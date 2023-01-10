Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Related
Three juveniles arrested in Huntsville event center shooting
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it has arrested three juveniles in connection with the deadly shooting at Legacy Events last week.
wbrc.com
Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder. On Thursday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned family member of a Carbon Hill man. The caller stated that Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, 33, of Carbon Hill...
Two charged with murder after incident on Derrick Street
Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 9 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 Jan. 10 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; pressure washer; Hwy. 157; $148• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Enterprise Rent-A-Car Jan. 11 • criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW; damaged to 2021 Dodge Ram; $150 Jan. 12 • theft of property-4th degree; person; Olive St. SW; weedeater; $330• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 2nd St. SE; gun; $300• theft of property-4th degree; Sky High Smoke Shop; St. Joseph Dr. NW; general merchandise; $40• harassment; person; St. Joseph Dr. NW• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Popeye’s; Hwy. 157• theft of property-3rd degree; Ulta Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; perfume; $700 ArrestsJan. 12 Folds, David A.; 63• unauthorized use of motor vehicle Compton, Ashley D.; 40• criminal treapss-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Decatur chiropractor accused of poisoning wife released from jail
The Decatur chiropractor accused of trying to murder his wife by poisoning her with lead particles was released from jail earlier this week, according to court documents.
WAAY-TV
2 charged with murder in Huntsville shooting
Two men have been charged with murder after police say they killed a person Tuesday in a drive-by shooting. Huntsville Police said 29-year-old John Brandon Boles and 20-year-old Ethan Lyn Bates were traveling near the 200 block of Derrick Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when they fired a weapon, striking someone.
weisradio.com
Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County
Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Boy allegedly approached ‘agitated’, shotgun-wielding father with knife to protect sibling
An 'agitated' father allegedly busted into a family member's home and pointed a gun at family members, including two of his own children, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
FOUND SAFE: Emergency missing child alert cancelled for Limestone County teen
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a teen who went missing from Athens on Friday.
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
Madison man charged with drug trafficking, destroying state property
A Madison man was charged with drug trafficking and destroying state property after an incident late last year.
Athens Police looking for man suspected of stealing from worksite
The Athens Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for a man that allegedly stole from a worksite.
Father dies with ‘apparent knife wound’, son arrested
A Lauderdale County man was arrested following a reported dispute with his father where he was armed with a knife, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
YAHOO!
GBI still probing fatal shooting by police of Athens man at home on Smokey Road
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation into the “use of force” in the fatal shooting of a man by Athens-Clarke police on Jan. 7 outside a home in north Athens, a GBI agent said Friday. “We’re still going through the procedures we do for all...
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the last several days, including: Tuesday, Jan. 3 Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Berlin community. Eric Dron Taylor, 23, of Cullman, was identified as the driver. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Taylor was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wednesday, Jan. 4 Deputies responded to a business in the Good Hope area for a welfare check. Nathon Dewaine Cammon, 44, of Falkville, was located and identified as the person of interest. A subsequent search of his...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
The 46-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Walker County.
WAFF
Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
3 arrested, including parent after 2 underage girls found alone with men at Alabama motel
During the investigation, officers found two underage girls, each in a separate room with an adult male.
myjrpaper.com
Sheriff deputies in hot pursuit last week
MARION COUNTY — Marion County law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase in slippery conditions, narrowly escaping harm on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 4. Marion County E-911 advised Marion County law enforcement units of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-22. Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Winfield Police Department, Guin Police Department, Hamilton Police Department, Brilliant Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency all began coordinating with one another in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
Comments / 0