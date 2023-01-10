Officers with the Priceville Police Department are searching for a Hillsboro man who allegedly doused a Priceville woman with gasoline and set her on fire. Jan. 10 at at approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of North Bethel Road regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, 19, suffering from severe burns on her face and upper torso. The victim was stabilized and airlifted to a burn center for treatment. Asst. Chief Jason Wilbanks and Inv. Turk Jones responded to the scene.

HILLSBORO, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO