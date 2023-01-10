Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy
The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
Heartwarming moment shared on Twitter hours before UGA football player's death
ATHENS, Ga. — It was likely one of the last things he did before being taken from the world too soon. At around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, a few hours after the championship celebration ended, a man took to Twitter to thank University of Georgia football player Devin Willock.
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
President Biden speaks at MLK service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta
ATLANTA — President Joe Biden is visiting Atlanta Sunday ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He is attending services at Ebenezer Baptist Church to deliver remarks. You can watch his speech in this story, on11Alive's YouTube Channel or on the 11Alive+ app on Roku and FireTV. >> Watch...
Reaction to death of UGA football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy
ATHENS, Ga. — The sports world is reacting Sunday after the tragic loss of a University of Georgia football player and a team staff member. The single-vehicle crash in Athens happened hours after celebrating the Bulldogs' second National Championship in as many years. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy both...
Atlanta United opens pre-season -- and someone was noticeably missing
ATLANTA — Following an underwhelming 2022 campaign filled with injuries, Atlanta United returned to the pitch this week for pre-season training ahead of their first game in February. Friday marked the first day the media was allowed to view practice and a lot of the conversation surrounded the attendance...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett reflects on championship run, calls out Georgia fans: 'Screw it, we got 2 rings'
Stetson Bennett was front and center on Saturday at Georgia’s national championship celebration event, and had a chance to reflect on his storied career at Georgia. “I keep trying to tell people I just did what I thought was right every day,” he said. “If you think you should do that, I think everybody should do it.”
Quavo shouts out nephew Takeoff on the field of Georgia’s championship celebration
LOS ANGELES — Migos rapper Quavo commemorated his nephew Takeoff on the field as the Georgia Bulldogs celebrated a national title on Monday night. in Los Angeles. Amid falling confetti and championship celebration, Quavo was asked how he was feeling and responded, “Long Live the Rocket,” commemorating the fallen rapper and family member.
Here are some MLK Jr. Day events in Atlanta | List
ATLANTA — Atlanta, the city at the heart of the Civil Rights Movement, is proud to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with lectures, concerts, exhibits and many volunteering opportunities. Here are some of the ways residents can spend their Monday. Hands-On Atlanta. There are many events planned with...
HS game canceled in Griffin following storms, tornados
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The high school basketball game scheduled against two schools in Griffin County has been canceled following damage from intense storms and a confirmed EF-3 tornado in the area earlier this week. According to the Griffin-Spalding County School System Facebook Page, the game between Griffin and Spaling...
PETA demands Georgia retire Uga mascot; school responds
The focus of the college football and broader world is on Georgia after it won a second-straight national championship and now some of that attention is coming from an unlikely source: PETA. The animal rights organization is going public with its request that Georgia stop using a live Bulldog as ...
Georgia tornado resources, assistance | LIST
ATLANTA — As the cleanup from Thursday's destructive storms begins in earnest, here is a list of resources and assistance being offered to Georgians. AT&T Offering Relief to Customers in Georgia, Alabama. AT&T said it is waiving talk, text and data overage charges for any customers in Georgia and...
Ambassador Andrew Young backs new peace movement
ATLANTA — Civil Rights icon Ambassador Andrew Young is backing a new push for peace. Young is endorsing the World Peace Revival, whose aim is to unite people of different backgrounds through prayer and acts of kindness. Known as a statesman and beacon of peace, Young opened up about...
Tornado watch issued for parts of metro Atlanta | Live updates
ATLANTA — North Georgia is now under an enhanced risk, Level 3 out of 5, for severe weather for Thursday, Jan. 12. Georgians need to be weather aware as storms could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph along with the possibility of a few tornadoes. Several counties are...
Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details
GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Here's how much they won.
Over 40,000 without power in metro Atlanta, 3,000 in central region: Georgia EMC
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: Severe weather has left north Georgia and traveled through part of metro Atlanta, leaving residents around 2,000 residents without power in Fulton County and 4,000 in Clayton County. Currently, severe weather is traveling south, impacting parts of Henry, Butts and Putnam. For...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
Cleanup continues after a tornado in Griffin
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Trees pulled at the root and collapsed power lines were still prevalent in Griffin, Georgia on Saturday. Three days after a tornado touched down in the city, people were still returning to their homes as they attempted to salvage what they could. For many, like Tiffany...
