Madison Cawthorn never bothered to hand over constituent casework to the successor who beat him and it's now a gigantic mess

By Madison Hall
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Rep. Madison Cawthorn watches results from the North Carolina primary election with staff, volunteers, family and friends at his campaign headquarters on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Hendersonville, NC.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Outgoing members of Congress are required to pass along ongoing constituent service information to their successors.
  • Madison Cawthorn did not do that.
  • His successor, Rep. Chuck Edwards, is now asking the public for help.

Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn reportedly didn't hand over any of his office's constituent casework to his successor, Rep. Chuck Edwards, creating a mess for the freshman representative.

Members of Congress, outside of legislating, provide a series of services for members of their districts . This includes help obtaining government resources, casework, US Service Academy nominations, and more.

And when a legislator departs Congress, they're expected to pass along any casework and ongoing constituent services information to their successor in order to maintain guidance and leadership for their constituents. The deadline for signing over the database of information was December 23, 2022.

Cawthorn, his successor said, failed to do that.

Edwards is a fellow Republican who dispatched Cawthorn in a primary. His office said in a press release on Monday that he and his staff have "have no way of knowing which constituents had ongoing casework or other outstanding federal issues" and that there have been multiple attempts to reach Cawthorn — who's now living in Florida — and his staff, to no avail.

Edwards is now asking the public for help, requesting that anyone in his district with pending casework to reach out to his office.

"I ran on the issue of providing the best constituent service possible for the people of Western North Carolina," the congressman said per the release. "I ask that anyone with any pending casework contact my office immediately. In addition, I hope members of the media will help inform the public of this request. I would like to ensure that our veterans, the elderly, the infirm and others who need help get the full benefit of the services they are entitled to."

Comments / 201

M Coleman
5d ago

He turned out to be selfish, lazy, and slacking. His successor will be very busy trying to work through the sludge that will be left behind.

Reply(9)
158
Loredana Dodson
5d ago

That is what happen when you send imbeciles to run our country .Unqualified and utterly ignorant people are in congress now .Who knew if you can barely pass your GED you are qualified to be in congress .

Reply(7)
124
B Hickster
5d ago

Politicians are a big mess in general. Americans need to demand substantive changes to Congress as they are not doing the Peoples work. They are serving themselves.

Reply(5)
58
Business Insider

