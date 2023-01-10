Read full article on original website
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest ResortJenn GreeneHershey, PA
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
7-Eleven in New Cumberland sells $1.66 million lottery ticket
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A 7-Eleven store in York County sold a jackpot-winning lottery ticket for the Jan. 12 drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket was worth $1.66 million. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 2-15-21-38-40-47. The 7-Eleven that sold the ticket, located in New Cumberland,...
WGAL
Setup underway in Harrisburg for inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will swear in its 48th governor on Tuesday. Setup for Josh Shapiro's inauguration is already underway at the State Capitol in Harrisburg. Crews brought in risers for spectators. They also set up the stage and seating areas for dignitaries. Former Govs. Tom Corbett, Tom Ridge,...
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend
No plans for the weekend? Here are four highlights of things happening around the county, from an international food tour to art workshops and a read-a-loud event. International Food Tour of Lancaster offers a taste of flavors from around the globe. Try a diverse mix of international flavors—from Scandinavian to Cuban, French or Italian, there's a bit of everything. Along the way, you get to talk to at locals, hearing stories of immigrants and refugees who moved to Lancaster, PA, now running local, successful food businesses.
1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag
Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
abc27.com
Celebrities to perform at Shapiro inauguration celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (HTM) — On Friday, Jan. 13 the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for the Inaugural Celebration which will be held at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. Musical performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and the band Mt. Joy. “We are honored and excited to...
Homeless in Harrisburg; MLK Day programs; new apartments: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, Friday the 13th, we’ll look at the “paranormal” part of Pennsylvania before moving on to today’s headlines with more serious topics. Sometime before Halloween last year, our writer/podcaster Claudia Dimuro thought it’d be fun to highlight some of the, er, quirkier tales told in Pennsylvania: stories of spirits, cryptids, the unexplained. Paranormal PA was born, with a series of stories and a free newsletter that is emailed the 13th of each month.
abc27.com
Annual ice festival returns to York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual ice festival, FestiveICE returned to York on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was a free community celebration that filled Cherry Lane in Downtown York with music, family fun, and ice carved into amazing sculptures. There were appearances...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania
- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
FestivICE is sliding back to downtown York this weekend
YORK, Pa. — The "coolest" party in downtown York is headed back this Saturday in and around Cherry Lane. And yes, they're bringing back the 40-foot ice slide. From Jan. 13 to 15, FestivICE will have even more ice sculptures and additional family-friendly fun, fire pits, live music, community vendors, a York Revolution prize wheel and more.
WGAL
Code Blue Alert to go in effect this weekend for Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A code blue alert will be activated this weekend for Lancaster County. The alert will be in effect on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 3:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to cold and windy conditions. The code blue alert will also be in effect from Saturday at 7 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m.
York residents prepare for ‘Festivice’ festival
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Temperatures are cooling off, just in time for the ice sculptures that will line the streets of York. “We’re looking for people who are looking for a fun Saturday activity to come downtown and have fun with us,” said Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications for York revolution. Despite freezing […]
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to Go
The past 24 hours, I have been trying to wrap my brain around the current situation at the Mulberry Street homeless encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. While I completely understand that the city needs to find a solution, the decision they came up with hurts my heart. There are approximately between 65-75 residents who call their tents home. Therein lies the question - where are they going to end up… where does Harrisburg city expect them to go? Watching the news conference about it today made me cringe. While there were some accurate facts presented, there were also a few fabrications and outright lies told. In my honest opinion, this could have all been handled a better way… and not in the middle of winter.
iheart.com
Harrisburg Wants People Moved Out Of Tent City
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The city of Harrisburg is working to get people out of "tent city." Staff from the city's redevelopment authority were at the Mulberry Street encampment today handing out notices. They're asking over 50 people to leave by Thursday, January 19th. City crews plan to return next week to remove everything around the bridge.
lebtown.com
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
Freshest, most stacked hoagies in Harrisburg: Best Eats
There’s no such thing as “too much” at Old Town Delicatessen in downtown Harrisburg. The deli’s sandwiches explode with fillings, including Boar’s Head meat and cheeses, fresh vegetables and Italian seasonings. Come hungry and be prepared to take some home. The deli opened in 2012,...
Lancaster Farming
Perry County Century Farm To Be Recognized at PA Farm Show
LOYSVILLE, Pa. — Old Maples farm in Loysville, Pennsylvania, is one of eight farms recognized as Century Farms on Jan. 13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The farm has been in the McMillen family since 1912. “These families are the bedrock of Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage,” Secretary Redding said. “They...
NY man pleads guilty in PA court to tracking 67 kilos of cocaine
Harrisburg, Pa. — A man from Lockport, NY pleaded guilty to charges of possession with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. He was arrested in Pennsylvania after being detained by a traffic stop. Esteban Latorre-Cacho, age 37, of Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. ...
PSP released fourth-quarter firearm purchase denials
HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police released the number of firearm purchase denials in the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks in the fourth quarter of 2022, (October-December) which is the second-highest quarter in the year. Of those, 4,246 were denied the purchase […]
abc27.com
On this date: The Thompsontown train wreck
THOMPSONTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Jan. 14, 1988, Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) train TV-61 was traveling west from Harrisburg to Chicago along track 2 of the Harrisburg-Pittsburgh main line. Conrail freight train UBT-506 was traveling east from Altoona to Baltimore by way of Harrisburg, traveling along track 1. Each train carried a three-man crew — a conductor, an engineer, and a brakeman.
WGAL
Mechanicsburg woman killed in crash in Tuscarora Tunnel on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WILLOW HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman was killed on Wednesday in a crash in the Tuscarora Tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Video above: Pennsylvania crash statistics. Pennsylvania State Police released a statement about the fatal crash, which happened around 7:30 p.m. The victim, identified only as a...
