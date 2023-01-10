ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Valley RV and Camping show at Century Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- If you’re in the market for a new RV for the summer, you’re just in luck! The 48th annual Valley RV and Camping show is in town at the Century Center until Sunday. “A lot of people are looking for the next RV or...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Walker Hayes to perform at Notre Dame April 15

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - County singer Walker Hayes will perform at the Purcell Pavilion at the University of Notre Dame on April 15 as part of the university's IDEA Week. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 27 for the 7 p.m. concert. Hayes is best known...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Community Schools announces changes to bus routes to ensure efficiency

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Community Schools Transportation Department has made some changes to bus routes in order to ensure efficiency. Following a mid-year evaluation of routes, the department identified several areas where various routes can be combined. This combination of routes helps allow for flexibility to better accommodate...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Local developer facing potential lawsuit after unfinished grocery store

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A local developer is not only facing backlash over his latest project at 300 E. Lasalle, but now a potential lawsuit. In a Saint Joe County Redevelopment Commission meeting Thursday morning, the council authorized the city attorney to begin the steps of filing a lawsuit in order for the city to get its money back, in the total of $7.5 million.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Police investigating shots fired report on Stone Drive in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating following a shots fired report on Stone Drive Thursday night, according to police. At 9:09 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Stone Drive for the incident. No one was reported injured. Evidence was collected and police are following...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

2023 Blue-Gold Game scheduled for April 22

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The 2023 edition of Notre Dame football's Blue-Gold Game is set for April 22, the university announced Thursday. Fans can purchase tickets to the game, which is held at Notre Dame Stadium each year, starting at 10 a.m. on January 24. Additional details about the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart police identify pedestrian killed in crash on Johnson Street

ELKHART, Ind. - The pedestrian killed in a crash in the 2700 block of Johnson Street on Wednesday has been identified. Police identified the victim as 61-year-old Cary Slack of Elkhart. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No other...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

