Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
17-year-old stable after being struck by gunfire at Lonnie Miller Park

An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old male who was shot Thursday afternoon at Lonnie Miller Park in the Moncrief neighborhood was hospitalized for treatment, but said to be stable. No arrest was immediately announced and the shooter was outstanding. There was no description of a...
JSO pursuit ends with crash on I-295, backs up traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295. The crash on I-295 shut down at least one lane near St. Johns Bluff and caused traffic delays in the area. At least 10 JSO cruisers were spotted by Sky 4 at the scene.
Jacksonville man expected to be OK after shot in the leg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is expected to recover after he was shot in the leg around 7:25 p.m. Monday. Police say he was shot in the 6400 block of Watergate Lane. Officers found the victim and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
