Saxapahaw, NC

FOX8 News

Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Skimmers: How they work & which cards get hacked

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers. Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

McKay Books to build in Mebane

Mebane’s city council has approved the annexation of a 6.654-acre tract of land along Wilson Lane, on the south side of the interstate highway, across from the Tanger Outlet and near the Morinaga plant. The land has already been cleared and appears ready for construction. Signs at the site...
MEBANE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

NC restaurant owner taps state’s booming business climate

New business creation filings grew 40% in 2021 over 2020, for a total of 178,300 new businesses in the state. North Carolina has a $21.4 billion restaurant industry, accounting for nearly 500,000 jobs, or 11% of N.C. employment. Delays caused by local regulations and the inspection process are a consistent...
RALEIGH, NC
James Tuliano

Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent Scammers

Residents of Cary are being warned to be on the lookout for a potential scam involving someone approaching them in a parking lot and offering to fix a dent in their car. According to a report on the Nextdoor app by Richard P., he was recently approached by a man driving a black SUV at the Harris Teeter parking lot off of High House Rd. The man, who identified himself as "Paul," offered to fix a dent in Richard's car for a fair price. After the transaction was over, Richard realized that he had been scammed.
CARY, NC
cbs17

I-40 west reopens after 4-car crash near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least four cars has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 west for an hour in southeast Raleigh Saturday night. The wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. along I-40 west just east of exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
K97.5

New Apartments Coming to RDU, But It Aint Worth It

  We already know the housing market and apartments in RDU are increasing excessively in space, rent, traffic, and so much more, but these new apartments being built on Hillsborough Street just don’t make any sense. A new residential development is making its way on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh with some new apartments that take […]
RALEIGH, NC
insideradio.com

Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
APEX, NC

