FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Silent Witness footage of driver who allegedly stole artificial grass roll near Laveen
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler.
AZFamily
New evidence in murder of Phoenix track coach
Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain. Race director Justin Kern says the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. It will be up to runners and bands to stop if they feel unsafe. Snow starting to fall in northern Arizona as winter storm approaches the state.
AZFamily
Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain
Phoenix police released the surveillance image of a possible suspect in the murder of David Denogean, who was shot and killed while walking his dog. Snow starting to fall in northern Arizona as winter storm approaches the state.
AZFamily
Mesa-based company takes air rescue training to a new level with ‘blended’ program
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is no stranger to flooded roads and hikers stuck on mountains. In times of crisis, law enforcement agencies must act fast, using helicopters, swimmers and hoist operators to perform rescues. These are all services Priority 1 Air Rescue has trained agencies to do since 1999 when they opened. The company is located in Mesa and Bordeaux, France, providing basic to advanced operational mission training for government and military agencies.
AZFamily
Warmer temps likely causing extreme weather in Arizona
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler.
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler.
AZFamily
DPS highlights dangers of distracted driving after deadly crash in Chandler
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler.
AZFamily
Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler.
AZFamily
New pilot program in Phoenix could help seniors, adults with disabilites during emergency
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley's housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer.
AZFamily
Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona.
AZFamily
Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler.
AZFamily
Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger
Cody Allan Smestad, 30, was carrying a rifle when he was shot by officers who were investigating a possible break-in at a Chandler home. Downtown Phoenix shooting suspect tied to sex assault of elderly woman, police say.
AZFamily
Phoenix to begin new lockbox pilot program to help seniors, adults with disabilities
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Next week, Phoenix will begin installing lockboxes for a new pilot program designed to quickly help seniors and adults with disabilities during a fire or medical situation. The lockboxes can be placed outside of a home for emergency access. First responders have a code to open the box, and inside there is a key to get inside the home without breaking down a door. Medical information of the homeowner can be found inside the boxes as well.
AZFamily
Free virtual CPR and First Aid Training to be offered Jan. 24
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Local CPR training center Community Responders and sister nonprofit Be A LifeSaver, Inc. is hosting two free, virtual CPR & First Aid classes on Jan. 24. The first class will start at 10 a.m., and the other will start at 5 p.m. Attendees will learn...
AZFamily
Music won’t stop for Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona marathon despite chances of rain
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rock’ n’ Roll Arizona’s 10K marathon and half-marathon are set to start Sunday morning, but with chances of rain, will the music and running have to end? Rain or shine, the race will go on. Justin Kern, the race director, said Rock’...
AZFamily
Consumer Reports warns shoppers of buy now, pay later plans
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler.
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after semi crashes car into another semi in south Phoenix
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman. The man who shot a Scottsdale officer serving a warrant in Phoenix was a suspect in the rape of a 70-year-old woman. Anthem man waiting over a year for back surgery bill to be paid.
AZFamily
Father of murdered Phoenix track coach hopes new image leads to more tips
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix family is making a new plea for answers after their loved one was shot and killed while walking his dog. The victim, in this case, is a beloved high school track coach. He was gunned down weeks ago while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, and still no arrests.
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley's housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer.
AZFamily
Woman in her 70s critically injured in west Phoenix house fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman in her 70s is in the hospital following a house fire Friday morning in a west Phoenix neighborhood. Around 9:30 a.m., Phoenix firefighters rushed to a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road and arrived to find the living room on fire. As search and rescue crews extinguished the flames, they found a woman in her 70s and pulled her from the home. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
