Fox17
'Winter's a Drag' celebrates drag queens, supports those in need at World of Winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter's a Drag shone a light on drag queens in Calder Plaza at Saturday’s World of Winter event. Chris came out to see a personal favorite, Brooklyn Hytes, and says it was worth withstanding the cold. “I just love that it’s now acceptable that...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: January 12
1. Two new events coming to the Tulip Time Festival this year. Bicycle Showband Crescendo is coming to the United States for the first time ever. Traveling from the Netherlands, they'll be bringing their instruments, their traditional Dutch costumes and their bicycles. Also, for the first time ever, the Tulip...
Fox17
TerryTown RV celebrates 50 years in business at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show
The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, & RV Show has kicked off, and one of the longest-running RV businesses in town, TerryTown RV, will be there with some of the newest vehicles and gadgets on the market. TerryTown RV is one of the largest exhibitors in the show with 86 RVs...
Fox17
New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
Fox17
After school program is changing lives, families, communities
GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — For working parents, one of the biggest challenges is childcare and making sure your kids have enriching opportunities to thrive. And this only gets harder as those kids get older. But there's an amazing program keeping them all busy, learning and helping one another - which in turn helps our communities. It’s called New City Kids.
Fox17
Family of Naya Reynolds continues legacy through scholarship
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grief for Naya Reynolds's family will last a lifetime, but it's what they’re doing with the memories, the impact, and her legacy that matters most. Maya Davis says her daughter was known for bringing people together. She had a smile that could light up a room.
Fox17
West Michigan to receive $4.4M in funding toward affordable housing
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 700 new affordable housing units will be built in the state thanks to a new round of funding. The Michigan governor’s office says it will cost approximately $176.6 million to build the new units, adding more than 60 long-term jobs and 1,100 short-term jobs.
Fox17
Noodlepig; Charitable ramen ending childhood hunger one bowl at a time
There's a restaurant in Grand Rapids specializing in ramen, but this isn't the American dried brick of noodles with a little packet of seasoning. Noodlepig is the best place for traditional and unique flavors of artisan ramen, where their mission is to feed their customers high-quality food while working to end food insecurity for kids.
Fox17
Police chief details west side GR carjacking, seeking kidnapping charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday during rush hour, Grand Rapids's west side was flooded with police officers. That's because at around 4 p.m., at the corner of Quarry and Webster on GR's northwest side, two teenage women were held at gunpoint and carjacked by four teenage boys. “This is...
Fox17
South Haven's first female firefighter hangs up helmet after 21 years, continues to serve community
There are women who shatter the glass ceiling, and then there are women who are trailblazers. South Haven's first female career firefighter, Dawn Hinz, just hung up her helmet after 21 years of service, but she isn't done giving back to the community. Hinz was hired as South Haven's first...
Fox17
New KDPS Chief talks plans for the department
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After being sworn in as the new Chief for Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, David Boysen’s goal is to do the best he can. As a family man, a father, and a resident of Kalamazoo, Boysen says he is still here because he loves this community.
Fox17
Ionia County resident dies in Bowne Twp. crash
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ionia County man has died following a crash in Bowne Township Friday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old driver traveled east in a pickup truck on 92nd Street when the car left the road near Alden Nash Avenue and hit a tree before 7 p.m.
Fox17
1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Saturday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Church Street and Norway Avenue before 7 p.m. We’re told officers found the victim, a 35-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, with...
Fox17
2 teens arrested following Battle Creek break-ins
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two juveniles are in custody following a number of break-ins in Battle Creek. The city says officers were patrolling the downtown area after multiple complaints of suspicious overnight activity were filed. Smart cameras notified police that someone was inside the Battle Creek Tower or Hinman...
Fox17
Public safety officials investigating house fire in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating after a house caught fire in Kalamazoo Friday night. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out near Douglas Avenue and Blakeslee Street at around 10 p.m. We’re told officers found smoke and fire stemming from the...
Fox17
Police chief helps vacate occupants during Musk. Heights apartment fire
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Muskegon Heights Saturday morning. The Muskegon Heights Fire Department (MHFD) says occupants were still inside when reports came in at around 9:45 a.m. We’re told crews arrived to find large flames stemming from the building’s second floor....
Fox17
Hickory Corners firefighter fighting for life after Influenza-A diagnosis
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — After 30-plus years with the Hickory Corners Fire Department in Barry County, one of the department’s most decorated members is fighting for his life in intensive care. Greg Garrett has responded to more calls than anyone else in the building, and was named Firefighter...
Fox17
Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
Fox17
Meijer announces mPerks update with personalized savings
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced plans to enhance its mPerks program Thursday. The Midwestern grocery retailer says the popular coupon program will be designed to make it easier for patrons to save money while shopping. We’re told Meijer customers will earn points with every dollar they spend on...
Fox17
New LMCU Ballpark renovations will model what players see in the big leagues
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 30-years, the West Michigan Whitecaps have brought a high level of minor league baseball talent to the region and welcomes over 11-million fans through their doors. Now, they say, it’s time for an upgrade to their facilities. On Thursday, Whitecaps leadership announced a...
