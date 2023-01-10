Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Selma City Council President Billy Young addresses citizens with new update
Selma was under a curfew Thursday night as officials and residents dug through the rubble of properties hit by the tornado that pushed through Selma Thursday afternoon. No deaths have been reported, but officials say the tornado caused about 25 injuries. One person's injuries were so serious they were transferred to Birmingham.
selmasun.com
Improvements on CR-12 in Perry County announced by governor's office
Work on County Road 12 in Perry County was among 33 road projects announced Thursday by Gov. Kay Ivey. Ivey announced that more than $40 million in state transportation funding is being awarded to cities and counties for road and bridge projects in 23 counties. One of those projects is...
selmasun.com
Dallas County school officials assess school property damage, will announce reopening plans
Dallas County school officials are assessing damage to property and will announce plans to reopen after discussion with Dallas County EMA, said Superintendent Anthony Sampson. In a statement, Sampson said he traveled to every DCSS facility and conducting damage assessments and called it "eye opening." "I thank DCSS Maintenance Coordinator,...
selmasun.com
Selma police work to catch looters stealing from homes, utility trucks in tornado's aftermath
Law enforcement is reporting problems with looting happening around Selma in the aftermath of the tornado Thursday. Reports have been made of looters taking copper and stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. Thieves are also taking items from utility workers’ vehicles and pretending to part of cleanup crews, which Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said officers from Dallas County Sheriff's Department and surrounding agencies are in town to help curb.
UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff
A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
alreporter.com
Perry County Commission chairman indicted on voter fraud charges
On Wednesday, January 11, 2022, Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill and Alabama’s Fourth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson announced that the Chairman of the Perry County Commission, Albert Turner, Jr., has been indicted of felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud. Relating to the May 24,...
selmasun.com
Clarke, Wilcox law enforcement investigating discovery of body in burned pickup
Law enforcement is investigating the discovery of a body in a burned pickup truck in Wilcox County. According to the Clarke County Democrat, law enforcement from Clarke County are assisting Wilcox County officers in the case of a body discovered in a burned pickup on a dirt road just inside Wilcox County from Clarke County on Jan. 5.
alabamanews.net
Selma police make arrest in city’s first murder of the year
Selma police have arrested a man in connection to the city’s first murder of the year. 49-year-old Steven Williams was arrested and charged in the death of 38-year-old Otis Donnell Carter. Lt. Ray Blanks says it happened at around 10:30 Tuesday morning on the corner of Highway 80 and...
Son of Civil Rights Activist Charged for ‘Stuffing’ Ballots Into Voting Machines
Albert Turner Jr., the chair of the Perry County Commission in Alabama, was indicted Wednesday for voter fraud after he was allegedly caught stuffing ballots into a voting machine during the May Democratic primary election, and later mailing an undisclosed number of absentee ballots during the November general election. “He was there most of the day stuffing filled out ballots in favor of the candidates he was supporting,’’ said District Attorney Michael Jackson. “Witnesses came forward, and we felt we had enough to present to a Perry County grand jury.” It’s unclear which candidacies the son of civil rights activist Albert Turner Sr. submitted multiple ballots for, or if it impacted the results. Turner is charged with a misdemeanor for voting more than once, and a felony for harvesting ballots. The investigation is being turned over to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office to avoid conflict of interest, as the incoming D.A. is Turner’s cousin, Robert H. Turner Jr.Read it at AL.com
selmasun.com
State leaders tour tornado damage, discuss ways to help with disaster relief efforts
Rep. Prince Chestnut on Saturday toured the aftermath of the Jan. 12 tornado that struck a large portion of Selma with other state representatives, including Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter, Patrick Sellers of Jefferson County, Ontario Tillman of Bessemer and Kelvin Lawrence of Lowndes County. The representatives looked at...
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death Investigation
Police are now investigating the disappearance of 64-year-old Patricia Effinger as a possible homicide after the body of the missing woman was found in woods near an old well on County Road 813 in the Orrville area of Dallas County. Effinger had been missing since the night of New Year’s Eve. Her last known location was in the 800 block of First Avenue in Selma between 11 p.m. and midnight.
alabamanews.net
Selma Police Investigate City’s 1st Homicide of 2023
Selma Police are investigating the city’s first murder of the year. The victim was shot several times — and pronounced dead on the scene. Lt. Ray Blanks says it happened at around 10:30 Tuesday morning — on the corner of Highway 80 — and County Road 56.
selmasun.com
Uniontown City Council to meet at 6 p.m.
The Uniontown City Council will meet at the City Auditorium at 6 p.m. tonight. The city recommends that attendants wear face masks and practice social distancing. Uniontown City Hall is located at 100 Front Street.
Tornado strikes Selma, Alabama; ‘Significant damage’ reported, mayor’s office says
A tornado hit Selma, Alabama on Thursday afternoon, but the extent of potential damage was not immediately known. Social media and storm chasers posted video of the funnel cloud from various angles. The Selma Mayor’s office issued a statement about the storm’s impact. “Selma has received significant damage...
Human remains found inside wrecked car at bottom of Alabama ravine may be connected to missing person case, authorities say
A utility worker found a wrecked car vehicle at the bottom of a ravine Wednesday; police say the human remains found inside may be linked to a person reported missing in 2022. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said the vehicle was discovered at the bottom of a ravine early Wednesday afternoon on Lock 17 Road in Bessemer, Alabama.
Car Pursuit Draws Large Police Presence on 15th Street Wednesday Night
Police in Tuscaloosa arrested a man after leading units on a car chase, drawing a large police presence to a gas station, and left one officer injured Wednesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor, the incident began after police attempted to stop a man for reckless driving near James I. Harrison, Jr. Parkway and First Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
wbrc.com
One man dead in Tuscaloosa apartment shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that took place just before noon on Saturday. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched Sun Valley Apartments on 36th East Avenue where a man was shot and killed. The victim has not yet been identified. Authorities say that...
Alabama man killed in head-on collision, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed Thursday night when his car collided head-on with another vehicle, Alabama state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday, and claimed the life of a Letohatchee, Alabama, man. Renardo O. McCall, 33, was fatally injured when the 2008 Lincoln Town Car...
selmasun.com
Updated: Tornado confirmed in Perry County
A tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service to be moving in a northeastern direction in Perry County. The Perry County Emergency Management says that a tornado warning is in effect northwest of Marion and in Marengo County that could affect southwestern Perry County. All storm shelters are open.
apr.org
UPDATE: Death rate climbs following Alabama tornado. White House responds
Over eight thousand Selma residents woke up without power this morning, following a massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us lists over eleven thousand residents of nearby Tallapoosa and Elmore counties are without electricity. Selma Mayor James Perkins says no fatalities have been reported, but several people were seriously injured. However, officials in nearby Autauga County report seven (updated) deaths following the storm. The situation in Selma was top of the agenda during yesterday’s White House briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
