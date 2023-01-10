ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

FOX54 News

Annexation at Clift Farm in Madison

MADISON, Alabama — Annexation is underway at Clift Farm in Madison and leaders say the change will help connect the community. Madison Mayor Paul Finley says the change is essential for the surrounding areas. "It affects the community positively, because it helps us finish that interchange which is critical...
MADISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carol Jean Harbison

Carol Jean Harbison, age 80, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Carol Jean Harbison, age 80, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. She was born Nov. 7, 1942 to Avery Eugene and Carrie Mae Self Robbins. She is preceded in death by her husband: Sherywon Eugene Harbison. Funeral services are Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David McGowin officiating. Interment will follow services in Good Hope Cemetery. Survivors are: daughters: Anita R. (Mike) Jackson, Michelle (Mike) Aderhold, Allyson (Brandon) Kilgo, son: Kenneth Eugene Harbison, sisters: Gina Bible, Marie Bridges, Karen McGowin, brother: Glen Chonko. Moss Service Funeral Home directing. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Harbison family.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAFF

1 person killed in Moulton fire

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a fire in Moulton on Jan. 6, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. According to Norwood, the call for the fire came in around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 6. Durmon McDaniel, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:20 a.m.
MOULTON, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Priceville police searching for attempted murder suspect

Officers with the Priceville Police Department are searching for a Hillsboro man who allegedly doused a Priceville woman with gasoline and set her on fire. Jan. 10 at at approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of North Bethel Road regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, 19, suffering from severe burns on her face and upper torso. The victim was stabilized and airlifted to a burn center for treatment. Asst. Chief Jason Wilbanks and Inv. Turk Jones responded to the scene.
HILLSBORO, AL

