Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest ResortJenn GreeneHershey, PA
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Midstate vendors on list for Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Announced on Sunday, the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee has released a list of vendors that will be represented at the celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Over 60 vendors will be from around the state, with many of the vendors representing the Midstate region. “We are thrilled...
‘Troopers helping Troopers’ event held in the Midstate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Troopers Helping Troopers was held in Dauphin and Lebanon Counties on Saturday. Pennsylvania State Police, along with other state, local and federal agencies hit the ice at Hersheypark and Klick Lewis Arenas. Troopers Helping Troopers raised money for active or retired law enforcement, their families, and support staff in a time of need.
abc27 visits ewes, cows, at the 2023 Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With lots of exciting things to eat and look at, the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show has been an exciting event to kick off the new year. The Celebrity Cow Milking Competition took place on Friday, Jan. 13, where abc27 took home second place. Stay up...
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania: Week of Jan. 13
(STACKER) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic...
Awards ceremony held at Pa. State Museum
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members were honored on Sunday for their service to others. The Writers Workshop strives to create a better community through writing, reading spoken word, and education. On Sunday, they held an awards ceremony at the Pennsylvania State Museum to honor those who act in...
Junior Sheep Breeding Contest at 2023 Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show comes to a close, abc27’s Valerie Pritchett visited the Junior Breeding Sheep contest. The Junior Breeding Sheep – Outstanding Shepherd/Stockman Contest at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show took place on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.
Water main replacement to affect traffic patterns in Duncannon
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — A water main replacement will cause traffic patterns and parking to be affected in Duncannon Borough, Perry County. According to the borough, the project is expected to begin on Monday, Jan. 16, and continue for approximately 12 weeks. Parking and traffic patterns will be affected and no parking signs will be posted by the contractor as needed.
Fish for live trout at the 107th Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show comes to an end, abc27 made sure to get in the middle of the action, this time with trout fishing!. Anyone who visits the Pennsylvania Farm Show can stop at the trout fishing station in the northeast hall, which has over 900 rainbow trout, to catch possibly their first fish.
This Week in Pennsylvania: Bryan Cutler
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the State Senate voted to undo an automatic wholesale tax on gas and diesel. Owens will also talk about how the price of some alcohol will be on the rise.
Gas leak causes evacuation at Lancaster County church
WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) — A church in Lancaster County experienced a gas leak, which caused the building to be evacuated on Sunday, Jan. 15. The Grace Community Church of Willow Street experienced a gas leak at one of the building’s HVAC units located on the roof of the building. According to the church, the local fire company, UGI, and the HVAC company all responded to the church.
Pennsylvania Farm Show 2023 by the numbers
HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — The 2023 PA Farm show officially wrapped up on Saturday, Jan. 14. “In Pennsylvania, agriculture is our heritage,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. It’s the food on our tables. It’s the foundation of our economy. It’s our future. Our roots and the progress we have planted and nourished have been on display for the past eight days. We are truly Rooted in Progress.”
House destroyed by fire in Dauphin County
EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire destroyed a home in East Hanover Township on Friday night. According to the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company, at around 10 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Shady Lane. When crews arrived on the scene there was visible smoke and fire coming from the garage. Because of the winds, the fire spread to the home, and the home is deemed to be destroyed.
Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture turned into renewable energy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The butter sculpture from the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show has been officially dismantled, and taken to Juniata County where it will be used as a renewable energy source. According to the American Dairy Association, the 1,000-pound butter sculpture was dismantled, and then taken by farmer...
Midstate farms named ‘Century Farms’ at the PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recognized eight farm families at the 2023 PA Farm Show whose farms were named “Century Farms.”. Farms in Adams, Bucks, Carbon, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Montour, Northampton, and Perry counties were honored with the title. “These families are the bedrock of Pennsylvania’s...
Firefighter injured after battling house fire in York County
DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A firefighter was injured after fighting a house fire in Delta, York County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to the fire around 7:45 p.m. The caller told dispatch that their neighbor’s home was on fire, and it did not appear that anyone was in the home.
Men charged with alleged scheme to defraud Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1M in tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that they have indicted two men by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike commission. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that in 2018, 43-year-old Duvany Zambrano of Hamilton, New Jersey, 37-year-old Sergio Jara of Allentown, as well as others began to buy thousands of E-Z Pass transponders from retailers in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
On this date: The Thompsontown train wreck
THOMPSONTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Jan. 14, 1988, Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) train TV-61 was traveling west from Harrisburg to Chicago along track 2 of the Harrisburg-Pittsburgh main line. Conrail freight train UBT-506 was traveling east from Altoona to Baltimore by way of Harrisburg, traveling along track 1. Each train carried a three-man crew — a conductor, an engineer, and a brakeman.
Man dies after Franklin County crash
ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg, the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. on Molly Pitcher Highway in Antrim Township near the 6600 block of the highway. The man was driving north on the highway in the northbound lane.
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
