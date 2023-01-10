Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart storesEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
Skimmers: How they work & which cards get hacked
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers. Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.
alamancenews.com
McKay Books to build in Mebane
Mebane’s city council has approved the annexation of a 6.654-acre tract of land along Wilson Lane, on the south side of the interstate highway, across from the Tanger Outlet and near the Morinaga plant. The land has already been cleared and appears ready for construction. Signs at the site...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
carolinajournal.com
NC restaurant owner taps state’s booming business climate
New business creation filings grew 40% in 2021 over 2020, for a total of 178,300 new businesses in the state. North Carolina has a $21.4 billion restaurant industry, accounting for nearly 500,000 jobs, or 11% of N.C. employment. Delays caused by local regulations and the inspection process are a consistent...
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
NCDOT announces final section of Greensboro Urban Loop to open Jan. 23
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Urban Loop is set to open the final section of its project near the end of January, after 10 years of construction and about $500 million. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the Urban Loop will be completed on Monday, Jan. 23.
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent Scammers
Residents of Cary are being warned to be on the lookout for a potential scam involving someone approaching them in a parking lot and offering to fix a dent in their car. According to a report on the Nextdoor app by Richard P., he was recently approached by a man driving a black SUV at the Harris Teeter parking lot off of High House Rd. The man, who identified himself as "Paul," offered to fix a dent in Richard's car for a fair price. After the transaction was over, Richard realized that he had been scammed.
After 14 adoptions fall through, 'Ronald' may finally move out of SPCA of Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — The SPCA of Wake County is sharing a feel-good story with the community after one animal's hope for a home took a positive turn following a prolonged stretch of bad luck. Ronald, a 1-year-old mixed breed dog, suddenly has a massive outpouring of families who want...
cbs17
I-40 west reopens after 4-car crash near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least four cars has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 west for an hour in southeast Raleigh Saturday night. The wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. along I-40 west just east of exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Unclaimed cash checks are going out! How to search your name & get your money for free
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I got a message over the weekend from a WFMY News 2 co-worker: My NCcash.com check came!!!!. Four exclamation points, that's serious! So, who cashed in and was excited about it? Our own Eric Chilton. Yes, he got a check for unclaimed cash. 2 Wants To...
Card skimmers found at Greensboro Walmart stores, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said Thursday that card skimmers have been located at Walmart stores in Greensboro. This comes a little more than a week after High Point police said they were investigating card skimmers found at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. Greensboro...
New Apartments Coming to RDU, But It Aint Worth It
We already know the housing market and apartments in RDU are increasing excessively in space, rent, traffic, and so much more, but these new apartments being built on Hillsborough Street just don’t make any sense. A new residential development is making its way on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh with some new apartments that take […]
Real estate scam weasels more than $30K from Durham man who thought he bought long-time dream
CAVEAT EMPTOR: Looking to buy a new home? Don't let this real estate scam fool you.
insideradio.com
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.
A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
'There will be nothing left': Fight in Oberlin Village to preserve historic freeman's settlement
Raleigh's Oberlin Village is one of the last known surviving freemen's villages in the state and some people believe it is on the verge of extinction.
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
cbs17
Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
alamancenews.com
Legendary Burlington track & field athlete to be inducted into state hall of fame posthumously
UNC considers him “Father of Track & Field” in North Carolina. E.V. Patterson’s legacy lives on in the manner of the former Burlington standout’s upcoming induction into the North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame. This one goes back more...
WRAL
Mother reacts after bond hearing in connection with murders of Lyric Woods, Devin Clark in Orange County
Tiffany Concepcion, the mother of Devin Clark, talked with WRAL after an emotional court appearance for the 18-year-old charged in the murders of Clark and Lyric Woods. Tiffany Concepcion, the mother of Devin Clark, talked with WRAL after an emotional court appearance for the 18-year-old charged in the murders of Clark and Lyric Woods.
