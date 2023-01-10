Saints re-sign half their practice squad for 2023, but not one of their 2022 draft picks

Here’s a bit of housekeeping from the New Orleans Saints. Practice squad contracts expire at the end of the regular season for teams that don’t qualify for the playoffs, though they have the option to bring those players back on reserve/future deals — and the Saints have already taken advantage of that opportunity.

New Orleans re-signed half of their practice squad for 2023, but the list of returning players doesn’t include one of their 2022 draft picks: defensive tackle Jordan Jackson, selected in the sixth round out of the Air Force Academy. Jackson spent his rookie year on the practice squad and never got into a game, but that’s not to say he won’t be re-signed. These reserve/future contracts are typically handled in batches so he could be part of the next wave of signings. It’s something to watch out for.

In the meantime, here are the eight practice squad players who have already been re-signed: