California State

RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
NBC News

What hitting debt ceiling means for U.S., average Americans

In a letter to Congress, Treasury Secretary Yellen said the U.S. could hit its debt limit by January 19th and warned Speaker McCarthy that the Treasury will have to take “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. NBC’s Jake Ward is joined by a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors to break down the significance of the debt ceiling and how it could affect average Americans. Jan. 14, 2023.
NBC News

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS WITH SENS. RON JOHNSON & DEBBIE STABENOW ON “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” THIS SUNDAY

PLUS: FORMER DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL ROD ROSENSTEIN. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) Ranking Member, Homeland Security Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) __. A 75th Anniversary-Themed Meet the Press Minute. __. ROUNDTABLE. Hallie Jackson. NBC News Senior Washington Correspondent; Anchor, Hallie Jackson NOW on NBC News NOW. Rev. Al...
NBC News

U.S. to hit debt limit next week, Yellen warns Congress

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is expected to hit the debt ceiling next Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in a letter Friday to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Beginning on that date, Jan. 19, Yellen said, the Treasury Department would need to begin taking "certain extraordinary measures" to avoid a potentially catastrophic default.
NBC News

Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban

Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor’s...
NBC News

Club for Growth aims to keep Mitch Daniels out of Senate race

The conservative group Club for Growth Action is working to discourage former GOP Gov. Mitch Daniels from running for Senate in Indiana, pledging to spend against him if he jumps into the race. "Daniels will be this cycle’s Pat McCrory if he decides to run, and Club for Growth Action...
NBC News

Chuck Todd: Special-counsel investigations are ‘reminder of how intertwined Biden and Trump are’

The facts surrounding the special counsels investigating President Biden and former President Trump’s handling of classified documents are significantly different legally. But politically, the presence of the files at Biden's private office and his Delaware home threatens to muddy the waters with voters concerned about Trump's own mishandling of classified documents.Jan. 15, 2023.
NBC News

NBC News

