House Oversight chair calls for release of visitor logs from Biden’s Delaware home
WASHINGTON — House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., in a letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Sunday, asked for the release of visitors logs from President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware. Comer's letter came a day after the White House said more classified...
Lax campaign finance rules likely to survive Bankman-Fried scandal
If anything could jump-start the stalled effort to reform the role of money in politics, one might think it would be an epic scandal involving an overnight billionaire who suddenly became one of the nation’s biggest political donors. But while the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire is already...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
What hitting debt ceiling means for U.S., average Americans
In a letter to Congress, Treasury Secretary Yellen said the U.S. could hit its debt limit by January 19th and warned Speaker McCarthy that the Treasury will have to take “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. NBC’s Jake Ward is joined by a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors to break down the significance of the debt ceiling and how it could affect average Americans. Jan. 14, 2023.
msn.com
Trump, in newly released deposition, explains what he meant by 'swooned her': 'It's a nicer word than the word that starts with an F'
In an October 2022 deposition, Trump was asked about a post he wrote about E. Jean Carroll. In the post, Trump denied that he had ever "swooned" Carroll, who accuses him of raping her. Trump said he used the term because "it's a nicer word than the word that starts...
New York Democrats ask Republican leaders to ‘forthrightly cooperate’ with Santos investigations
Two Democratic lawmakers from New York called on GOP leaders Sunday to “forthrightly cooperate” with all the investigations into freshman Rep. George Santos, the Republican who confessed to having fabricated large parts of his résumé. In a letter Sunday, Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres asked...
Democrat NYC Mayor Adams calls on federal government to play more proactive role to secure border
New York City Mayor Eric Adams toured El Paso this weekend, where he surveyed the border crisis for himself and called on the federal government to play a bigger role.
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS WITH SENS. RON JOHNSON & DEBBIE STABENOW ON “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” THIS SUNDAY
PLUS: FORMER DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL ROD ROSENSTEIN. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) Ranking Member, Homeland Security Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) __. A 75th Anniversary-Themed Meet the Press Minute. __. ROUNDTABLE. Hallie Jackson. NBC News Senior Washington Correspondent; Anchor, Hallie Jackson NOW on NBC News NOW. Rev. Al...
Biden facing an ‘ugly, confrontational and brutal political climate,’ Chuck Todd says
President Biden’s investigation gives his potential 2024 rival, former President Trump, a way to “muddy the waters” about the special counsel investigating his own mishandling of hundreds of classified documents.Jan. 13, 2023.
NBC News
Full Panel: ‘Impossible for the Biden administration to prosecute Trump at this point’
Hallie Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton and Marc Short join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the parallel investigations into President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, how the investigations may impact 2024 and unity against hate crimes ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.Jan. 15, 2023.
White House approves disaster declaration for California as 2 more storms approach rain-soaked state
Californians should brace for flooding and possible landslides, as “heavy to excessive rainfall” is expected over the weekend and into next week, forecasters warned Saturday. With recovery efforts continuing in parts of the state that were battered by storms earlier this week, the National Weather Service said in...
U.S. to hit debt limit next week, Yellen warns Congress
WASHINGTON — The U.S. is expected to hit the debt ceiling next Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in a letter Friday to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Beginning on that date, Jan. 19, Yellen said, the Treasury Department would need to begin taking "certain extraordinary measures" to avoid a potentially catastrophic default.
House Judiciary Committee launches investigation into Biden documents
The House Judiciary Committee announced Friday it's opened an investigation into the Obama-era classified documents that were found in President Joe Biden's Delaware home and his former Washington office. The panel, now headed by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding all documents...
Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban
Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor’s...
Americans remain ‘politically split’ on Covid in 2023
There is a noticeable divide at the state level around who is getting Covid booster shots and who they voted for in the 2020 presidential election.Jan. 15, 2023.
Supreme Court takes up property 'theft’ dispute over unpaid taxes
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide a property rights dispute on whether government entities violate the Constitution when they seize homes for failure to pay taxes and then keep all the proceeds or allow private investors to profit. The justices will decide whether such seizures...
NBC News
Club for Growth aims to keep Mitch Daniels out of Senate race
The conservative group Club for Growth Action is working to discourage former GOP Gov. Mitch Daniels from running for Senate in Indiana, pledging to spend against him if he jumps into the race. "Daniels will be this cycle’s Pat McCrory if he decides to run, and Club for Growth Action...
Democrats should let Sinema’s reelection bid ‘play out,’ Stabenow says
During an exclusive interview on Meet the Press, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) discusses whether the Democrats should support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-Ariz.) reelection bid.Jan. 15, 2023.
Chuck Todd: Special-counsel investigations are ‘reminder of how intertwined Biden and Trump are’
The facts surrounding the special counsels investigating President Biden and former President Trump’s handling of classified documents are significantly different legally. But politically, the presence of the files at Biden's private office and his Delaware home threatens to muddy the waters with voters concerned about Trump's own mishandling of classified documents.Jan. 15, 2023.
NBC News
