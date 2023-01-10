Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls police investigating Saturday evening shooting as attempted homicide
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting as an attempted homicide. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said a woman was shot in downtown Chippewa Falls, and a large police presence was at a residence on Birch Street near the intersection with Bay Street on Saturday.
cwbradio.com
Stanley Woman Killed in Fire North of Marshfield
(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) A 51-year-old Stanley woman is dead following a fire early Wednesday morning in Taylor County. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, at 12:11 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a structure fire on Clark Drive in Maplehurst, about 40 miles north of Marshfield.
drydenwire.com
Shell Lake Police Department's Monthly Police Blotter - January, 2023
SHELL LAKE, WI -- The following is the monthly police blotter from the Shell Lake Police Department for January 2023. The provided information and data are from December 8, 2022, thru January 5, 2023. Last Update: Jan 14, 2023 4:10 pm CST.
WEAU-TV 13
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Turtle Lake man
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Turtle Lake, Wis. man. According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:25 p.m., authorities received a call for an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, first responders, and ambulance all responded to the scene.
twincitieslive.com
Man dead following incident in parking lot in Balsam Lake
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that a Wisconsin man is dead following an incident in a parking lot at a bar in Balsam Lake. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill on Wednesday at 10:25 p.m. for an unresponsive man in the parking lot.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of OWI-9th offense
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested on the suspicion of operating while intoxicated, his ninth offense. A criminal complaint shows 53-year-old Reuben Rave Jr. is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence -9th offense. According to the criminal complaint,...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
drydenwire.com
50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill
POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
Wife escapes, husband found dead in western Wisconsin fire
TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home. Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man dead after fire destroys house
TURTLE LAKE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is dead after a fire at a home in Turtle Lake. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Turtle Lake Fire Department got a call around 6 about a house fire and that man was still inside. When crews got there, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
mygateway.news
High Speed chase through Minnesota and St. Croix County ends in Dunn
WESTERN WISCONSIN – On December 30, 2022, at around 12:20 a.m., Martise Terrell Craig from Lithia Springs, Georgia was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit. According to the media release by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Mr. Craig was suspected of stealing a vehicle at knifepoint in Minnesota. Troopers located the stolen vehicle on Interstate 94 eastbound near milepost 28 (the Glenwood City/Wilson exit). A pursuit ensued shortly after troopers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle.
Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minnesota prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. - Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it "an expected natural causes death due to illness."Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a...
Bus Transporting Wisconsin Wrestling Team Explodes
The team was returning home from a meet in Minnesota at the time.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
Wisconsin family builds giant snowman to honor late relative
(CBS) -- A Wisconsin family is honoring a lost loved one with a 54-foot tall snowman.They said it took months to plan, and 166,000 pounds of snow to assemble.The snowman is named Jeffery, in honor of Craig Carlson's late brother. The family has been trying to perfect a giant snowman since 2019."We did it to try to win a trophy. He was 19 feet tall. He was a little rough. The crew, and my boys, and I had so much fun doing it that we decided to do it again," said Carlson, founder of Carlson Construction.Carlson said at least 100 to 150 vehicles a day come through just to see it every weekend.You can see it for yourself. Jeffery is along Highway 35 in Milltown, Wisconsin, about 70 miles northeast of Minneapolis, Minnesota
drydenwire.com
Northlakes Community Clinic Announces Launch Of 100 Who Care Sawyer County Chapter
NorthLakes Community Clinic is proud to announce that it is launching a 100 Who Care Sawyer County Chapter. The 100 Who Care Alliance is a national movement based on the simple and powerful concept of a giving circle. A giving circle is formed when individuals come together and pool their...
At 4-stories tall, Jeffrey the Snowman dazzles passersby in western Wisconsin
MILLTOWN, Wis. – Towering above Wisconsin's Highway 35 is stopping people in their tracks."On the weekend, we have 150 vehicles a day coming through just to come and see it," said Craig Carlson, owner and founder of Carlson Construction in Milltown.Unmistakable, and unmissable, Jeffrey the Snowman is 58 feet tall."He's 72 feet at the base, 58 feet at the body, and 44 [feet] at the head," Craig said.So how did a four-story snowman wind up in the parking lot of Craig's construction company? You have to go back to 2019."We did it to try and win a trophy," he said....
WEAU-TV 13
Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
WDIO-TV
Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations
Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
2nd person dies after New Year's snowmobile crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, Isanti County officials say that a snowmobile crash claimed two lives.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The sheriff's office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene. The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, officials reported she had died of her injuries as well.The victims were identified as Hunter Melander and Faith Nelson, both 21 years old and both from Cambridge. The sheriff's office said their preliminary investigation indicates that speed and impairment were potential contributing factors in the crash.
Comments / 2