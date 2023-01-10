ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oalcd_0k9i8EFc00

Klay Thompson is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson is in the injury report (knee), but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (knee) listed probable for Tuesday."

Thompson got off to a slow start to the year, but he is playing much better as of late.

The former 11th-overall pick missed the team's 115-101 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night but has scored 30+ points in each of his last three games.

In a recent win over the Atlanta Hawks, Thompson had 54 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block.

He comes into the night with averages of 20.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest (on 38.3% shooting from the three-point range).

The Warriors have also been playing better (they recently won five games in a row), and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

Right now, they are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-20 record in 40 games.

At home, the Warriors have been sensational, with a 17-4 record in the 21 games they have hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Back in November, the Suns beat the Warriors 130-119 in Arizona (Thompson had 19 points).

The Suns (20-21) are currently in a massive slump and have gone 1-9 in their last ten games (they are also in the middle of a six-game losing streak).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
hotnewhiphop.com

DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity

The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

LeBron James and Wife Savannah Celebrate Son Bronny at Senior Night — See the Family Photos!

LeBron James and wife Savannah James share daughter Zhuri, 8, and sons Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 LeBron James and his whole family were on deck Wednesday night, ready to support son Bronny on a special night. The oldest of the Los Angeles Lakers star's children with wife Savannah James enjoyed his senior night at Sierra Canyon with his mom, dad, and siblings this week — sharing the court with little brother Bryce, 15, as sister Zhuri, 8, watched from the stands. The 18-year-old put up plenty of points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Former Major League Baseball Star Dies

The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
NBC Sports

Kuminga's physicality will be welcomed by Warriors upon return

SAN ANTONIO -- As the Warriors adjusted their eyes to the difficulties of shooting in the famed Alamodome for Friday's record-setting contest against the San Antonio Spurs, there was a welcome sight at Thursday night's practice. Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a right foot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy