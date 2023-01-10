WSDOT: I-90 EB re-opens after closure due to multi-vehicle collision near Thorp

9am Update: WSDOT officials report the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Thorp at milepost 101 are back open after an earlier multi-vehicle collision.

Previous story:

THORP, Wash.– I-90 EB near Thorp, just west of Ellensburg remains closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Traffic is being detoured onto the Old Thorp Highway.

Washington Department of Transportation officials report two Class C tow companies are helping to move the semi-trucks so at least one east bound lane can re-open this morning.

