Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens public middle school classroom.

Two students entered the classroom at Public School 200, the Magnet School of Global Studies and Leadership, in Pomonk around 3 p.m. Monday to retrieve their phones, sources told 1010 WINS.

They found Alan Fung, 37, with his pants down.

Police were called, and Fung was taken into custody. He has been charged with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17.

A source from the city’s Department of Education told 1010 WINS that the department is working with the NYPD.