Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Several Citations Issued During Cow Elk Hunts
Hunting cow elk can be a thrilling experience that puts fresh, delicious meat in your freezer. But, if you shoot more than one cow elk or shoot a bull instead of a cow, or a moose instead of an elk, it can result in a poaching charge. Every year, Utah...
cowboystatedaily.com
Citizen Rescuers Were Trapped In Cab Of Vehicle At Keyhole When Plunged Through Ice
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Mark Caughlan took over as chief ranger for Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, he began scheduling trainings for rangers across the Cowboy State. One of those sessions – for ice water rescues – became even more relevant in...
Utah DPS arrests two gang members for fatal shooting in 2009 on I-15: law enforcement officials
The Utah Department of Public Safety investigators arrested two men for allegedly shooting and killing a man on Interstate 15, 14 years ago.
ABC 4
UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing
A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People …. A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese...
New legal brief supports controversial Utah rail line opposed by Eagle County and others
The state of Utah has weighed in on Eagle County’s lawsuit to stop federal approval of a rail line that would put oil tankers on the line that parallels the Colorado River on much of the Western Slope. In 2022, Eagle County joined environmental groups including the Center for...
NBCMontana
FBI, Montana mom warn public about sextortion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Salt Lake City Field Office and a mother from Montana, who asked not to be identified, released a public service announcement urging parents to keep an eye on their children's activities online. In the joint PSA, the woman, referred to as...
KKTV
Multiple Fort Carson soldiers get into fight in downtown Colorado Springs; 1 man with knife cut to arm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple Fort Carson soldiers got into a fight, leaving one man with a knife cut to the arm. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Pikes Peak and Cascade as people were leaving the downtown Colorado Springs bars. Officers found several men assigned to different units at Fort Carson in a fight.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
FBI warns of trending crime
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeing more issues of sexual exploitation of children in Utah, Idaho and Montana.
Stolen travel trailer recovered by Summit County Sheriffs Department in Samak
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — An area resident notified Summit County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday that a travel trailer was hanging partially off a small bridge on a snow-covered Beaver Creek […]
KSLTV
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
ABC 4
New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America
New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of...
iheart.com
Police Have Released New Details On The Idaho College Murders?!
Police are releasing new details about the suspect and the events that occurred at the Idaho college murders! They explain that they were able to link DNA from the scene and trash thrown in the neighbor's trash can to the suspect! Watch the video above for more details!
fox10phoenix.com
Polka dot surprise: 'Rare' pattern of air pockets pop up in Utah school lot
Polka dots of air pockets pop up on icy Utah school lot. The Whittier Elementary School playground in Utah was peppered with unusual white polka dots on Wednesday. Chris Herrmann arrived at the school for work one chilly January morning when he came across the bizarre sight. Thousands of white...
ksl.com
41% of Utah homes have dangerous radon levels, association warns
SALT LAKE CITY — The American Lung Association says 41% of Utah homes have dangerous levels of radon and it is encouraging Utahns to check to see if actions should be taken to reduce those levels. During January, which is Radon Action Month, the American Lung Association is urging...
A Lucky Wyoming Man Grateful To Survive A Grizzly Attack
Lee Francis is a 65 year old Dentist from Evanston, WY. Francis and his son, who is also a Dentist, were on a mule deer hunt in northern Wyoming in the fall of 2022 when he was attacked and survived a grizzly bear. The two Dentists are not strangers to...
UHP: All lanes blocked on Legacy Pkwy Southbound due to semi-truck rollover crash
The rear trailer of a semi-truck has rolled and is blocking all lanes of Legacy Parkway Southbound at Parrish Lane, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
utahstories.com
More than Ever Utah Couples are Deciding to Not Have Children. We Ask, Why?
Baby Boomers to Baby Busters — More Couples are Deciding to Not Have Children. From 2010 to 2020, Utah’s birth rate declined by almost 22 percent, a trend mirrored across the US during a decade marked by economic struggle and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Research released...
ksl.com
DEA Rocky Mountain division seized 5.8M fentanyl doses
DENVER — The Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 5.8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in its Rocky Mountain division in 2022. That is made up of nearly 2 million fentanyl pills and more than 150 pounds of fentanyl powder seized in Utah, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming last year.
kjzz.com
Probationer who threatened to slit mother's throat listed on Metro Gang Unit's most wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A career criminal and probation fugitive is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. Sheldon Tyler Hall, 33, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. The East Side Bloods gang member has multiple convictions for domestic...
Comments / 1