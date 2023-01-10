Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Behind the Scenes Tour of Oliver Mansion offered by History Museum in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --On Saturday, February 11 at 4:00 p.m., an 1897 Mansion and Electricity is a specialty tour of Oliver Mansion. Conducted by Deputy Executive Director, Kristie Erickson, visitors can learn about the project to upgrade the electricity in the 38-room Copshaholm, on the behind-the-scenes tours. During visits to...
abc57.com
President of Indiana Black Expo Elkhart chapter receives award from governor
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind -- Robert Taylor, President of the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo, received the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Trailblazer award at the Indiana State House on Thursday. The award was presented to Taylor by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Civil Rights...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Historical Museum to outline the long-lasting impact of the Railroad Machine Shop
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --The program History Detective: Lake Shore & Michigan Southern Machine Shop, will be presented by the Elkhart County Historical Museum, on two different occasions. Thursday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. is when the in-person presentation will take place, and Friday, January 20 at 1:00 p.m. will be...
abc57.com
Knox High School opens brand new Career Center for Starke and Marshall County students
KNOX, Ind. -- Knox Community Schools opened its brand-new Career Center right on the high school's campus on January 4th of this year. The facility is the first of its kind in the area and hosts students from Knox Community Schools, Oregon Davis School Corporation, Culver Community Schools and North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation.
abc57.com
South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Jr. Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is adjusting its residential trash pickup schedule in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16. Trash pickups will be delayed by one day during the week of January 16. City offices are closed on Monday. The adjusted schedule...
abc57.com
Valley RV and Camping show at Century Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- If you’re in the market for a new RV for the summer, you’re just in luck! The 48th annual Valley RV and Camping show is in town at the Century Center until Sunday. “A lot of people are looking for the next RV or...
abc57.com
Walker Hayes to perform at Notre Dame April 15
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - County singer Walker Hayes will perform at the Purcell Pavilion at the University of Notre Dame on April 15 as part of the university's IDEA Week. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 27 for the 7 p.m. concert. Hayes is best known...
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools announces changes to bus routes to ensure efficiency
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Community Schools Transportation Department has made some changes to bus routes in order to ensure efficiency. Following a mid-year evaluation of routes, the department identified several areas where various routes can be combined. This combination of routes helps allow for flexibility to better accommodate...
abc57.com
Man found guilty of reckless homicide in 2021 shooting on West Marion Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man has been found guilty of reckless homicide in the shooting death of a man on West Marion Street in January 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. On Friday, a jury found 21-year-old Quincy Lunford of South Bend guilty for his...
abc57.com
Local developer facing potential lawsuit after unfinished grocery store
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A local developer is not only facing backlash over his latest project at 300 E. Lasalle, but now a potential lawsuit. In a Saint Joe County Redevelopment Commission meeting Thursday morning, the council authorized the city attorney to begin the steps of filing a lawsuit in order for the city to get its money back, in the total of $7.5 million.
abc57.com
Police investigating shots fired report on Stone Drive in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating following a shots fired report on Stone Drive Thursday night, according to police. At 9:09 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Stone Drive for the incident. No one was reported injured. Evidence was collected and police are following...
abc57.com
JCPenney to close inside Concord Mall by May
ELKHART, Ind. - The JCPenney store inside the Concord Mall in Elkhart will close by May, the JCPenney Media Relations team confirmed Friday. The liquidation process will begin in February.
abc57.com
2023 Blue-Gold Game scheduled for April 22
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The 2023 edition of Notre Dame football's Blue-Gold Game is set for April 22, the university announced Thursday. Fans can purchase tickets to the game, which is held at Notre Dame Stadium each year, starting at 10 a.m. on January 24. Additional details about the...
abc57.com
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police looking to identify two people in battery investigation on Heritage Square Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in relation to a battery investigation that happened during a theft. The battery took place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at a retail store in the 7300 block of Heritage Square Drive. If...
abc57.com
You can get your pet vaccinated by the Berrien County Vax Clinic
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. --In the coming weeks, the Berrien County Animal Control is now holding a few pet vaccine clinics. The first one is set at the Bertrand Township Fire Department, on Saturday, January 28. If you aren't able to make that, there will be another one happening at the...
abc57.com
Elkhart police identify pedestrian killed in crash on Johnson Street
ELKHART, Ind. - The pedestrian killed in a crash in the 2700 block of Johnson Street on Wednesday has been identified. Police identified the victim as 61-year-old Cary Slack of Elkhart. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No other...
abc57.com
Notre Dame women's basketball tips off Thursday night against Wake Forest
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Notre Dame women's basketball team tips off Thursday night in a game against Wake Forest. ABC57's LeVon Whittaker has a preview of the game.
abc57.com
Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
Comments / 0