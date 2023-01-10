EAST LANSING, Mich. — A conserve water notice has been issued for East Lansing-Meridian Water & Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) customers. Please note that the water is still safe to use/drink, ELMWSA is just asking for it to be conserved at this time. ELMWSA customers include anyone who receives a...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO