turn up during domestic dispute call near Waverly
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County deputies seized over five pounds of marijuana after responding to a domestic disturbance call in southern Ohio. On Thursday, deputies went to a residence in the 5000 block of Denver Road, which is a few miles northwest of Waverly. The deputies came to investigate a domestic dispute, but discovered […]
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
Loose lips lead police to suspected criminals: Bainbridge Township police blotter
Two men are suspected of stealing nine pair of tennis shoes 10 p.m. Dec. 20 from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Westlake police contacted Bainbridge police 1:45 a.m. Dec. 28, stating the men were overheard talking about it while standing outside a vehicle parked in a construction site. The men were identified, and police are investigating.
WSYX ABC6
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
Heroin, cocaine among drugs found leading to arrest of Chillicothe man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 35-year-old man in Chillicothe has been arrested and charged after a significant variety of drugs and cash was found by police on Monday. Chillicothe police reports that a SWAT Team conducted a search Monday at 1 p.m. at the 380 block of East 7th Street. At the house, they found […]
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Burton admitted to distributing approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to...
sciotopost.com
Circleville Police are Searching for a Suspect that Has Stolen Thousands from a Local Storage Facility
Circleville – A thief spent hours maybe days going through locker after locker at a storage facility in the South End of Circleville. The lockers located at 150 Edison ave has hundreds of lockers and police are still discovering that some of them have been accessed by thieves. Over...
WSAZ
2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigators say man linked to crimes in Chillicothe arrested for shooting
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Investigators say a 19-year-old Chillicothe man has been linked to multiple crimes within the city of Chillicothe over the past 12 months. Stefhon Greathouse was arrested last week, after police say he was involved in a shooting on the city’s east side. Shortly after midnight...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Serious Vehicle Crash with Ejection in Circleville
Circleville – Emergency services are heading to a single-vehicle crash with Ejection in Circleville around 2:45 pm. According to early reports the vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected in the area of Kingston Pike and Barthmas park. Several people are on the scene now with a man who is breathing but were thrown into the field away from his vehicle.
Three injured in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
WTAP
Glouster man sentenced to 10 years in relation to overdose death
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Athens County Prosecuting Office a Glouster man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Athens County Common Pleas Court. Thomas Thomas, of Glouster, pled guilty to charges related to the September 2021 overdose death of Gary Gardner. Thomas pled guilty to...
NBC4 Columbus
Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody for death of Columbus infant
A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody …. A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in...
Columbus police searching for 2 teens accused of stealing vehicle, leading officers on high-speed chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two teenage boys who were allegedly involved in a high-speed chase that ended near the Linden area Friday morning. The chase reportedly started around 4 a.m. Police said the juveniles, who are potential homicide suspects, were flagged for driving...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Athens County man receives 10-year prison sentence in overdose death
ATHENS, Ohio — A Glouster man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to charges related to the September 2021 overdose death of Gary Gardner. A co-defendant in the case was sentenced to six to nine years in prison...
Columbus man sentenced to 12+ years for drug trafficking
CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Columbus man will spend the next 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case in northern Ohio. Patrick A. Anaya was sentenced on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking […]
18 charged in Scioto County drug sting
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Eighteen people have been charged and 11 have been arrested on drug charges after an investigation in Scioto County. The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI served arrest warrants Tuesday in Dayton and Portsmouth, resulting in the arrest of several people allegedly […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drug trafficking crime group dismantled in Scioto Co.
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced today that an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force has dismantled a drug trafficking organization operating within Scioto County. The task force, which is made up of narcotics detectives from the Portsmouth Police Department, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, presented findings of a drug trafficking investigation involving the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” to a special session of a Scioto County Grand Jury on December 31st, 2022.
