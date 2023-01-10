Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Annexation at Clift Farm in Madison
MADISON, Alabama — Annexation is underway at Clift Farm in Madison and leaders say the change will help connect the community. Madison Mayor Paul Finley says the change is essential for the surrounding areas. "It affects the community positively, because it helps us finish that interchange which is critical...
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
Reward offered for return of device found on road in Limestone County
TANNER, Ala. — A bright yellow box picked up from the road in Limestone County is a point of conversation and concern in the area. A post made on Reddit quickly gained traction as rumors floated about what was in the box marked "radioactive". According to Building & Earth...
Obituary: Carol Jean Harbison
Carol Jean Harbison, age 80, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Carol Jean Harbison, age 80, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. She was born Nov. 7, 1942 to Avery Eugene and Carrie Mae Self Robbins. She is preceded in death by her husband: Sherywon Eugene Harbison. Funeral services are Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David McGowin officiating. Interment will follow services in Good Hope Cemetery. Survivors are: daughters: Anita R. (Mike) Jackson, Michelle (Mike) Aderhold, Allyson (Brandon) Kilgo, son: Kenneth Eugene Harbison, sisters: Gina Bible, Marie Bridges, Karen McGowin, brother: Glen Chonko. Moss Service Funeral Home directing. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Harbison family.
Three juveniles arrested in Huntsville event center shooting
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it has arrested three juveniles in connection with the deadly shooting at Legacy Events last week.
Family speaks out after deadly 21st birthday shooting in Huntsville
Family members are issuing a desperate plea after two people were killed during a shooting at a 21st birthday party in Madison County last weekend.
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Huntsville
Huntsville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Huntsville.
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
The 46-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Walker County.
‘It was brutal’: Alabama man accused of killing Georgia woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus, Georgia woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. 22, […]
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
Four North Alabama murder convicts are up for parole
Four North Alabama convicts are up for parole this week. These are their stories.
Alabama NAACP leader reacts to deadly shooting at Huntsville birthday party
In the wake of a deadly shooting at a Huntsville birthday party, Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton shared his thoughts on how the community can move forward.
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
Women killed in Madison County surprise birthday party shooting called ‘beautiful’ and ‘ambitious’
Tributes were posted online Monday to the two women killed in a mass shooting Saturday night in Madison County that saw a total of 13 people wounded at a surprise 21st birthday party. Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both died on the scene, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner...
Storm damage photos from across the Tennessee Valley
Strong storms caused multiple reports of damage across the Tennessee Valley, from overturned semi trucks to downed power lines and debris.
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mass shooting on Sunday morning led the emergency room of Huntsville Hospital to be flooded with gunshot victims. Through the eyes of the medical staff, it was something they had never witnessed before. The shooting claimed the lives of two 20-year-old women and sent nine...
1 person killed in Moulton fire
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a fire in Moulton on Jan. 6, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. According to Norwood, the call for the fire came in around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 6. Durmon McDaniel, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:20 a.m.
Priceville police searching for attempted murder suspect
Officers with the Priceville Police Department are searching for a Hillsboro man who allegedly doused a Priceville woman with gasoline and set her on fire. Jan. 10 at at approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of North Bethel Road regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, 19, suffering from severe burns on her face and upper torso. The victim was stabilized and airlifted to a burn center for treatment. Asst. Chief Jason Wilbanks and Inv. Turk Jones responded to the scene.
