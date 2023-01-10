ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FOX 43

7-Eleven in New Cumberland sells $1.66 million lottery ticket

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A 7-Eleven store in York County sold a jackpot-winning lottery ticket for the Jan. 12 drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket was worth $1.66 million. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 2-15-21-38-40-47. The 7-Eleven that sold the ticket, located in New Cumberland,...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend

No plans for the weekend? Here are four highlights of things happening around the county, from an international food tour to art workshops and a read-a-loud event. International Food Tour of Lancaster offers a taste of flavors from around the globe. Try a diverse mix of international flavors—from Scandinavian to Cuban, French or Italian, there's a bit of everything. Along the way, you get to talk to at locals, hearing stories of immigrants and refugees who moved to Lancaster, PA, now running local, successful food businesses.
LANCASTER, PA
DELCO.Today

1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag

Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
MOUNT JOY, PA
abc27.com

Celebrities to perform at Shapiro inauguration celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (HTM) — On Friday, Jan. 13 the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for the Inaugural Celebration which will be held at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. Musical performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and the band Mt. Joy. “We are honored and excited to...
LITITZ, PA
PennLive.com

Homeless in Harrisburg; MLK Day programs; new apartments: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

Today, Friday the 13th, we’ll look at the “paranormal” part of Pennsylvania before moving on to today’s headlines with more serious topics. Sometime before Halloween last year, our writer/podcaster Claudia Dimuro thought it’d be fun to highlight some of the, er, quirkier tales told in Pennsylvania: stories of spirits, cryptids, the unexplained. Paranormal PA was born, with a series of stories and a free newsletter that is emailed the 13th of each month.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Annual ice festival returns to York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual ice festival, FestiveICE returned to York on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was a free community celebration that filled Cherry Lane in Downtown York with music, family fun, and ice carved into amazing sculptures. There were appearances...
YORK, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania

- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

FestivICE is sliding back to downtown York this weekend

YORK, Pa. — The "coolest" party in downtown York is headed back this Saturday in and around Cherry Lane. And yes, they're bringing back the 40-foot ice slide. From Jan. 13 to 15, FestivICE will have even more ice sculptures and additional family-friendly fun, fire pits, live music, community vendors, a York Revolution prize wheel and more.
YORK, PA
abc27 News

York residents prepare for ‘Festivice’ festival

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Temperatures are cooling off, just in time for the ice sculptures that will line the streets of York. “We’re looking for people who are looking for a fun Saturday activity to come downtown and have fun with us,” said Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications for York revolution. Despite freezing […]
YORK, PA
Michele Orsinger

Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to Go

The past 24 hours, I have been trying to wrap my brain around the current situation at the Mulberry Street homeless encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. While I completely understand that the city needs to find a solution, the decision they came up with hurts my heart. There are approximately between 65-75 residents who call their tents home. Therein lies the question - where are they going to end up… where does Harrisburg city expect them to go? Watching the news conference about it today made me cringe. While there were some accurate facts presented, there were also a few fabrications and outright lies told. In my honest opinion, this could have all been handled a better way… and not in the middle of winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Harrisburg Wants People Moved Out Of Tent City

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The city of Harrisburg is working to get people out of "tent city." Staff from the city's redevelopment authority were at the Mulberry Street encampment today handing out notices. They're asking over 50 people to leave by Thursday, January 19th. City crews plan to return next week to remove everything around the bridge.
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Perry County Century Farm To Be Recognized at PA Farm Show

LOYSVILLE, Pa. — Old Maples farm in Loysville, Pennsylvania, is one of eight farms recognized as Century Farms on Jan. 13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The farm has been in the McMillen family since 1912. “These families are the bedrock of Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage,” Secretary Redding said. “They...
LOYSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NY man pleads guilty in PA court to tracking 67 kilos of cocaine

Harrisburg, Pa. — A man from Lockport, NY pleaded guilty to charges of possession with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. He was arrested in Pennsylvania after being detained by a traffic stop. Esteban Latorre-Cacho, age 37, of Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. ...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

PSP released fourth-quarter firearm purchase denials

HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police released the number of firearm purchase denials in the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks in the fourth quarter of 2022, (October-December) which is the second-highest quarter in the year. Of those, 4,246 were denied the purchase […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

On this date: The Thompsontown train wreck

THOMPSONTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Jan. 14, 1988, Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) train TV-61 was traveling west from Harrisburg to Chicago along track 2 of the Harrisburg-Pittsburgh main line. Conrail freight train UBT-506 was traveling east from Altoona to Baltimore by way of Harrisburg, traveling along track 1. Each train carried a three-man crew — a conductor, an engineer, and a brakeman.
THOMPSONTOWN, PA

