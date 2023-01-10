Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

Klay Thompson is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson is in the injury report (knee), but he is listed as probable.

Thompson got off to a slow start to the year, but he is playing much better as of late.

The former 11th-overall pick missed the team's 115-101 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night but has scored 30+ points in each of his last three games.

In a recent win over the Atlanta Hawks, Thompson had 54 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block.

He comes into the night with averages of 20.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest (on 38.3% shooting from the three-point range).

The Warriors have also been playing better (they recently won five games in a row), and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

Right now, they are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-20 record in 40 games.

At home, the Warriors have been sensational, with a 17-4 record in the 21 games they have hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Back in November, the Suns beat the Warriors 130-119 in Arizona (Thompson had 19 points).

The Suns (20-21) are currently in a massive slump and have gone 1-9 in their last ten games (they are also in the middle of a six-game losing streak).