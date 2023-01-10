James Gunn has announced that casting news for a new Superman movie are far off for now, and will only be confirmed once a script is finished. Rumors regarding who might play Superman in the next DC Universe film have been circulating online, and Gunn shared a tweet on Friday to make it clear nothing has been confirmed yet. “No one has been cast as Superman yet,” he tweeted in response to an account suggesting Jacob Elordi might play the iconic superhero. “Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them.”

1 DAY AGO