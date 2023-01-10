Jim Harbaugh 'interviews for Broncos head-coaching job'

Jim Harbaugh 's insistence that he expects to be back coaching at Michigan next season did not stop him from interviewing for the Denver Broncos vacancy, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero .

Harbaugh reportedly had a virtual interview with the Broncos' brass on Monday. The team has also requested interviews with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, according to Pelissero.

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero interviewed Monday and former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton remains a possibility, Pelissero reports.

Team spokespeople did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for confirmation.

New team owner and CEO Greg Penner fired first-year head coach Nathanial Hackett after a 4-11 start to the season. Assistant coach Jerry Rosburg served as an interim coach, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 and upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers in the season finale on Sunday.

Hackett's tenure in Denver was complicated by the addition of quarterback Russel Wilson, who struggled in his first season with the Broncos by posting the lowest quarterback rating of his 11-year NFL career.

Following the Wolverines' College Football Playoff loss to TCU on December 31, Harbaugh all but slammed the door on a return to the NFL by announcing: 'I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023.'

However, the brother of Ravens coach John Harbaugh did leave himself some daylight with a few mitigating words: '… no one knows what the future holds.'

On Monday it was reported by Bleacher Report that the Carolina Panthers would no longer be pursuing Harbaugh as their head coach.

Rumors surfaced last week that Panthers owner David Tepper did speak with the former San Francisco 49ers head coach and NFL quarterback. Panthers spokespeople did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment.

Harbaugh's resume compares favorably to many candidates. He coached the 49ers from 2011 until 2014, winning two divisional titles and an NFC crown while going 44-19-1.

He returned to his alma mater in 2014 after going 8-8 with the 49ers that season.

Since then, Harbaugh has compiled a 74-25 record. This season, the Wolverines were a perfect 13-0 before losing to TCU in the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh previously coached Stanford as well.

Perhaps more relevant are his 15 seasons as an NFL quarterback, during which he was named to the 1995 Pro Bowl and was given the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award that same season.

Harbaugh has faced some recent adversity.

Reports this week said that he was facing a Level I violation from the NCAA, which is defined as a 'severe breach of conduct' that 'seriously undermines or threaten the integrity of college sports.'

His alleged Level 1 violation reportedly stems from him buying players burgers - and being dishonest about it.

And The Wolverine revealed that the charge comes from taking already-committed recruits on 'impromptu visit[s]' to a local burger spot, and saying during deposition that he 'didn't recall' those events.