ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jim Harbaugh 'interviews for Broncos head-coaching job'

By Alex Raskin Sports News Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jim Harbaugh 's insistence that he expects to be back coaching at Michigan next season did not stop him from interviewing for the Denver Broncos vacancy, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero .

Harbaugh reportedly had a virtual interview with the Broncos' brass on Monday. The team has also requested interviews with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, according to Pelissero.

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero interviewed Monday and former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton remains a possibility, Pelissero reports.

Team spokespeople did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for confirmation.

New team owner and CEO Greg Penner fired first-year head coach Nathanial Hackett after a 4-11 start to the season. Assistant coach Jerry Rosburg served as an interim coach, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 and upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers in the season finale on Sunday.

Hackett's tenure in Denver was complicated by the addition of quarterback Russel Wilson, who struggled in his first season with the Broncos by posting the lowest quarterback rating of his 11-year NFL career.

Following the Wolverines' College Football Playoff loss to TCU on December 31, Harbaugh all but slammed the door on a return to the NFL by announcing: 'I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKS1M_0k9i6dTl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSmI0_0k9i6dTl00

However, the brother of Ravens coach John Harbaugh did leave himself some daylight with a few mitigating words: '… no one knows what the future holds.'

On Monday it was reported by Bleacher Report that the Carolina Panthers would no longer be pursuing Harbaugh as their head coach.

Rumors surfaced last week that Panthers owner David Tepper did speak with the former San Francisco 49ers head coach and NFL quarterback. Panthers spokespeople did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment.

Harbaugh's resume compares favorably to many candidates. He coached the 49ers from 2011 until 2014, winning two divisional titles and an NFC crown while going 44-19-1.

He returned to his alma mater in 2014 after going 8-8 with the 49ers that season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CaTJN_0k9i6dTl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZDEn_0k9i6dTl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chQ7Z_0k9i6dTl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLwpu_0k9i6dTl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhgT3_0k9i6dTl00

Since then, Harbaugh has compiled a 74-25 record. This season, the Wolverines were a perfect 13-0 before losing to TCU in the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh previously coached Stanford as well.

Perhaps more relevant are his 15 seasons as an NFL quarterback, during which he was named to the 1995 Pro Bowl and was given the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award that same season.

Harbaugh has faced some recent adversity.

Reports this week said that he was facing a Level I violation from the NCAA, which is defined as a 'severe breach of conduct' that 'seriously undermines or threaten the integrity of college sports.'

His alleged Level 1 violation reportedly stems from him buying players burgers - and being dishonest about it.

And The Wolverine revealed that the charge comes from taking already-committed recruits on 'impromptu visit[s]' to a local burger spot, and saying during deposition that he 'didn't recall' those events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2uDE_0k9i6dTl00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
CBS Sports

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
ARIZONA STATE
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State football junior day leads to in-state offer for Class of 2024 edge rusher

Penn State hosted a number of recruits on Saturday for a junior day recruiting event, and it has yielded at least one offer to a potential future Nittany Lion from within the state of Pennsylvania. Mylachi Williams, of Drexel Hill, announced on his Twitter account on Saturday that he has received a scholarship offer to play for Penn State. If you want to dig deep into the social media account a bit this far out to see where Penn State sits in Williams’ recruiting eyes, the tweet is pinned on his account despite also receiving offers from West Virginia and James...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

722K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy