Will President Joe Biden “doowopify” the United States this week?. He will if he goes to the Doo Wop Project concert/show at 8 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at the Mayo Performing Arts Center, in Morristown, where five young men will “doowopify” the audience there with a show featuring the popular music of the 1950s through the early 1970s labeled The Doo Wop Project. “Someone in the show came up with that ‘doowopify’ slogan and we use it all the time. It’s catchy,” said Russell Fischer, one of the five singers in the show and a New Jersey native.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO