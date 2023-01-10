Read full article on original website
Names Released: Head-On Collision Kills 2, Injures 2 In Galena; Juvenile Driver Involved
Monday night (1/9) just after 11pm, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on US 20 West, about a tenth-mile west of William Drive, in Galena. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that an eastbound 2011 Chevy Cobalt driven by 18-year-old Mallory E...
Man with Several Warrants Leads Police on Chase Through Dubuque
A scary situation unfolded in Dubuque on Thursday, January 12th when a man led authorities on a chase in and around the area during the afternoon hours. 34-year-old Everett E. Winfrey of Dubuque was arrested on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated, and several traffic violations, according to KWWL. Winfrey had warrants for probation violation, controlled substance violation, and escape as well, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
Single Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County Leads To Fatality; Name Released
According to a police report today (Tuesday, January 10th) at 06:52am, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call relayed from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. They reported a single motor vehicle rollover crash with an injury in the 11,000 block of CTH H, just north of the intersection of Back Road, Town of Elk Grove, Lafayette County, WI.
Dubuque Restaurant Closes “Until Further Notice”
According to a social media post another Dubuque restaurant has closed it's doors, at least for the time being. Rusty Taco in Dubuque has officially closed until further notice. Followers were advised to keep checking on their page for further updates. Even the national website is disallowing local orders at...
This Popular Dubuque Coffee Shop is Expanding to a Second Location
You can ask people what the most important meal of the day, but I'm sure a lot of people would choose coffee over breakfast if faced with an either-or scenario. Most people cannot function without clutching one or two cups every single morning. No matter the volume of coffeeshops in any given neighborhood, most can coexistence and many can thrive.
Grab Your Peggy Sue and Check Out Dubuque’s “Buddy Holly Dance”
Despite only making it to 22-years-old, Buddy Holly's impact on rock and roll music was and is indelible. Converging gospel, country, and blues influences, he exploded on the scene with hits like "Peggy Sue" and "That'll Be the Day," two defining staples of their era. He's also still regarded as the artist who created the traditional rock-and-roll lineup: two guitars, bass, and drums.
Vote National Mississippi River Museum With Target Circle; It Could Be Worth $15K!
According to a press release the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has been selected as one of five nonprofit organizations for the first cycle of the Target Circle Partnership Program for 2023, a one-time opportunity for Target Circle members to vote for the River Museum and earn a share of a $15,000 donation from Target.
Passengers on Canceled Avelo Airlines Flights From Dubuque Now Have a New Option
Avelo Airlines said today(Wed Jan 11) it is temporarily relocating its Dubuque Regional Airport (DBQ) flights to Cedar Rapids’ Eastern Iowa Airport (CID). Beginning January 14th, previously scheduled Avelo flights from Dubuque to Orlando will relocate to Cedar Rapids until the airport secures its necessary Transportation Security Administration (TSA) certification.
Vote for Dubuque’s Mississippi Riverwalk as One of the Best in National Poll
At the start of every year, USA Today asks readers to participate in their "10Best Readers' Choice Awards." The USA Today staff asks readers and avid travelers to vote for the top 20 nominees in various areas: food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, outdoor activities, etc. To give you an idea...
Family Fun At Sundown Mountain Resort; Beginners Always Welcome!
My job often affords me unique experiences. Whether its judging at Bacon-fest, perusing the wares at Brewfest, introducing and hanging with my favorite bands, or going to any number of awesome local events, charities, and fund raisers. This weekend was no different as I turned back the clock, and dawned skis for the first time in 13+ years at Sundown Mountain Resort.
Did You Catch a Glimpse of the Wolf Moon Over Dubuque?
2023 brings us a whopping 13 chances to catch a glimpse of a full moon, with the first having occurred on Friday, January 6th. If you found yourself out and about last Friday night, you might've seen the first full moon of the year: the Wolf Moon. A credit to...
Bill Blagg Talks Illusions, the Power of Magic Ahead of His Dubuque Show
The renowned Bill Blagg is bringing his show to the University of Dubuque's (UD) Heritage Center on January 13, 2023. The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! will show the Tri-States "the impossible" at 7:30pm. The show also marks the 10th anniversary series of live entertainment at UD Heritage Center. Blagg...
