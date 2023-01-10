Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take oath of office as new Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders will take the oath of office as the new governor of Arkansas Tuesday morning.

Along with Sanders, Republicans Leslie Rutledge and Tim Griffin will take their oaths as the state’s new lieutenant governor and attorney general at 10:30 a.m.

Sanders won the governor’s race against Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington, making her the first woman governor in Arkansas history.

Rutledge is also making history as the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor in the state’s history after winning the race against Democrat Kelly Krout and Libertarian Frank Gilbert.

Sanders is scheduled to give her inaugural address at noon. She is set to host a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. where she will sign executive orders.

Sanders announced last week that her inaugural celebration will include entertainment from Arkansas musicians, including Justin Moore, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and bands from local universities.

