East Lansing, MI

Conserve Water Notice Has Been Lifted

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing, Meridian Township and the East Lansing-Meridian Water and Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) have lifted the notice to conserve water. ELMWSA customers can resume their normal water consumption. A contractor was brought in from Wixom to make the emergency repair at the...
