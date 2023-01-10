Read full article on original website
‘Titanic’ Fans Confused by Kate Winslet’s Hairstyle on 25th Anniversary Poster
The new poster celebrating Titanic’s 25th anniversary isn’t living up to par for fans. Many have pointed out that something is off with Kate Winslet’s character, Rose DeWitt Bukater, who is seen being embraced by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson, much like the original poster. However, in the reimagined promotional imagery, it seems like Rose has two different hairstyles—on one side, her hair looks to be pinned up or even cut short, and on the other side, her red wavey hair hangs over her shoulder. Jack’s arms and hands also look a bit off.
‘Back to Black’ Biopic Shares First Look of ‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse
The Sam Taylor-Johnson-directed Amy Winehouse biopic has cast Industry star Marisa Abela to play the late singer, Variety reports. Titled Back to Black, which shares the name of Winehouse’s second and final studio album, the film will be distributed by Focus Features, with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution.
Justin Bieber Reportedly Turned Down Coachella Headline Spot to Focus on New Album
This year’s edition of Coachella features some high-profile international artists, but it almost had one more. According to TMZ, Justin Bieber turned down an offer to headline the California-based festival in order to focus on his new album. Despite Bieber’s absence from Coachella, TMZ added that he’s likely to...
Lori Harvey Denies She Ever Dated a Father and Son While Talking Relationship Misconceptions
Lori Harvey is clearing up misconceptions about her love life. During an interview with E! News, the SKN by LH founder was asked to speak on the biggest misconceptions about herself in the media. Harvey said most of the stories are centered around her dating life. “I’ve seen stories about...
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Test Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Critics Choice Awards
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will not appear at this year’s Critics Choice Awards as planned after testing positive for COVID-19, a rep for Farrell confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The news comes less than a week after The Banshees of Inisherin stars, who have been nominated for best actor and best supporting actor, respectively, attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday, where Farrell took home the award for best actor in a comedy or musical. More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Flashback: 'In Bruges' Brought Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson TogetherChristina Applegate to Attend Critics Choice Awards in a First Since...
Rapper Formerly Known As Kanye Remarries Before Ink On His Divorce Papers Dry
The tragic producer was spotted at a restaurant with his new wife
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the iconic singer Elvis, passed away on Thursday. She was 54. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother Priscilla said in a statement obtained by People. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
Lil Gotit Says There’s ‘No Civil War’ at YSL, Urges Against Showing ‘Fake Love’ for Lil Keed
Lil Gotit has spoken out in response to how the general public has been treating recent developments surrounding the YSL RICO case. In one update shared to Instagram, as seen below, Gotit specifically addressed a recent remark from DJ Akademiks about a “civil war” among the record label’s roster of artists. As Gotit explained, that’s not true.
James Gunn Says New Superman Will Only Be Cast Once Script Is Finished
James Gunn has announced that casting news for a new Superman movie are far off for now, and will only be confirmed once a script is finished. Rumors regarding who might play Superman in the next DC Universe film have been circulating online, and Gunn shared a tweet on Friday to make it clear nothing has been confirmed yet. “No one has been cast as Superman yet,” he tweeted in response to an account suggesting Jacob Elordi might play the iconic superhero. “Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them.”
FX Shares ‘Snowfall’ Season 6 Trailer as Series Nears Its End
Franklin Saint’s story is entering its final chapter. On Thursday, Disney-owned FX rolled out the trailer for Snowfall’s sixth and final season. According to the official synopsis, the new episodes will pick up in fall 1986, as “civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family.” Kingpin/patriarch Franklin (portrayed by Damson Idris) becomes increasingly desperate after getting wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Franklin is ultimately forced to rob his uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) and aunt Louie (Angela Lewis), who devised a plan to build a competing drug empire. In Season 5, Louie secretly met with Teddy and convinced him to directly supply her with cocaine without her nephew as the middleman.
Robbie Knievel, Stuntman and Son of Evel Knievel, Dead at 60
Stuntman Robbie Knievel, son of daredevil Evel Knievel, has died at the age of 60. Knievel passed away early Friday at a hospice in Reno after battling pancreatic cancer, his brother Kelly Knievel told the Associated Press. Kelly said Robbie died with daughters Krysten, Karmen, and Maria by his side.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Reportedly Welcome Third Child
Congratulations go out to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who just confirmed their family addition. People magazine reports the celebrity couple have welcomed their third child together. Legend reportedly announced the happy news during a private concert on Friday, telling the crowd their “little baby” had finally arrived just hours before. The Grammy winner said he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” by felt energized after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital.
Rihanna Teases Fans for Demanding New Music in Super Bowl LVII Trailer
In a new trailer for the Super Bowl LVII, RiRi acknowledges her fans’ appeals for a new record—and she has a little fun with it. The beginning of the video sees the singer step out onto a walkway as voices in the background comment on how long it’s been since she’s shared her own music.
WSTRN Link With Skillibeng For New “Unload (Reload)” Visuals
Returning to last year’s WSTRN Season 3, West London trio WSTRN are back with visuals for one of the tape’s major high points, “Unload (Reload)”, a dark and bassy collaboration with dancehall star Skillibeng. The track had originally been titled “Unload” and closed with a guest...
Armani White Shares Video for Denzel Curry Collab “Goated” Featuring Cameo by Floyd Mayweather
Armani White and Denzel Curry bring out the best in each other in the new track “Goated,” out today. For the song’s official video, directed by Mikey D’Amico and Davey Robinson, Armani tapped Floyd Mayweather Jr. for a quick cameo in which he’s seen training the Def Jam-signed artist. Later into the video, Denzel shows up to collect an award, all while literal goats make a number of appearances throughout.
Austin Butler on Still Sounding Like Elvis: ‘There’s Just Pieces of My DNA That Will Always Be Linked’
Austin Butler starring in the Elvis Presley biopic was the role of a lifetime for the 31-year-old. So much so, that the Elvis voice has seemed to stick. Media and fans have noticed that Butler has yet to abandon the iconic singer’s southern drawl. In the press room, following...
