A New League of Legends Spinoff Just Leaked
A League of Legends spinoff title for PC and consoles is reportedly in the works. First reported by Polygon, the leak comes from South Korea's games rating committee. According to the leak, the game is titled Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story and has been rated for PC and console.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - In Our Wake
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 5 - In Our Wake. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
Genshin Impact - Official 'Endless Suffering' Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for the Genshin Impact. The RPG is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, mobile, and PC.
GTA Trilogy Could Reportedly Come to Steam Soon According to Updated Listing
Rumours have surfaced in the past about the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy making its way to Steam and Epic Games Store soon. But there are still no announcements or any official indication that the compilation of games is coming to these stores. However, some recent changes to the Steam back-end reveal that the popular gaming storefront is likely to list the GTA Trilogy really soon.
Hitman 3 Safe Combinations and Keypad Codes
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide covers all of the safe combinations and keypad codes you'll come across while playing the game. Below, you'll find a breakdown of each location, where the safes are located, and what the codes are. Much like Agent 47, you'll want to be...
Human: Fall Flat - Free Level: Miniature Launch Trailer
Here's your look at the free level, Miniature, in this trailer for Human Fall Flat. In this free level, explore a world where puzzles are gigantic, and the challenges even bigger.
How to Get Kecleon in Pokemon Go
It's here! Kecleon has finally made its debut in Pokemon GO. This sneaky little Color Swap Pokemon can be discovered and caught in Pokemon Go starting January 7, 2023. However, you won't find Kecleon just out in the wild. Instead, you will have to look somewhere a little unordinary to catch a Kecleon for yourself.
The First 22 Minutes of One Piece Odyssey
Check out the first 22 minutes of gameplay from the new turn based JRPG set in the world of One Piece, One Piece Odyssey. This video covers the introduction all the way up to the first boss battle against Del Kong.
Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night - Official Trailer
A death game where “Game Over” leads directly to death in the real world. Sword Art Online the Movie Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night is coming to theaters this February. Tickets available on Fandango.
For Honor - Official Weekly Content Update for January 12, 2023 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings the Reigning Inferno Bundle and the Volcanic Destruction Blast Free Roam Emote. Watch the trailer to see the details and what to expect with this latest For Honor content update.
Why You Should be Afraid of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s Bosses – IGN First
“When first facing a boss, you usually start out in despair, thinking there is no way you can beat it. Figuring out when a boss is open to attack and finding clues on how to beat it through trial and error by yourself is what I see as the most enjoyable part of a boss battle. Not giving the player too many hints is something we’ve been conscious about since the Nioh series, and that hasn’t changed for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.”
What to Look for in a CRT TV - Budget to Best
While the Xbox Series, PS5, and Nintendo Switch have made decent strides in allowing us to play classic games on modern consoles, nothing beats playing those games on the consoles they were made for on CRT TVs which they look best on!. In this episode of Budget to Best, Seth...
Sephiroth and Kazuya Amiibo Are Now Available
Good news, Nintendo fans. One of gaming's most iconic and popular characters is now available in one of gaming's most popular and iconic collectibles. The Sephiroth amiibo is available to purchase right now from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. And for fans of Kazuya, you can pick him up too.
Face-Off: Which 2023 Game Are You Most Excited For?
2023 has officially arrived, and that means we are finally in the year (fingers crossed) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Starfield, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and so many more fantastic games will be released. However, we're very curious to see which 2023 game you are most excited for.
Best Knull Deck
Knull was recently added to Marvel Snap’s Pool 5 card list during The Power Cosmic season, and we’re going to show you how to build one of the best Knull decks. Using Knull won’t make or break a build, but he can be used to enhance a Deathwave deck.
Best Sentry Deck
Sentry was added as part of Marvel Snap’s The Power Cosmic season, alongside Knull, Darkhawk, and Silver Surfer, but he’s currently seen as the worst of the group. With that said, we’ll still provide tips on how to build the best Sentry deck if you still want to use him.
The Last of Us Creator Explains Why Film Adaptation of the Game Would Not Work
The Last of Us is HBO’s highly anticipated adaptation of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game that is set to release this month. Creator and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann talked about the adaptation and how it was initially supposed to be a film adaptation as opposed to a TV series. In...
What's New on the IGN Store: Hades, My Hero Academia, Halo, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include anime figures from shows like My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, and more. And, we're showing you some of...
Marvel’s Spider-Man: 6 Awesome Gameplay Mods (PC)
Marvel’s Spider-Man is already a fantastic game, no matter which platform you play it on, but the PC version has some awesome user-generated mods available for use. Here’s 6 of our favorites!. From swinging mods, to combat mods, and even Garfield mods, we’ve got you covered with this...
We Do Not Discriminate
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission We Do Not Discriminate. This is an optional Story Task. This mission takes place at Wizard Island Encampment. Approach the mission marker to start a cutscene in which the Colonel speaks to the gathered militia. When the cutscene ends, the mission is complete.
