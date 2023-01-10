EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire destroyed a home in East Hanover Township on Friday night. According to the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company, at around 10 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Shady Lane. When crews arrived on the scene there was visible smoke and fire coming from the garage. Because of the winds, the fire spread to the home, and the home is deemed to be destroyed.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO