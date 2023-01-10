ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 4

Related
101.5 KNUE

No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18

Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas egg prices have skyrocketed

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — Honeycomb Bakery and Coffee in Chandler is just one of the many East Texas businesses being impacted by the surge in egg prices. Owner Tonya Kauffman shared that she has been experiencing inflation since she has been open. Her business opened in Sep. 2022, “There’s been about a 40% cost increase in our […]
CHANDLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Is Getting A Chick-fil-A

According to Mt Pleasant’s new Chick-fil-A franchise owner, Chuck Howard, you should see the building by late April. It will be on the Northeast corner of Jefferson Ave. and US 67 across from Sandlin Motors. There will be a groundbreaking later in January.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
101.5 KNUE

What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX

What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Portion of Rice Road in Tyler to close for sinkhole repair

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The sinkhole saga continues on Rice Road in Tyler. “Once we found the sinkhole and we started excavating and digging down there it was almost like a pandora’s box of things that we kind of found,” said Kate Dietz, PE, City of Tyler Director of Utilities. Starting Sunday night, a portion of […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Lauren Thompson Search Update

A wreck has blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara spoke to the Douglas Elementary School Wildcat Robotics team captain, Angelica Rodriguez, about their Regional Championship title for the Central U.S. area. They competed today for the World Champion title against Singapore, but unfortunately lost. However, this is the first time that the Robotics team has reached this accomplishment.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Idiot Vandals Destroy Bathrooms At Tyler, TX Park

Vandalism is without a doubt a very STUPID crime. Destroying property for the sake of destroying property is pointless, meaningless and did I say STUPID? Our friends at Tyler Parks and Recreation are dealing with a vandalism issue and everyone is trying to figure out why someone would do this.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. The wreck was reported Thursday at Eastman Road and Rothrock Drive in Longview. Police said a car was turning onto Eastman Road when it was struck by a southbound pickup. A...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler police: Intoxicated driver abandoned toddler on side of road

Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. Updated: 3 hours ago. Three elementary school students in Hawkins came up big...
TYLER, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy