A twin blast of dry, colder weather will settle over the Space Coast this week, bringing a mix of cooler nights and warmer days ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

The temperatures were expected to begin falling Tuesday night, bringing a slight increase in rain chances before a second cold front plunges temperatures to around 40 degrees overnight Friday, the National Weather Service in Melbourne reported.

“It’s possible temperatures may not get out of the 50s on Saturday morning. It’s going to be colder, but not as cold as Christmas,” said Scott Kelly, a meteorologist with the weather service. “Christmas morning it was 32 degrees, so we did freeze that day, but not now."

Eyes out for tornadoes: A 'triple-dip' La Niña? Yes, and it could temper winter twisters in Florida

Ian's deadly path: A visual look at how the hurricane devastated Florida region by region

High temperatures, however, will remain in the upper to lower 70s for Brevard County through much of the week before gradually dropping to 58 degrees on Saturday.

The more significant colder weather is part of the weather system rolling across the U.S. from the west. Severe weather, however, is not expected for East Central Florida. The cold front, coupled with a 50% chance of rain, will dig down into the Central and Southern U.S. by Friday night. Residents will wake up to temperatures near 44 degrees overnight Saturday and a high of nearly 57 degrees for the day, the weather service reported.

While the cooler weather will bring out the jackets for Saturday, a warming trend will begin on the King holiday on Monday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cooler, drier air settles over Space Coast heading into MLK weekend