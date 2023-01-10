PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Next week, Phoenix will begin installing lockboxes for a new pilot program designed to quickly help seniors and adults with disabilities during a fire or medical situation. The lockboxes can be placed outside of a home for emergency access. First responders have a code to open the box, and inside there is a key to get inside the home without breaking down a door. Medical information of the homeowner can be found inside the boxes as well.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO