The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
News4Jax.com
‘Needle in a haystack’: Family thanks rescuers who found missing 78-year-old Jacksonville man alive after 3-day search
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rescuers used every resource they had — from helicopters and drones to canines and detectives — to find a missing 78-year-old Jacksonville man alive. Germilus Nonord has dementia and disappeared around 6 p.m. Tuesday from his home on the Westside, and search and rescue...
Investigators believe car Prince Holland was riding in was chased before suspect 'indiscriminately' began shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest and booking report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has revealed news details in the murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland. Marcel Johnson was arrested in connection to the December shooting, however, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters does not believe he acted alone. The teen was killed...
Fugitive Friday: 33-year-old man wanted in Clay County for manufacturing explosives, weapons violation
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case. This week’s fugitive, Michael Christopher Dyne, 33, is wanted for two counts of violation of probation for manufacturing explosive devices and a weapons violation, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.
News4Jax.com
17-year-old stable after being struck by gunfire at Lonnie Miller Park
An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old male who was shot Thursday afternoon at Lonnie Miller Park in the Moncrief neighborhood was hospitalized for treatment, but said to be stable. No arrest was immediately announced and the shooter was outstanding. There was no description of a...
News4Jax.com
Man shot several times in front of Planet Fitness on the Westside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 30s was shot several times in front of a Planet Fitness on 103rd Street on the Westside. This shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Thursday. Police have arrested a suspect. The victim was taken...
One dead, 2 others critically injured after crash on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead, and two others are critically injured after a crash in North Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:20 p.m., officers say a full-size SUV was traveling northbound on Yellow Bluff Road. For unknown reasons, police say the SUV...
JFRD: 3 story apartment building evacuated for fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has crews on the scene of a 3 story apartment building. Reports say that the building is being evacuated. This is an active scene and will be updated when more information comes available. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
Jacksonville man with dementia found alive in the woods after days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 78-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday has been found alive in the woods, according to police and family members. Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that Nonord...
News4Jax.com
Authorities: Emaciated dogs rescued from home in Crescent City, 2 facing charges
CRESCENT CITY, Fla. – Two people are facing animal neglect charges after multiple dogs that were said to be in bad shape were taken from a home in Crescent City, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. According to a complaint affidavit, Putnam County deputies were called to...
Deputies: Hilliard woman killed by deputy during apparent mental health related incident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Hilliard Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the incident happened on Barbara Lane around 2 a.m. No deputies were injured in the incident. NCSO say they were initially called out in reference to...
Vehicle fire causes all I-295 E North lanes to close and leaves two with critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: 1 p.m. Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a pickup truck was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Interstate 295, at the same time a Sedan was traveling northbound in the left lane of Interstate 295. The front right of the...
Jacksonville woman goes through 6 surgeries after being hit by SUV on the Mathews Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is asking for help with medical expenses after their loved one was injured in a crash on the Mathews Bridge last week. According to family members, 20-year-old Denay Jossey was changing a flat tire on the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle.
News4Jax.com
JSO pursuit ends with crash on I-295, backs up traffic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295. The crash on I-295 shut down at least one lane near St. Johns Bluff and caused traffic delays in the area. At least 10 JSO cruisers were spotted by Sky 4 at the scene.
First Coast News
Jacksonville man expected to be OK after shot in the leg
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is expected to recover after he was shot in the leg around 7:25 p.m. Monday. Police say he was shot in the 6400 block of Watergate Lane. Officers found the victim and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
First Coast News
Arrest made in shooting death of Jacksonville 13-year-old leaving football tryouts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland, who was killed in a car in Moncrief on Dec. 3, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Monday. Marcel Johnson was arrested for the crime. Waters said this is "the first domino to fall" in...
News4Jax.com
Bullet holes litter Northside street known as ‘Dodge City’ following shootout, SWAT response
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested after a neighborhood was shot up, in what witnesses say was like a war zone on Jacksonville’s Northside. Tony Brown, 19, is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, armed trespassing and marijuana possession. His arrest report also indicates others were...
Action News Jax
Two deadly shootings that occurred minutes from each other were not related, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The two shootings that occurred on Monday night are not related, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a news briefing. According to JSO, the first shooting on Baldwin Street occurred at 6:10 p.m. When police arrived, they found two adult men with gunshot wounds who were shot on the front porch of a home.
News4Jax.com
Camden County deputy indicted on charges related to January 2022 traffic stop
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – A deputy of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office has been indicted on charges that stem from a traffic stop that occurred almost a year to date, according to a news release Thursday from the District Attorney’s Office in Brunswick. The news release states...
Arrest in murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland; gang violence to blame, says Sheriff T.K. Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major arrest was announced in connection to the murder of Prince Holland, 13, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last December. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Marcel Johnson, 22, was charged with one count of 2nd degree murder and four counts of attempted 2nd degree murder.
