Lawrenceville, GA

Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy

The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
ATHENS, GA
Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
GEORGIA STATE
Here are some MLK Jr. Day events in Atlanta | List

ATLANTA — Atlanta, the city at the heart of the Civil Rights Movement, is proud to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with lectures, concerts, exhibits and many volunteering opportunities. Here are some of the ways residents can spend their Monday. Hands-On Atlanta. There are many events planned with...
ATLANTA, GA
HS game canceled in Griffin following storms, tornados

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The high school basketball game scheduled against two schools in Griffin County has been canceled following damage from intense storms and a confirmed EF-3 tornado in the area earlier this week. According to the Griffin-Spalding County School System Facebook Page, the game between Griffin and Spaling...
GRIFFIN, GA
Georgia tornado resources, assistance | LIST

ATLANTA — As the cleanup from Thursday's destructive storms begins in earnest, here is a list of resources and assistance being offered to Georgians. AT&T Offering Relief to Customers in Georgia, Alabama. AT&T said it is waiving talk, text and data overage charges for any customers in Georgia and...
ATLANTA, GA
Ambassador Andrew Young backs new peace movement

ATLANTA — Civil Rights icon Ambassador Andrew Young is backing a new push for peace. Young is endorsing the World Peace Revival, whose aim is to unite people of different backgrounds through prayer and acts of kindness. Known as a statesman and beacon of peace, Young opened up about...
ATLANTA, GA
Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details

GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
GRIFFIN, GA
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
GEORGIA STATE
Cleanup continues after a tornado in Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Trees pulled at the root and collapsed power lines were still prevalent in Griffin, Georgia on Saturday. Three days after a tornado touched down in the city, people were still returning to their homes as they attempted to salvage what they could. For many, like Tiffany...
GRIFFIN, GA
Atlanta local news

