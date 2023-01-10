ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

etvnews.com

Several Citations Issued During Cow Elk Hunts

Hunting cow elk can be a thrilling experience that puts fresh, delicious meat in your freezer. But, if you shoot more than one cow elk or shoot a bull instead of a cow, or a moose instead of an elk, it can result in a poaching charge. Every year, Utah...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing

A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People …. A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese...
OGDEN, UT
NBCMontana

FBI, Montana mom warn public about sextortion

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Salt Lake City Field Office and a mother from Montana, who asked not to be identified, released a public service announcement urging parents to keep an eye on their children's activities online. In the joint PSA, the woman, referred to as...
MONTANA STATE
K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America

New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of...
UTAH STATE
iheart.com

Police Have Released New Details On The Idaho College Murders?!

Police are releasing new details about the suspect and the events that occurred at the Idaho college murders! They explain that they were able to link DNA from the scene and trash thrown in the neighbor's trash can to the suspect! Watch the video above for more details!
IDAHO STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Polka dot surprise: 'Rare' pattern of air pockets pop up in Utah school lot

Polka dots of air pockets pop up on icy Utah school lot. The Whittier Elementary School playground in Utah was peppered with unusual white polka dots on Wednesday. Chris Herrmann arrived at the school for work one chilly January morning when he came across the bizarre sight. Thousands of white...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

41% of Utah homes have dangerous radon levels, association warns

SALT LAKE CITY — The American Lung Association says 41% of Utah homes have dangerous levels of radon and it is encouraging Utahns to check to see if actions should be taken to reduce those levels. During January, which is Radon Action Month, the American Lung Association is urging...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

DEA Rocky Mountain division seized 5.8M fentanyl doses

DENVER — The Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 5.8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in its Rocky Mountain division in 2022. That is made up of nearly 2 million fentanyl pills and more than 150 pounds of fentanyl powder seized in Utah, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming last year.
UTAH STATE

