Queens, NY

Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources

By Brian Brant
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens public middle school classroom.

Two students entered the classroom at Public School 200, the Magnet School of Global Studies and Leadership, in Pomonk around 3 p.m. Monday to retrieve their phones, sources told 1010 WINS.

They found Alan Fung, 37, with his pants down.

Police were called, and Fung was taken into custody. He has been charged with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17.

A source from the city’s Department of Education told 1010 WINS that the department is working with the NYPD.

PUBLIC ENEMY
4d ago

I need more information on this, he could have been fixing his pants since nobody was around, OR! He could have been whacking off? 🤦🏾‍♂️

C. Vanessa
4d ago

OK I Googled this school's hours, schools over at 2:25 , the dude was caught with pants down at 3, so it's not like he was mooning, or whipping out the ole wing wang during actual school hours, hmmmm.

Bob Almendinger
4d ago

Why is he in jail and the teachers that have Tuck and Roll male stripper review in the classroom or at an offsite facility not in jail ?

